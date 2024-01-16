Bungalow 407 Main St
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari and Shrimp
Buttermilk, Asparagus, Pickled Chilies, Honey-Garlic Aiott$22.00
- Wagyu Meatballs
Jerk-Honey BBQ Sauce, Parmesan, Pea Shoots$25.00
- Creamy Seafood Dip
Gulf Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crawfish, Cheddar & Parm$26.00
- Pineapple Jerk Lemon Pepper Wings$18.00
- Dynamite Shrimp
Avocado wasabi mousse, Chili Corn Relish, Cilantro, Cucumber, Sweet and Spicy Aioli$24.00
Salads
- Selva Salad
Grilled Romain, Plantain Chip, Chimichurri, Parmesan Dressing$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Arugula, Frisee,Lemon Poppy Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Almonds$20.00
- Tuna Tataki Salad
Fried Tuna, Sriracha Aioli, Citrus Ponzu, Togorashi, Cucumber, Radish, Red Onion, Carrot, Avocado, Shiso Leaf$32.00
Soups
Sandwiches
- Downtown Steak Sandwich
4oz Fliet Mignon, Onion Challah Roll, Bacon Onion Jam, Arugula, Lemon Poppy, Vinaigrette, Au Poive Sauce, Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries$27.00
- Fontina Grilled Cheese
Brioche, Fontina, Parmesan, Tomato Saffron Soup$15.00
- Mediterranean Lamb Burger
Pickles, Arugula Salad, Goat Cheese, Curry Pepper, Ketchup, Garlic Parmesan Steak Fries$20.00
- Fontina Grilled Cheese A La Carte$10.00
Entrees
- Whole Fried Snapper
Cornmeal Crust, Pickled Chilis, Sweet Thai Chili, Remoulade Sauce$62.00
- Pan Seared Salmon Filet*
6oz, Citrus Cream Sauce, Fried Asparagus$35.00
- Apricot Chicken
Soy Apricot Glaze, Shallots, Mint, Lime Zest, Brussel Sprouts Honey Soy Garlic, Sesame Seeds$34.00
- 6 oz. CAB Filet Mignon
Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes$58.00
- Ribeye & Eggs
8 Oz Cajun Ribeye, Texas Butter, Eggs, Charred Jalapeno, Papas Bravas$45.00
- Bungalow Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Papas Bravas, Mixed Greens$24.00
- Lobster Benedict
Cheddar Buscuit, Butter Poached Lobster, Poached Egg, Sherry Hollandaise$27.00
- Fish Shrmp & Grit
Red Snapper, Shrimp, Parmesan Stone, Ground Grits, Andouille Tomato Gravy$46.00
Sides
Desserts
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Wagyu Meatballs
Jerk Honey Bbq Sauce, Parmesan Pea shoots$25.00
- Fried Calamri and Shrimp
Buttermilk Asparagus, Pickled Chilies, Honey-Garlic Aioli$28.00
- Creamy Seafood Dip
Golf Shrimp, Crab Meat, Crawfish, Aged Cheddar & Parmesan$26.00
- Pineapple Jerk Lemon Pepper Wings$20.00
- Dynamite Shrimp
Avocado- Wasabi Mouse, Chili Corn Relish, Cilantro, Cucumber, Sweet and Spicy Aioli$20.00
Salads
Soups
FINE CUTS
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Cocktails
Liquor
- Absolut Va$15.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Belvedere LB$17.00
- Chopin$16.00
- Ciroc Apple$16.00
- Ciroc Coconut$16.00
- Ciroc Mango$16.00
