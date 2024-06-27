Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs 2291 S Fort Apache Rd. #102
Main Menu
Hot Dogs
- Bulgogi Dog
Marinated beef bulgogi, asian slaw, bulgogi aioli, green onions, sesame seeds$10.95
- Soul Dog
House roasted pork belly, caramelized onions, bbq sauce, green onions$10.95
- Philly Cheese Steak Dog
Marinated beef bulgogi, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, cheese sauce, 5-cheese$10.95
- Gangnam Dog
House roasted pork belly, pickled cucumbers, gangnam chili sauce, green onions, sesame seeds, nori$10.95
- BTS Dog
House roasted pork belly, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, green onions$10.95
- Angry Dog
Marinated spicy pork bulgogi, asian slaw, fiery aioli, jalapenos$9.95
- Angry Kimchi Dog
Marinated spicy pork bulgogi, house made kimchi, fiery aioli, jalapenos$9.95
- Banh Mi Dog
Crispy bacon, house made banh mi slaw, sriracha aioli, herbs$9.95
- Hawaiian Dog
Crispy bacon, pico de gallo, roasted pineapples, honey dijon aioli, green onions$9.95
- Buckeye Dog
Crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli$9.95
- Mac N Cheese Dog
Home-made creamy macaroni and cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, herbs$9.95
- Vegetarian Dog
Vegetarian soy link, cole slaw, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, green onions, honey dijon aioli$9.95
- West Coast Dog
Caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado aioli$9.50
- Chili Cheese Dog
Home-made beef chili, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions$9.50
- Buldogis Chicago Dog
Sweet relish, pickles, sport peppers, tomatos, green onions, celery salt, mustard$8.95
- Classic Dog
Ketchup, mustard, sweet relish$6.50
- Naked Dog
Plain beef link in the bun$6.50
- Corn Dog
Chicken corn dog$4.50
- Puppy Dog
Half-size plain beef dog in the bun$4.50
- Raider Dog
Home-made beef chili, creamy macaroni and cheese, 5-cheese, green onions$9.95
- Mad Raider Dog
Home-made beef chili, creamy macaroni and cheese, 5-cheese, green onions, jalapenos, dragon sauce$10.50
Fries & Sides
- Carne Asada Fries
Marinated beef bulgogi, caramelized onions, jalapenos, 5-cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aiolo, avocado aioli$12.95
- Angry Kimchi Fries
Spicy Pork Bulgogi, kimchi, 5-cheese, green onions, jalapeno, Sunny Egg$11.95
- BTS Fries
Diced roasted pork belly, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, 5-cheese, herbs$11.95
- Euro Special Fries
Bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli, herbs$10.95
- Chili Cheese Fries
Home-made beef chili, cheddar, green onions$8.95
- Hot Mess Fries
Creamy cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, jalapenos, 5-cheese$7.50
- Classic French Fries
Buldogis House Seasoning$3.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Tater Tots$6.95
- Mac & Cheese
House made creamy macaroni and cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, herbs$6.25
- Cup of Beef Chili
Home-made beef chili, cheddar, green onions$5.95
- Housemade Kimchi - (1) pound$6.25
- Housemade Kimchi - side$3.95
- Cole Slaw$2.95
- Bahn Mi Slaw$2.95
- Bowl of Rice$2.95
- Garlic Toast$1.95
- SIDE - ROASTED PORK BELLY (2 PC)$6.95
- SIDE - BEEF BULGOGI$5.95
- SIDE - GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST$6.95
- SIDE - FRIED CHICKEN BREAST$6.95
- SIDE - SPICY PORK BULGOGI$4.95
- SIDE - TURKEY SAUSAGE (2 PC)$6.95
- SIDE - PORK SAUSAGE (2 PC)$5.95
- SIDE - BACON$4.95
Rice Bowls
- Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl
Marinated beef bulgogi, egg, vegetables, Gangnam (Korean Chili Sauce), served over a bed of white rice with teriyaki$15.95
- Roasted Pork Belly Rice Bowl (4 PC)
House roasted pork belly (4 pc), egg, vegetables, Gangnam (Korean Chili Sauce), served over a bed of white rice with teriyaki$15.95
- Spicy Pork Bulgogi Rice Bowl
