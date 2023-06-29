BUQUIBICHI 301 S. Arizona Ave

Appetizers

Fried Gyozas (7)

$8.50

Pork-filled fried asian dumplings, topped with a house sauce, sesame seeds and cilantro.

Chimichurri Hummus

$10.50

Chickpea hummus mixed with chimichurri sauce, served with pita chips, carrots and celery.

Burgers & Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Basket of french fries.

La Sencilla

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fresh onion, tomato, arugula and house dressing. Served with French fries.

La Sureña

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, coleslaw and BBQ Sauce. Served with French fries.

La Valiente

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, bacon, roasted tomato, charred jalapeño and fresh cilantro. Served with French fries.

La Texana

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fried onion and Chúcata beer BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.

La Respondona

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, arugula, red onion, fried egg and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with French fries.

La Querida

La Querida

$16.50

Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, arugula, red onion, avocado and chipotle mayonnaise . Served with French fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and shredded cabbage. Served with French fries.

Aguachiles

Aguachile de Camarón

$12.50

Raw shrimp instantaneously cooked on a jalapeño aguachile sauce, red onion, cucumber and fresh cilantro.

Tiradito de Atún

$12.50

Tuna slices marinated in our chiltepin aguachile sauce, fresh cilantro, served with avocado mousse and chipotle mayonnaise.

Aguachile de Papada

$12.50

Grilled pork jowl marinated in our chiltepin aguachile sauce, topped with fresh cilantro.

Tostadas

Tostaditas de Aguachile Tatemado (3)

$12.50

Shrimp marinated in a charred aguachile sauce, avocado, red onion, cucumber, mayonnaise, topped with fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.

Tostaditas de Ceviche (3)

$12.50

Shrimp marinated in lime juice, orange juice, red onion, cucumber, serrano peppers and fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.

Tostaditas de Atún (3)

$12.50

Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, red onion, fresh cilantro, tossed with an aguachile-based dressing, served on a corn tostada.

Tostaditas Togarashi (3)

$12.50

Fresh tuna marinated in Asian sauces, togarashi mayonnaise, avocado, topped with fried crispy onion and served on a corn tostada.

Tacos y Sopes

Tacos de Fideo y Atún Ahumado (3)

$12.50

Smoked tuna mixed with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, dried noodle in a chiltepin sauce, avocado mousse, cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.

Tacos Volteados (3)

$12.50

Butter and garlic sauteed shrimp, topped with bacon, cheese crust, pickled red onion, cilantro, smothered in a chipotle cream and served on corn tortillas.

Tacos de Papada (3)

$12.50

Grilled pork jowl served with pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado mousse, chiltepin oil, on corn tortillas.

Tacos de Portobello (3)

$12.50

Grilled marinated portobello mushroom, topped with avocado mousse, pickled red onion and green sauce, served on corn tortillas.

Sopes al Pastor (3)

$9.50

Pastor meat tacos, served with avocado mousse, onion, fresh cilantro, grilled pineapple habanero sauce, served on corn tortillas.

Sopes de Chicharrón (3)

$9.50

Pork chicharron topped with a tomatillo and chipotle sauce, cream, pickled onion and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.

Pizzas

Pizza Rocco

$15.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon and handcrafted sausage.

Pizza Sonorense

$17.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, sliced beef steak, mushrooms, onions and green chile.

Pizza Margarita

$15.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced cured tomato,oregano, basil.

Pizza Bacio di Parma

$17.50

Tomato sauce base topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh parmesan laminates, arugula and prosciutto.

Pizza 4 Quesos

$15.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella, roquefort, parmesan and chihuahua cheeses.

Pizza Pepperoni

$15.50

Tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella and pepperoni.

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.50

Base of a lettuce mix, topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, artichoke, sliced radishes, feta cheese and greek dressing.

Brasas Salad

$9.50

Base of a lettuce mix, topped with goat cheese, red onion, cranberries, strawberry, sugar coated seeds and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

NA Beverage

Red Bull zero sugar

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Bottle soda

$4.00

Fountain soda

$3.50

Ice tea

$4.00

Coffe

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Liquid Death sparkling

$4.00

Jarritos grapefruit

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.50

Cheesecake with chocolate syrup stripes and whipped cream.

Cocktail's

Signature

Dealer's Choice

$18.00

Seasonal Cocktail

$15.00

Bailando con la Muerte

$13.00

Caprichosa

$13.00

Tulum

$13.00

Old Town

$13.00

Rio Sonora

$13.00

Nights in Oaxaca

$13.00

Desert Medicine

$13.00

Oasis Spritz

$13.00

Classic

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00+

Paloma

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Long Island ice tea

$10.00

AMF

$10.00

Green Tea shot

$8.00

Pink Pussy shot

$8.00

Mexican Candy shot

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Spirit's

Tequila

Tesoro 55

$9.00

Don Fulano blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano reposado

$13.00

Don Julio blanco

$12.00

Maestro Dobel diamante

$12.00

Gran Centenario cristalino

$16.00

Siete Leguas blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas reposado

$13.00

Tears of Llorona extra anejo

$45.00

Clase Azul reposado

$30.00

Calirosa anejo

$17.00

Derechito extra anejo

$24.00

Patron silver

Hornitos reposado

Mezcal

El Güel espadín

$9.00

Derrumbes cupreata

$22.00

Yuu Baal pechuga

$12.00

Lopez Real tobala

$15.00

Esfuerzo tepeztate

$16.00

El silencio espadín

Cuish pichumetl

Bacanora

Aguamiel

$10.00

Rancho tepua

$12.00

Gin

Diega yellow

$9.00

Nolet

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Gracias a dios- Oaxaca

$10.00

Vodka

Tito's

$9.00

Grey goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Smirnoff tamarind

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi blanco

$9.00

Flor de caña seco

$9.00

Diplomatico planas

$10.00

Diplomatico mantuano

$11.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Woodford Rsrv

$12.00

Crown royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

Del Bac classic

$12.00

Knob Creek rye

$13.00

JW black label

$13.00

Bullet

$10.00

Macallan 12 yr

$13.00

Dalmore 12 yr

$15.00

Amaros & Liquor's

Hennesy VS

$13.00

Torres 10 yr

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$12.00

Gran ponche pomegranate

$9.00

Gran ponche passionfruit

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Borguetti Sambuca

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer

LaTucson West coast IPA

$5.50+

Kick Flip Fruited sour

$5.00+

Talegon Imperial coffee stout

$7.00+

Red Ale

$4.50+

Session IPA

$5.00+

Ultra Bichi Light lager

$4.00+

Buena Bola Wheat ale

$4.50+

5 Beer Sampler

$12.00

Sahuaripa IPA

$5.00+

Chucata Amber ale

$4.50+

Bitachera Hazy IPA

$5.50+

Banquetera Kölsch

$4.50+

Talega Coffee stout

$4.50+

Barrio Blonde ale

$4.50+

La Surfa Lager

$4.00+

Wow Wheat ale

$4.50+

Church music IPA

$5.00+

Bottle Beer

Octli Pulque

$15.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

TalCual Seltzer

$5.00+

Wine

Red

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Terra Madi Malbec

$13.00+

SeaSun Pinot noir

$15.00+

Paoloni Red blend

$14.00+

Rebellius Red blend

$20.00+

White

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

Terra Madi Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Rose & Sparkling

Whispering Angel rose

$18.00+

Wycliff Brut

$6.00+