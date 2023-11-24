Bulldog's Cheeesesteaks (Farmington)
Steak Subs
- Bulldog Whiz$15.00
Rib Eye Grilled Onions Cheese Whiz
- Philly Loaded$14.50
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing
- Mushroom Steak$14.50
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone cheese
- A-1$14.50
Ribeye sautéed in a-1 sauce, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Junkyard Dog$16.00
Ribeye, grilled onions, mushroom, green pepper, beef bacon, beef pepperoni, provolone cheese, fries, cheez-whiz
- Slugger$14.50
Rib-Eye Provolone Cheese Hot Peppers Grilled Onions jalapenos Mushrooms Chipotle Mayo
- Stinger$16.00
Ribeye Crispy Chicken(Tossed In Buffalo Sauce) Provolone Cheese Mayo Lettuce
- Classic Philly$15.00
Rib-Eye, Provolone Cheese, Onions
- The Big Cheese$19.00
1LB Rib-Eye, American Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Cheez-Whiz, Onion
Chicken Subs
- The Nephew$14.50
Chicken, grilled onions, cheez-whiz
- C.B.R.$14.50
Grilled/Crispy - chicken, bacon, house-made ranch, american swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Spicy Chicken$14.50
Buffalo chicken, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, american swiss cheese, homemade ranch, lettuce, tomato
- O.G Chicken$14.50
Grilled Chicken American Swiss Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomatoes
- Chicken Philly$14.50
Grilled Chicken Mushrooms Grilled Onions Green Pepper American Swiss Cheese
Deli Subs
- Yo Adrian$13.00
Beef salami, beef pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing, oregano
- The Pioneer$13.00
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing, oregano
- Clubber Lang$13.00
Turkey, beef bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing, oregano
Beyond Meat Subs
- Beyond Bulldog whiz$16.00
- Beyond Classic Philly$16.00
- Beyond Philly Loaded$16.00
- Beyond A1$16.00
- Beyond The Stinger$16.00
- Beyond The Slugger$16.00
- Beyond Junkyard Dog$16.00
- Beyond Big Cheese$16.00
- Beyond Nephew$16.00
- Beyond Chicken Philly$16.00
- Beyond OG Chicken$16.00
- Beyond C.B.R$16.00
- Beyond Spicy Chicken$16.00
Nibbles & Bits
- Side R Fries$3.50
- Side Cajun Fries$3.50
- Side Salt & Vinegar Fries$3.50
- Large Fries$6.00
- Large Cajun Fries$6.00
- Large Salt & Vinegar Fries$6.00
- Cheese Fries$7.00
- Philly Steak Fries$14.00
- Philly Chicken Fries$14.00
- Egg Roll$9.00
- Chicken Tender & Fries 3pc$11.50
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
- Mac N Cheese Bites (8PC)$5.50
- Onion Chips$3.50
- Potato Chips$1.75
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6PC)$6.00