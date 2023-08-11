Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Bugatti's Ultra Lounge
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
FOOD MENU
SOFT DRINKS
Hookah Menu
Pasta
Salad
Wings
Entrees
Sides
FOOD MENU
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
$20.00
Shrimp Alfredo
$22.00
Salmon Alfredo
$26.00
Lamb Alfredo
$37.00
Salad
Caesar
$8.00
Wings
Wings + Fries
$16.00
Wings
$12.00
Entrees
Lamb Chops
$40.00
Lemon Garlic Salmon Fries
$16.00
Grilled Salmon/Blackened
$25.00
Philly Cheese Eggrolls
$15.00
Red Snapper
$32.00
Sides
6 Cheese Mac
$7.00
Creamy Garlic Mash
$7.00
Out of stock
Grilled Asparagus
$7.00
Broccolini
$7.00
Waffle Fries
$5.00
SOFT DRINKS
Soda
Bottled Water
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.99
Dr Pepper
$3.99
Essentia BOTTLE WATER
$5.00
Fruit Punch
$3.99
Ginger Ale
$3.99
Lemonade
$3.99
Mt Dew
$3.99
Pepsi
$3.99
RED BULL
$5.00
Red Bull Blue
$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$5.00
Red Bull Watermelon/Red
$5.00
Red Bull Yellow
$5.00
Sierra Mist
$3.99
Juice
Cranberry
$3.99
Orange
$3.99
Pineapple
$3.99
Coffee/Tea/Flavored Lemonade
Blackberry Lemonade
$4.99
Blueberry Lemonade
$4.99
Coffee
$2.99
Hot Tea
$3.99
Ice Tea
$3.99
Mango Lemondade
$4.99
Mango Tea
$4.99
Peach Lemonade
$4.99
Peach Tea
$4.99
Raspberry Lemonade
$4.99
Raspberry Tea
$4.99
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.99
Strawberry Tea
$4.99
Sweet Tea
$3.99
Additional Flavor
$2.00
Hookah Menu
Hookah
Fruity
$40.00
Mint
$40.00
Non Tabaco
$40.00
Refill
$20.00
coal refil
Bugatti's Cuisine & Cocktails Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 407-3859
340 Glensprings Dr, Springdale, OH 45246
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 4PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement