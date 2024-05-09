Bungraze 130 S Central Avew
Food
- Barbecue Bacon
Char-grilled 100% Grass-fed beef with crispy bacon, bacon jam, American cheese, lettuce, tomato,pickles, BunGrazer spread, topped with hickory bbq sauce & onion$11.95
- Carnitas Burger
Char-grilled 100% Grass fed beef, Carnitas with Chipotle & garlic spread, lettuce,tomato,pickles,pepper jack, & jalapeño bacon jam, topped with guacamole & pico de gallo. 1.5 oz chipotle spread on the side$12.95
- Hamburger w Cheese
Char-grilled 100% Grass-fed beef, BunGrazer spread, ketchup, mustard,lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles,& American cheese.$8.99
- OMG !
Char-grilled 100% Grass-fed beef, BunGrazer Spread, Lettuce,Tomato,Pickles, jalapeño slices Caramelized & diced onion ,Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli & onion rings. 1.5 oz garlic aioli on the side$11.95
- SunGrazed
Char-grilled 100% Grass-fed beef with crispy bacon lettuce, tomato & American cheese topped with a fried egg, BunGrazer spread, ketchup, mustard,bacon jam and pickles. 1.5 oz ranch dressing on the side$12.95
- Super SmashBurger
100% Grass-fed beef smashed thin,American cheese, BunGrazer spread,ketchup and mustard,caramelized onions & pickles.$9.95
- Seasoned Fries$3.95
- Loaded Fries$11.95