BREAKFAST

French Toast Stick, 3 Pcs

$3.00

3 French Toast Sticks with a side of pancake syrup. These go well with scrambled eggs.

French Toast, 2 pcs

$4.00

Your mornings deserve crispy, fluffy, custardy French Toast! you're just minutes away from the best breakfast ever! Comes with pancake syrup and butter.

Fruit Salad Cup, 12 Oz.

$4.99

12 oz of mixed fruit salad.

Hard Boil Egg, 1 Ct.

$1.00
Hash Brown Patty, 2 pcs

$3.00

This 1 piece of Hash Brown Patty is Crispy crunchy crave-able. More can be added at checkout.

Mini Belgian Waffle, 2 Ct

$1.50

Already known for its delicious taste and flavor, pour some syrup on top - you've got a winner.

Mini Pancakes, 2 Pcs

$2.25

The mini pancakes are delicious and perfect for a single-serve breakfast or just a treat. Comes with Syrup & Side of butter.

Sausage Patty

$1.25

1 fully cooked sausage patty ready to eat, approximately 2 Oz.

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

2 eggs scrambled oven baked with butter, lightly seasoned with salt & pepper.

Fried Egg, 1 Ct

$1.25

1 cooked egg. Please indicate how you'd like the egg at checkout.

Toast, 2 Ct

2 slices of bread, gently toasted with butter.

Extra Spreads & Condiments

Pick your favorite spread and condiment from this list to complete your breakfast.

Avocado, 1 Half

$3.00

Fresh & ready to eat, half Hass avocado, unsliced.

Bagel Sandwiches

Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich

Build your own bagel sandwich, provide the instruction, and we will put it together for you.

Avocado Bagel Sandwich

Toasted buttered bagel with avocado, and cream cheese on a bed of lettuce and tomato, gently salted with sea salt & pepper.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Buttered and toasted bagel, on a bed of lettuce with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, salt & pepper. An optional cup of fruit is added.

Bagel With Cream Cheese

A fresh bagel with your favorite cream cheese spread to enjoy with your favorite morning coffee!

Egg, Avocado & Pepperjack Cheese Bagel

Toasted bagel with butter, avocado, egg, choice of cheese (Pepperjack is selected) , lettuce, and tomato.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel

Toasted bagel with butter, covered with layers of peanut butter and jelly.

Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich Bagel

Roast Turkey on a toasted bagel gently buttered with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mustard.

Roasted Turkey & Smoked Ham Club Bagel

A combination of bacon, turkey, and ham with Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on a bagel.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Toasted bagel with butter, sausage, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato and a side of fruit bowl (optional)