FOOD

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

GIANT Mozzarella stick baked to perfection served with a Marinara sauce

Oven Baked Fries

$5.99+

Loaded Fries

$6.99+

Cheddar & Mozzarella Blend, Bacon, & Ranch

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.99

Indulge in cheesy goodness, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella blend with garlic spices

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$3.99

6 PC

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$5.99

Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Deliciously Oven Baked

Bone-in Wings

$6.99+

Deliciously Oven Baked

Cinnamon Bread

$5.99

Sugar and spice and this is nice! with a side of icing included

Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black & Green Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese

House Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese

Catering Size Salad (Any)

$29.99

Stromboli

Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$8.99

Ham, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$10.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar & Mozzarella Blend

Chicken Pesto Stromboli

$10.99

Pesto, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatza Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone

Supreme Calzone

$16.49

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions

Meatza Calzone

$17.49

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Hawaiian Calzone

$15.49

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese

Chef's Combo Calzone

$18.49

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Bell Peppers, Hot Dog, Black Olives, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Calzone

$19.49

Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone & Mozzarella

Alfredo Cheesesteak Calzone

$19.49

Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Pesto Calzone

$18.49

Pesto Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$18.49

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

White Chicken Calzone

$18.49

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$18.49

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$18.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$18.49

Veggie Calzone

$18.49

Greek Calzone

$18.49

Greek Pesto Calzone

$18.49

Margherita Calzone

$18.49

Pesto Margherita Calzone

$18.49

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.49

Build your own Calzone

$7.99

Sides

Garlic sauce

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$1.25

Cup of Pineapple

$0.75

Cup of Pepperoncini (Mild)

$0.75

Cup of Banana Peppers (HOT)

$0.75

Cup of Jalapenos

$0.75

Icing

$1.25

Padre Mix

$1.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Cannoli

$5.99

Includes 3 mini Cannoli's with chocolate chip cannoli cream topped with Chocolate sauce and powered sugar

PIZZAS

10" Pizzas

10" BYO Pizza

$8.00

10" Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Extra Cheese

10" Meatza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon, Extra Cheese

10" Mac and Cheese

$17.00

That is right! The Mac and Cheese pizza is back! This fabulous pizza is made for Pizza and Movie night Loaded with Mac and Cheese, Mozzarella & Cheddar blend, with either Alfredo sauce or our Pizza Sauce

10"Hawaiian

$12.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Extra Cheese

10" Chef's Combo

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Bell Peppers, Hot Dog, Black Olives, Onions, Extra Cheese

10" Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

10" Alfredo Cheesesteak

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Pesto Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

10" White Chicken

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Onions

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Onions, BBQ Sauce

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Topped with Ranch

10" Veggie

$15.00

Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Extra Cheese

10" Greek

$16.00

Feta Cheese, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mild Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Greek Pesto

$17.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta Cheese, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

10" Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Sliced, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olive Oil, Oregano, Topped with Basil and drizzled with Lemon Juice

10" Pesto Margherita

$16.00

Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Topped with Basil and drizzled with Lemon Juice

10" Cheese

$8.00

10" Pepperoni

$9.25

10" POTW

$17.00

12" Pizzas

12" BYO Pizza

$9.50

12" Supreme

$16.50

12" Meatza

$17.50

12" Hawaiian

$15.50

12" Chef's Combo

$18.50

12" Philly cheesesteak

$18.50

12" Alfredo Cheesesteak

$19.50

12" Chicken Pesto

$18.50

12" Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

12" White Chicken

$18.50

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

12" Veggie

$18.50

12" Greek

$19.50

12" Greek Pesto

$18.50

12" Margherita

$16.50

12" Pesto Margherita

$18.50

12" Cheese

$9.50

12" Pepperoni

$11.25

12" POTW

$19.00

14" Pizzas

14" BYO Pizza

$12.00

14" Supreme

$21.00

14" Meatza

$22.00

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

14" Chef's Combo

$22.00

14" Philly cheesesteak

$22.00

14" Alfredo Cheesesteak

$24.00

14" Chicken Pesto

$21.00

14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

14" White Chicken

$21.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

14" Veggie

$21.00

14" Greek

$22.00

14" Greek Pesto

$22.00

14" Margherita

$20.00

14" Pesto Margherita

$22.00

14" Cheese

$12.00

14" Pepperoni

$14.25

14" POTW

$20.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni

$4.00

Build Your Own Slice

$4.00

Drinks

Soda

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Dr Pepper

Fanta

Lemonade

Rootbeer

Beer

Coors light

$3.50

Dos equis

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Juicy Jack IPA

$4.50

Moon Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.50

White Claw WIld Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Peach

$4.50

Budlight

$3.50

Peroni

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Wine

White Chardonnay

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Red Merlot

$4.50

Red Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.50