- Ciroc Peach$16.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$16.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$16.00
- Deep Eddy 80$16.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$16.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby$16.00
- Effen Cucumber
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Grey Goose Limon$15.00
- Stoli Elit$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ketel One$16.00
- Three Olives Espresso
- Titos$16.00
- Belvedere 1.5$16.00
- Belvedere LB 1.5$16.00
- Chopin 1.5$15.00
- Ciroc Coconut 1.5$14.00
- Ciroc Peach 1.5$14.00
- Ciroc Pineapple 1.5$14.00
- Ciroc Red Berry 1.5$14.00
- Goose 1.5$15.00
- Stoli Elit 1.5$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ketel One 1.5$14.00
- Titos 1.5$14.00
- Absolute Vanilla 2.0$15.00
- Belvedere 2.0$19.00
- Belvedere LB 2.0$19.00
- Chopin 2.0$18.00
- Ciroc Coconut 2.0$17.00
- Ciroc Peach 2.0$17.00
- Ciroc Pineapple 2.0$17.00
- Ciroc Red Berry 2.0$17.00
- Goose 2.0$18.00
- Stoli Elit 2.0$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ketel One 2.0$17.00
- Titos 2.0$17.00
- Absolut Va 3.0$30.00
- Belvedere 3.0$32.00
- Belvedere LB 3.0$34.00
- Chopin 3.0$32.00
- Ciroc Apple 3.0$32.00
- Ciroc Coconut 3.0$32.00
- Ciroc Mango 3.0$32.00
- Ciroc Peach 3.0$32.00
- Ciroc Pineapple 3.0$32.00
- Ciroc Red Berry 3.0$32.00
- Deep Eddy 80 3.0$32.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon 3.0$32.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby 3.0$32.00
- Effen Cucumber 3.0
- Grey Goose 3.0$30.00
- Grey Goose Limon 3.0$30.00
- Stoli Elit 3.0$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ketel One 3.0$32.00
- Three Olives Espresso 3.0
- Titos 3.0$32.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Citadelle$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cit Jardin$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Empress 1908$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hendricks$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tanqueray$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Botanist$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Roku$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bombay Sapphire 1.5$14.00
- Citadelle 1.5$14.00
- Citadelle Jardin 1.5$15.00
- Empress 1908 1.5$17.00
- Hendricks 1.5$17.00
- Tanqueray 1.5$14.00
- Botanist 1.5$16.00
- Roku 1.5$16.00
- Bombay Sapphire (2.0)$17.00
- Citadelle (2.0)$17.00
- Cit Jardin (2.0)$18.00
- Empress 1908 (2.0)$20.00
- Hendricks (2.0)$20.00
- Tanqueray (2.0)$17.00
- Botanist (2.0)$19.00
- Bombay Sapphire (3.0)$28.00
- Citadelle (3.0)$28.00
- Cit Jardin (3.0)$30.00
- Empress 1908 (3.0)$34.00
- Hendricks (3.0)$34.00
- Tanqueray (3.0)$28.00
- Botanist (3.0)$32.00
- Bacardi (1.5)$12.00
- Malibu (1.5)$12.00
- Plantation Dark (1.5)$15.00
- Zacapa 23 (1.5)$16.00
- Zacapa XO (1.5)$32.00
- Sailor Jerry (1.5)$14.00
- Brugal 1888 (1.5)$16.00
- Bacardi 1.5$12.00
- Malibu 1.5$12.00
- Plantation Dark 1.5$15.00
- Zacapa 23 1.5$16.00
