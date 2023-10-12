Build the pho 11440 Euclid Avenue
Starters
Mango Salad with Shrimp
Fresh mango, cucumber, mints, cilantro, onion, and shrimp served with our signature sweet chilli sauce
Basil Popcorn Chicken
Tempura-battered chicken with salt and pepper and peanut
Fried Calamari
Flash-fried calamari rings in a light batter served in our signature sauce
Rock Shrimp
Tempura-battered shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli with a touch of basil
Chicken Wings
Fresh chicken wings, deep-fried served with house sweet chilli sauce
Fried Fish Cake
Fish cake, deep-fried, served with house sweet chilli sauce
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Crispy deep-fried rice paper skin with gourmet mixture of pork, carrot, onion, and taro
Shrimp Summer Rolls
Shrimp, mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce
Tofu Summer Rolls
Tofu mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce
Vegetable Maki Rolls
Crispy fried spring rolls with shredded cabbage, shredded carrot, scallion served with chilli sauce
Rare Beef Salad
Pickle carrot and radish, cucumber, onion, cilantro, and rare beef, served with sweet chilli sauce, peanut, and fried onion
Chicken Cabbage Salad
Cabbage, chicken, onion, and cilantro, served with sweet chilli sauce, peanut, and fried onion