Coffee
Pastries
Food
International
Blended
Bottled Drinks
Espresso
Cold Brew
Drip
Coffee Bags
Coffee
Espresso
Latte
$4.70
Cappuccino
$4.70
Flat White
$4.80
Cortado
$4.60
Americano
$4.25
Mocha
$5.40
Red Eye
$4.30
Affogato
$7.57
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
$5.60
Drip
Bottomless
$6.00
Single cup
$2.80
Coffee Bags
12oz
$20.00
8oz
$17.00
2.2lb
$40.00
Pastries
Pastry
Pastry item
$4.50
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
$9.75
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.90
Breakfast Tacos
$8.90
Breakfast Plate
$9.00
Cream Cheese Bagel
$4.50
International
Drinks
Cafe Cubano
$5.70
Matcha
$4.80
Chai
$4.90
Vietnamese
$6.50
Turkish
$5.70
Greek
$6.30
Hot Chocolate
$4.10
Blended
Smoothies
Peach
$6.50
Mango
$6.50
Pina Colada
$6.50
Strawberry
$6.50
Strawberry Banana
$6.50
Frappes
Chocolate
$5.65
Vanilla
$5.65
Caramel
$5.65
Snickers
$5.65
Milkshakes
Vanilla
$6.90
Chocolate
$6.90
Strawberry
$6.90
Bottled Drinks
Drinks
Topo Chico
$2.99
Cocacola
$2.99
Water Bottle
$2.99
Chocolate Milk
$1.99
Redbull
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Burch LLC Louetta Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(346) 368-4333
9222 louetta rd street number 106, Spring, TX 77379
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
