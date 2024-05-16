Buffalo Lukes Decatur 725 Beltline Road Southwest
Chicken - Tender Meals
- 4 Piece Meal Chicken Tender Meal
Comes with 4 tenders, fries, coleslaw or mac & cheese, garlic toast, Luke's Signature Sauce and drink.$9.69
- 5 Piece Meal Chicken Tender Meal
Comes with 5 tenders, fries, coleslaw or mac & cheese, garlic toast, Luke's Signature Sauce and drink.$10.79
- 6 Piece Meal Chicken Tender Meal
Comes with 6 tenders, fries, coleslaw or mac & cheese, garlic toast, Luke's Signature Sauce and drink.$11.79
Chicken - Tender Snack
Wings
- 6 Wings Traditional Wings
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$8.99
- 10 Wings Traditional Wings
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$13.99
- 20 Wings Traditional Wings
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$26.99
- 30 Wings Traditional Wings
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$38.99
- 50 Wings Traditional Wings
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$63.99
Boneless
- 6 Wings Boneless
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$7.99
- 10 Wings Boneless
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$10.99
- 20 Wings Boneless
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$21.99
- 30 Wings Boneless
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$32.99
- 50 Wings Boneless
Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Celery served upon request.$54.99
Burgers
Cheesesteaks
Chicken Sandwich
- Luke's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with fries.$9.99
- Luke's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with fries.$9.99
- Fried Smokehouse Chicken
BBQ sauce, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with fries.$10.99
- Grilled Smokehouse Chicken
BBQ sauce, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions. Served with fries.$10.99
Salads
- Grilled House Salad
Our sizable salad comes with grilled or fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and garlic toast.$9.99
- Fried Chicken House Salad
Our sizable salad comes with fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and garlic toast.$9.99
- Grilled Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, egg, and garlic toast.$9.99
- Fried Cobb Salad
Fried chicken, bacon, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, egg, and garlic toast.$9.99
- Side Salad
Field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and garlic toast.$3.49
- Grilled Black&Blue Salad
Our sizable salad comes with grilled or fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and garlic toast.$9.99
Desserts
Sides
- Onion Rings
Golden brown onion rings are crispy and made to order.$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy breaded mozzarella served with marinara sauce.$6.99
- Fried Pickles
1/2 lb lightly breaded and fried. Served with Luke's signature sauce.$6.49
- French Fries
French fries made fresh to order.$3.49
- Cole Slaw$1.79
- Side Mac$1.79
- A la Carte Tender$1.79
- Extra Toast$1.00
- Extra Sauce$0.35