Spicy pork bulgogi, egg, vegetables, Gangnam (Korean Chili Sauce), served over a bed of white rice with teriyaki$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Rice Bowl
Grilled chicken, egg, vegetables, Gangnam (Korean Chiili Sauce), served over a bed of white rice with teriyaki$13.95
- Fried Chicken Breast Rice Bowl
Buldogis fried chicken, egg, vegetables, Gangnam (Korean Chili Sauce), served over a bed of white rice with teriyaki$13.95
- Vegetarian Rice Bowl
Vegetarian links, sunny egg, vegetables, Gangnam (Korean Chili Sauce), served over a bed of white rice with teriyaki$12.95
- Bacon Kimchi Fried Rice
Crispy bacon, home-made kimchi fried rice, topped with 5-cheese, sesame seeds, nori flakes, green onions, sunny side up egg$12.95
Soup
- Beef Bulgogi Hangover soup
Choice of meat in our homemade chicken soup broth, with fresh spinach, cabbage, green onions, and mung bean noodles$14.95
- Pork Belly Hangover Soup
Choice of meat in our homemade chicken soup broth, with fresh spinach, cabbage, green onions, and mung bean noodles$14.95
- Kimchi Chicken Hangover Soup
Choice of meat in our homemade chicken soup broth, with fresh spinach, cabbage, green onions, and mung bean noodles$12.95
- Korean Chicken Hangover Soup
Choice of meat in our homemade chicken soup broth, with fresh spinach, cabbage, green onions, and mung bean noodles$11.95
- Veggie Hangover Soup
Homemade chicken soup broth, with fresh spinach, cabbage, green onions, and mung bean noodles$9.95
Buldogis Fried Chicken
- Chicken Wings
Freshly hand-breaded in our special seasoning, fried cripy and golden, comes with your choice of dipping sauce$11.95
- Chicken Wings + Fries
Freshly hand-breaded in our special seasoning, fried cripy and golden, comes with your choice of dipping sauce, served with a small classic fry$13.95
- Spicy Korean BFC Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast freshly hand-breaded in our special seasoning, fried golden to perfection, topped with our house made spicy korean sauce, banh mi slaw, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a pickle spear.$12.95
- Cheesy BFC Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast freshly hand-breaded in our special seasoning, fried golden to perfection, topped with our creamy cheese sauce, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a pickle spear.$12.95
- Buffalo BFC Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast freshly hand-breaded in our special seasoning, fried golden to perfection, topped with our house made buffalo sauce, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a pickle spear.$11.95
- Original BFC Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast freshly hand-breaded in our special seasoning, fried golden to perfection, topped with our house made fry sauce, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a pickle spear.$11.95
SM Sauces/Packets
- RANCH - SMALL$1.25
- GARLIC AIOLI- SMALL$1.25
- HONEY DIJON - SMALL$1.25
- FIREY AIOLI - SMALL$1.25
- DRAGON AIOLI - SMALL$1.25
- BBQ SAUCE - SMALL$1.25
- BULGOGI AIOLI - SMALL$1.25
- SRIRACHA AIOLI - SMALL$1.25
- CHIPOLTLE AIOLI - SMALL$1.25
- AVOCADO AIOLI - SMALL$1.25
- GANGNAM (KOREAN CHILI SAUCE) - SMALL$1.25
- SPICY KOREAN - SMALL$1.25
- SOY CARAMEL - SMALL$1.25
- TERIYAKI - SMALL$1.25
- BUFFALO - SMALL$1.25
- SPICY MUSTARD - SMALL$1.25
- SWEET RELISH - SMALL$1.25
- FRY SAUCE - SMALL$1.25
- SWEET MAYO (EGG DROPP) - SMALL$1.25
- SWEET SRIRACHA AIOLI (EGG DROPP) - SMALL$1.25
- MUSTARD PACKET
- KETCHUP PACKET
- MAYO PACKET
- HOT SAUCE PACKET
- SOY SAUCE PACKET
- SYRUP$1.25
LG Sauces
- RANCH - LARGE$1.95
- GARLIC AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- HONEY DIJON - LARGE$1.95
- FIREY AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- DRAGON AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- BBQ SAUCE - LARGE$1.95
- BULGOGI AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- SRIRACHA AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- CHIPOLTLE AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- AVOCADO AIOLI - LARGE$1.95
