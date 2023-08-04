Buon Padre Pizza
FOOD
Starters
Mozzarella Sticks
GIANT Mozzarella stick baked to perfection served with a Marinara sauce
Oven Baked Fries
Loaded Fries
Cheddar & Mozzarella Blend, Bacon, & Ranch
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Indulge in cheesy goodness, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella blend with garlic spices
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
6 PC
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Boneless Wings
Deliciously Oven Baked
Bone-in Wings
Deliciously Oven Baked
Cinnamon Bread
Sugar and spice and this is nice! with a side of icing included
Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black & Green Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese
House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese
Catering Size Salad (Any)
Stromboli
Calzone
Supreme Calzone
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions
Meatza Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese
Chef's Combo Calzone
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Bell Peppers, Hot Dog, Black Olives, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Calzone
Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Provolone & Mozzarella
Alfredo Cheesesteak Calzone
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Pesto Calzone
Pesto Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
White Chicken Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Greek Calzone
Greek Pesto Calzone
Margherita Calzone
Pesto Margherita Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Pepperoni Calzone
Build your own Calzone
Sides
Dessert
PIZZAS
10" Pizzas
10" BYO Pizza
10" Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Extra Cheese
10" Meatza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon, Extra Cheese
10" Mac and Cheese
That is right! The Mac and Cheese pizza is back! This fabulous pizza is made for Pizza and Movie night Loaded with Mac and Cheese, Mozzarella & Cheddar blend, with either Alfredo sauce or our Pizza Sauce
10"Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Extra Cheese
10" Chef's Combo
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Bell Peppers, Hot Dog, Black Olives, Onions, Extra Cheese
10" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
10" Alfredo Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Philly Steak, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
10" White Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Onions
10" BBQ Chicken
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Onions, BBQ Sauce
10" Buffalo Chicken
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Topped with Ranch
10" Veggie
Mushrooms, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Extra Cheese
10" Greek
Feta Cheese, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mild Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Greek Pesto
Pesto Sauce, Feta Cheese, Black & Green Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
10" Margherita
Fresh Sliced, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olive Oil, Oregano, Topped with Basil and drizzled with Lemon Juice
10" Pesto Margherita
Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Topped with Basil and drizzled with Lemon Juice