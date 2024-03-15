The Bunker Bistro
Lunch Menu
Starters
Salads
- Half Putting Green Salad$6.00
Cherry tomatoes, red onions cucumber, croutons
- Full Putting Green Salad$10.00
Cherry tomatoes, red onions cucumber, croutons
- Half Divot Salad$6.00
- Full Divot Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, bacon, jicama, red onion, cucumber, and herbs tossed in house dressing
- Burrata Salad$10.00
Garlic marinated tomatoes, basil, crostini and balsamic glaze
- Half Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, and house Caesar dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan, and house Caesar dressing
- Half Greek Salad$8.00
- Greek Salad$13.00
Kalamata olives, feta, roast red pepper, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion
- Grain Bowl$10.00
Sandwiches and Such
- Cheeseburger Burger$11.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
- Bunker Burger$14.00
- Triple B Burger$12.00
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
- Fish Taco$13.00
- Cheese Steak$13.00
Grilled onions
- Portobello$12.00
Roasted peppers, herb, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze
- Grain Bowl$11.00
Grilled vegetables, cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, red onion, garlic, Parmesan, vinaigrette, and feta
- Reuben$15.00
- Club Sandwich$12.00
- BLT Sandwich$8.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
- Greek Salad Wrap$10.00
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Cup Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
- Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$8.00
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$8.00
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
- Coconut Shrimp$11.00
- 1 Shrimp Roll$7.00
- 2 Shrimp Rolls$12.00
- Pretzel$10.00
Pickled onion, cheese sauce, spicy brown mustard
- Wings (6)$10.00
- Wings (12)$15.00
- Flatbread of the Day$10.00
Bacon, red onion, arugula, and balsamic
Salads
- Putting Green Salad$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, red onions cucumber, and croutons
- Burrata Salad$9.00
Garlic-marinated tomatoes, basil, crostini, and balsamic glaze
- Grilled Caesar Salad$12.00
- Divot Salad$13.00
- Greek Salad$13.00
Kalamata olives, feta, roast red pepper, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and pepperoncini
- Half Putting Green Salad$6.00
- Half Greek Salad$8.00
- Half Divot Salad$6.00
Sandwiches and Such
Dinner Entrees
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Mtn. Dew$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Sweetened Iced Tea$2.50
- Unsweetened Iced tea$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Hot chocolate$2.50