- GANGNAM (KOREAN CHILI SAUCE) - LARGE$1.95
- SPICY KOREAN - LARGE$1.95
- SOY CARAMEL - LARGE$1.95
- TERIYAKI - LARGE$1.95
- BUFFALO - LARGE$1.95
- SPICY MUSTARD - LARGE$1.95
- SWEET RELISH - LARGE$1.95
- FRY SAUCE - LARGE$1.95
- SWEET MAYO (EGG DROPP) - LARGE$1.95
- SWEET SRIRACHA AIOLI (EGG DROPP) - LARGE$1.95
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Meggadrop
Bacon, (2) sausage patties, (2) slices of cheddar cheese, soft scrambled egg, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$19.95
- Bulgogi Eggdrop
Marinated beef bulgogi, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$13.95
- Porkbelly Eggdrop
House roasted pork belly, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$12.95
- Turkey Sausage Eggdrop
(2) Turkey Sausage patties, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$12.95
- Sausage Eggdrop
(2) Pork Sausage patties, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$11.95
- Bacon Eggdrop
Crispy bacon, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$10.95
- E.T.C. Eggdrop (Eggs, Tots, & Cheese)
Crispy tater tots, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$9.95
- C.E.O. Eggdrop (Cheese & Eggs Only)
Soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$7.95
- Breakfast Tots
crispy tater tots, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, topped with a sunny side up egg$9.95
- Tater Tots$6.95
- Frenchie Meggadrop
Bacon, (2) sausage patties, (2) slices of cheddar cheese, soft scrambled egg, sweet mayo, inside french toast bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup$22.50
- Frenchie Bulgogi Eggdrop
Marinated beef bulgogi, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, inside french toast bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup$16.50
- Frenchie Porkbelly Eggdrop
House roasted pork belly, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$15.50
- Frenchie Turkey Sausage Eggdrop
(2) Turkey Sausage patties, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, inside french toast bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup$15.50
- Frenchie Sausage Eggdrop
(2) Pork Sausage patties, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, inside french toast bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup$14.50
- Frenchie Bacon Eggdrop
Crispy bacon, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, inside french toast bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup$13.50
- Frenchie E.T.C. Eggdrop (Eggs, Tots, & Cheese)
Crispy tater tots, soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, inside french toast bread, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup$12.50
- Frenchie C.E.O. Eggdrop (Cheese & Eggs Only)
Soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, sweet mayo, sweet sriracha aioli, herbs, inside toasted garlic bread$10.50
Specials Menu
House Specials
- P.B.L.T. (Pork Belly LT)
House roasted pork belly, lettuce, sliced tomato, bahn mi slaw, sesame seeds, green onions, house made spicy korean sauce, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a pickle spear$12.95
- Mac & Cheese Bacon Quesadilla
Creamy macaroni and cheese, bacon, 5-cheese$11.95
- Soul Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, house roasted pork belly, caramelized onions, bbq sauce, green onions, lettuce, sliced tomato, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a small side of classic fries and pickle spear$15.50
- Hawaiian Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, roasted pineapples, honey dijon aioli, green onions, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a small side of classic fries and pickle spear$15.50
- Classic Burger
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onions, fry sauce, on a toasted brioche bun, served with a small side of classic fries and pickle spear$13.50