Burb's Burgers - Bellevue 400 Bellevue Way NE
Burbs Burgers and Sandwiches
Burbs Classic
smashed, griddled and well caramelized local beef patty with American cheese, ketchup, mustard on a butter toasted bun
Burbs Special
smashed, griddled and well caramelized local beef patty with American cheese,griddled onions, pickles, special sauce, shredded lettuce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken thigh, zesty mayo, shredded lettuce, butter toasted bun
Grilled Cheese
butter toasted texas toast with american cheese.... Feel free to spice it up with some onions or bacon or?
Hot Dog Sandwich
grilled hebrew national hotdogs, ketchup, mustard, American cheese
Burbs Sides and Soups
Chicken Nuggs
crispy spiced chicken nuggets with your choice of zesty sauce
Clam Chowder
House made clam chowder with potatoes, bacon, cream, herbs and lots of clams
Fries
thin, crispy, salty and golden brown....
Shaker Salad
sliced kale, iceberg lettuce, toasted farro, pumpkin seeds, tarragon vinaigrette