- Zacapa XO 1.5$32.00
- Sailor Jerry 1.5$14.00
- Brugal 1888 1.5$16.00
- Bacardi (2.0)$15.00
- Malibu (2.0)$15.00
- Plantation Dark (2.0)$18.00
- Zacapa 23 (2.0)$19.00
- Zacapa XO (2.0)$35.00
- Sailor Jerry (2.0)$17.00
- Brugal 1888 (2.0)$19.00
- Koch Elemental$20.00
- Casa Anejo$25.00
- Casa Blanco$19.00
- Casa Repo$23.00
- Clase Azul Repo$35.00
- DJ 1942$36.00
- DJ Anejo$25.00
- DJ Silver$18.00
- DJ Repo$23.00
- Gran Coramino$19.00
- Herra Silver$17.00
- Lobos Joven$17.00
- Lobos Resposado$22.00
- Lobos Extra Anejo$39.00
- Clase Anejo
- Clase Ultra Anejo
- Koch Elemental 1.5$20.00
- Casa Anejo 1.5$25.00
- Casa Blanco 1.5$19.00
- Casa Repo 1.5$23.00
- Clase Azul Repo 1.5$35.00
- Don Julio 1942 1.5$36.00
- Don Julio Anejo 1.5$25.00
- Don Julio Silver 1.5$18.00
- Don Julio Repo 1.5$23.00
- Gran Coramino 1.5$19.00
- Herra Silver 1.5$17.00
- Lobos Joven 1.5$17.00
- Lobos Rsposado 1.5$22.00
- Lobos Extra Anejo 1.5$39.00
- Koch Elemental (2.0)$23.00
- Casa Anejo (2.0)$28.00
- Casa Blanco (2.0)$22.00
- Casa Repo (2.0)$26.00
- Clase Anejo (2.0)$95.00
- Clase Ultra Anejo (2.0)$220.00
- Clase Azul Repo (2.0)$42.00
- DJ 1942 (2.0)$39.00
- DJ Anejo (2.0)$28.00
- DJ Silver (2.0)$21.00
- DJ Repo (2.0)$26.00
- Gran Coramino (2.0)$22.00
- Herra Silver (2.0)$20.00
- Lobos Joven (2.0)$20.00
- Lobos Resposado (2.0)$25.00
- Lobos Extra Anejo (2.0)$42.00
- Angel's Envy$19.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$26.00
- Basil Hayden$22.00
- Blantons$25.00
- Bulliet$15.00
- Bulliet Rye$15.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- EH Taylor$16.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- Gentleman Jack$15.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Old Forester 100$14.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback (1.5)$19.00
- Whistlepig 12$34.00
- Whistlepig 18$76.00
- Woodford Reserve$18.00
- Hibiki (2.0)$21.00
- Yamazaki 12 (2.0)$28.00
- Angel’s Envy 1.5$19.00
- Angel’s Envy Rye 1.5$26.00
- Basil Hayden 1.5$22.00
- Blanton’s 1.5$25.00
- Bulliet 1.5$15.00
- Bulliet Rye 1.5$15.00
- Crown Royal 1.5$15.00
- EH Taylor 1.5$16.00
- Eagle Rare 1.5$16.00
- Gentleman Jack 1.5$15.00
- Jameson 1.5$15.00
- Old Forester 100 1.5$14.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback 1.5$19.00
- Whistlepig 12 1.5$34.00
- Whistlepig 18 1.5$76.00
- Angel's Envy (2.0)$22.00
- Angel's Envy Rye (2.0)$29.00
- Basil Hayden (2.0)$25.00
- Blantons (2.0)$28.00
- Bulliet (2.0)$18.00
- Bulliet Rye (2.0)$18.00
- Crown Royal (2.0)$18.00
- EH Taylor (2.0)$19.00
- Eagle Rare (2.0)$19.00
- Gentleman Jack (2.0)$18.00
- Jameson (2.0)$18.00
- Old Forester 100 (2.0)$17.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback (2.0)$22.00
- Whistlepig 12 (2.0)$37.00
- Whistlepig 18 (2.0)$79.00
- Woodford Reserve (2.0)$21.00
- Calvados (1.5)$15.00
- Dusse VSOP (1.5)$22.00
- Dusse XO (1.5)$30.00
- Hennessy Paradis (1.5)$150.00
- Hennessy VS (1.5)$16.00
- Hennessy VSOP (1.5)$22.00
- Hennessy XO (1.5)$48.00
