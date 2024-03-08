Bulldog Pizza 111 Northeast Front Street
Food
Starters
Salads
Kids Menu
Pasta
Wings
Dessert
- Cannoli$3.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with smooth and sweet filling. your choice of topping (strawberry, chocolate, or caramel)
- Cheesecake (Slice)$5.00
Prepare to be amazed by this slice of heaven. Don’t forget to choose your sauce topping!
- 8" Chocolate Chip Cookie$8.00
Soft gooey goodness with melted chocolate chips
- Medium Apple Delish$11.00
A warm, pizza sized Apple Pie with Cinnamon and sugar with a hint of frosting.
- Large Apple Delish$14.00
A warm, pizza sized Apple Pie with Cinnamon and sugar with a hint of frosting.
Sauces
Pizza
Personal Pizza
- 7" Pizza My Way$6.99
Build your own pizza
- 7" Meaty Bulldog$9.99
Pepperoni, Beef and Sausage
- 7" Superior Meat$10.99
Pepperoni, Beef, Bacon and Sausage
- 7" Margherita$8.49
Fresh basil, olive oil drizzle and sliced tomatos
- 7" Chicken Alfredo Delight$9.99
Buttery garlic chicken on a alfredo sauce base with fresh basil and olive oil drizzle
- 7" Spicy Chicken$8.99
Garlic chicken, hot buffalo sauce and hot honey.
- 7" Pepperoni Pizzaz$8.99
Double the Pepperoni with basil and olive oil
- 7" Aloha$8.99
Canadian bacon with pineapple (Yes. Pineapple DOES go on pizza.
- 7" Plant Eater$8.99
Red onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatos and black olives topped with parmesan cheese
- 7" Chicken Bacon Rancher$9.99
Flavorful ranch base with buttery garlic chicken and bacon
- 7" Chicken BBQ Amore$8.99
Sweet baby rays bbq base topped with beef or chicken
- 7" Beef BBQ Amore$8.99
Sweet baby rays bbq base topped with beef or chicken
- 7" Supreme$10.99
Cant decide? Get it all! Beef, sausage, pepperoni, with mushrooms, black olives and red onion
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
