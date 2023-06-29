BUQUIBICHI 301 S. Arizona Ave
Burgers & Fries
French Fries
Basket of french fries.
La Sencilla
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fresh onion, tomato, arugula and house dressing. Served with French fries.
La Sureña
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, coleslaw and BBQ Sauce. Served with French fries.
La Valiente
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, bacon, roasted tomato, charred jalapeño and fresh cilantro. Served with French fries.
La Texana
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fried onion and Chúcata beer BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.
La Respondona
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, arugula, red onion, fried egg and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
La Querida
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, arugula, red onion, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise . Served with French fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and shredded cabbage. Served with French fries.
Aguachiles
Aguachile de Camarón
Raw shrimp instantaneously cooked on a jalapeño aguachile sauce, red onion, cucumber and fresh cilantro.
Tiradito de Atún
Tuna slices marinated in our chiltepin aguachile sauce, fresh cilantro, served with avocado mousse and chipotle mayonnaise.
Aguachile de Papada
Grilled pork jowl marinated in our chiltepin aguachile sauce, topped with fresh cilantro.
Tostadas
Tostaditas de Aguachile Tatemado (3)
Shrimp marinated in a charred aguachile sauce, avocado, red onion, cucumber, mayonnaise, topped with fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.
Tostaditas de Ceviche (3)
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, orange juice, red onion, cucumber, serrano peppers and fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.
Tostaditas de Atún (3)
Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, red onion, fresh cilantro, tossed with an aguachile-based dressing, served on a corn tostada.
Tostaditas Togarashi (3)
Fresh tuna marinated in Asian sauces, togarashi mayonnaise, avocado, topped with fried crispy onion and served on a corn tostada.
Tacos y Sopes
Tacos de Fideo y Atún Ahumado (3)
Smoked tuna mixed with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, dried noodle in a chiltepin sauce, avocado mousse, cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.
Tacos Volteados (3)
Butter and garlic sauteed shrimp, topped with bacon, cheese crust, pickled red onion, cilantro, smothered in a chipotle cream and served on corn tortillas.
Tacos de Papada (3)
Grilled pork jowl served with pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado mousse, chiltepin oil, on corn tortillas.
Tacos de Portobello (3)
Grilled marinated portobello mushroom, topped with avocado mousse, pickled red onion and green sauce, served on corn tortillas.
Sopes al Pastor (3)
Pastor meat tacos, served with avocado mousse, onion, fresh cilantro, grilled pineapple habanero sauce, served on corn tortillas.
Sopes de Chicharrón (3)
Pork chicharron topped with a tomatillo and chipotle sauce, cream, pickled onion and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.
Pizzas
Pizza Rocco
Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon and handcrafted sausage.
Pizza Sonorense
Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, sliced beef steak, mushrooms, onions and green chile.
Pizza Margarita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced cured tomato,oregano, basil.
Pizza Bacio di Parma
Tomato sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh parmesan laminates, arugula and prosciutto.
Pizza 4 Quesos
Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, roquefort, parmesan and chihuahua cheeses.
Pizza Pepperoni
Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella and pepperoni.
Salads
Greek Salad
Base of a lettuce mix, topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, artichoke, sliced radishes, feta cheese and greek dressing.
Brasas Salad
Base of a lettuce mix, topped with goat cheese, red onion, cranberries, strawberry, sugar coated seeds and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.