- Louis XIII 0.5 oz (1.5)$165.00
- Louis XIII 1.0 oz (1.5)$325.00
- Louis XIII 1.5 oz (1.5)$475.00
- Louis XIII 2.0 oz (1.5)$695.00
- Remy 1738 (1.5)$18.00
- Remy VSOP(1.5)$22.00
- Remy XO (1.5)$45.00
- Calvados 2.0$15.00
- Dusse VSOP 2.0$19.00
- Dusse XO 2.0$38.00
- Henn. Pardis 2.0$150.00
- Hennessy VS 2.0$16.00
- Hennessy VSOP 2.0$19.00
- Hennessy XO 2.0$42.00
- Remy 1738 2.0$18.00
- Remy VSOP 2.0$20.00
- Remy XO 2.0$45.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Chartruese Green$16.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Dekuyper Apple$12.00
- Dekuyper Buttershots Schnapps$12.00
- Dekuyper Peachtree$12.00
- Dekuyper White Creme De Cacao$12.00
- Dissarano Amaretto$12.00
- Drambuie$16.00
- Five Farms Irish Cream$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Godiva Chocolate$12.00
- Mozart White Chocolate$12.00
- Grand Marnier$15.00
- Grand Marnier Centenaire$46.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$12.00
- Giffard Peche$12.00
- St. Germaine$12.00
- Hibiki (1.5)$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Yamazaki 12 (1.5)$28.00
- Hibiki (2.0)$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Yamazaki 12 (2.0)$31.00
- Balvenie 12 (1.5)$21.00
- Balvenie Carribean (1.5)$26.00
- Dewars 10 (1.5)$12.00
- Glenlivet 12 (1.5)$18.00
- Glenlivet 15 (1.5)$23.00
- Glenlivet 18 (1.5)$32.00
- Glenmorangie 10 (1.5)$16.00
- Glenmorangie 14 (1.5)$21.00
- JWB (1.5)$18.00
- JWBlue (1.5)$55.00
- Laphroaig 10 (1.5)$20.00
- Macallan 12 (1.5)$22.00
- Macallan 15 (1.5)$35.00
- Macallan 18 (1.5)$75.00
- Monkey Shoulder (1.5)$15.00
- Oban 14 (1.5)$26.00
- Balvenie 12 (2.0)$24.00
- Balvenie Carribean (2.0)$29.00
- Dewars 10 (2.0)$15.00
- Glenlivet 12 (2.0)$21.00
- Glenlivet 15 (2.0)$26.00
- Glenlivet 18 (2.0)$35.00
- Glenmorangie 10 (2.0)$19.00
- Glenmorangie 14 (2.0)$24.00
- JWB (2.0)$21.00
- JWBLUE (2.0)$58.00
- Laphroaig 10 (2.0)$23.00
- Macallan 12 (2.0)$25.00
- Macallan 15 (2.0)$38.00
- Macallan 18 (2.0)$78.00
- Monkey Shoulder (2.0)$18.00
- Oban 14 (2.0)$29.00
Bottled Beer
Sparkling & Champagne
- Bisol Jeo' Brut Prosecco$48.00
- 2022 Batasiolo Moscato d'Asti Piedmont, Italy$60.00
- Moet & Chandon$105.00
- Moet & Chandon$125.00
- 2012 Moet & Chandon$550.00
- Armand de Brignac$525.00
- Bisol "Jeio" Brut Procecco$12.00
- 2022 Batasiolo Moscato d'Asti Piedmont, Italy Moet$15.00
- Chandon "Imperial" Brut Champagne$26.00
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Chardonnay & White Burgundy
Rose
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon & Blends
- 2018 Antigal Malbec, Argentina$56.00
- 2019 Routestock, Napa Valley$64.00
- 2020 Daou Family Estate$130.00
- 2919 Arietta “Quartet” Red Blend, Napa Velley$160.00
- 2018 Silver Oak Cellars, Alexander Valley$195.00
- 2018 Cade Winery$250.00
- 2018 Antigal Malbec, Argentina$14.00
- 2022 Routestock Cabernet$15.00
- 2020 Daou Family Estate "Reserve"$36.00
- 2021 The Prisoner, California$22.00