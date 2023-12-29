Buqui Bici - Downtown 21 W. Vanburen
Appetizers
Tacos
- Tacos Volteados (3)$14.25
Butter and garlic sauteed shrimp, topped with bacon, cheese crust, pickled red onion, cilantro, smothered in a chipotle cream and served on corn tortillas.
- Tacos de Puerco (3)$12.50
Grilled pork jowl served with pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado mousse, chiltepin oil, on corn tortillas.
- Tacos de Portobello (3)$12.50
Grilled marinated portobello mushroom, topped with avocado mousse, pickled red onion and green sauce, served on corn tortillas.
- Tacos al Pastor (3)$13.50
Pastor meat tacos, served with avocado mousse, onion, fresh cilantro, grilled pineapple habanero sauce, served on corn tortillas.
- Tacos de Chicharrón (3)$13.50
Pork chicharron topped with a tomatillo and chipotle sauce, cream, pickled onion and fresh cilantro, served on corn tortillas.
- Quesadilla (2)$10.25
On a bed of 2 flour tortillas. Add al pastor or carne asada $6.00
- Tacos de Carne Asada$14.25
Sonora style prime carne asada with fresh cabbage and a side of spicy sauce.
- Bean Taco$2.25
Aguachiles
Tostadas
- Tostadas de Aguachile Tatemado (3)$13.25
Shrimp marinated in a charred aguachile sauce, avocado, red onion, cucumber, mayonnaise, topped with fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.
- Tostadas de Ceviche (3)$13.25
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, orange juice, red onion, cucumber, serrano peppers and fresh cilantro, served on a corn tostada.
- Tostadas de Atún (3)$13.25
Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, red onion, fresh cilantro, tossed with an aguachile-based dressing, served on a corn tostada.
Wings
Burgers & Fries
- La Sencilla$16.50
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with American cheese, bacon, fresh onion, tomato, arugula and house dressing. Served with French fries.
- La Valiente$17.50
Hamburger served on a brioche bun, using Rancho El 17 ground beef, topped with Mexican asadero cheese, bacon, roasted tomato, charred jalapeño and fresh cilantro. Served with French fries.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun, topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and shredded cabbage. Served with French fries.
- French Fries$7.50