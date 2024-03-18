BURD CHICKEN RICE 148 South Glendora Avenue
DRINKS
COFFEE
- BURD ICE COFFEE$5.00Out of stock
Vietnamese-style coffee, sweetened with condense milk
- EXPRESSO$4.00Out of stock
Expresso two shots
- AMERICANO$4.25Out of stock
- CAPPUCCINO$4.50Out of stock
- LATTE$5.00Out of stock
Coffee Latte
- MOCHA LATTE$5.25Out of stock
- VANILLA FRAPPE$5.00+Out of stock
- MOCHA FRAPPE$5.00+Out of stock
- CARAMEL FRAPPE$5.00+Out of stock
JUICES
- COCO H2O W.COCO MEAT$7.00Out of stock
100% Coconut H2o and young coconut meat
- GREEN JUICE$8.00Out of stock
Kale, Green Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Ginger, Lime with Ice
- NRG JUICE$8.00Out of stock
Orange, Coco H2O, Cane Juice, Ginger, and Chia Seeds with Ice
- OJ$6.00Out of stock
Fresh squeeze orange juice
MILK
SODAS
SUGARCANE
- 50/50$8.50
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, and coconut water
- CANE 100%$12.00
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice 100%
- CANE DURIAN$10.00Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and durian flavors
- CANE GINGER$8.50Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and a touch of ginger
- CANE KUMQUAT - CLASSIC$8.50
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and kumquat
- CANE MINTY LIME$8.50Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, lime juice and a sprig of mint leaf
- CANE O-MATCHA$9.00
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, oats milk, and matcha
- CANE ORANGE$8.50Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and orange juice
- CANE PASSION$8.50Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and passion fruit flavor
- CANE PENNY$8.50Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and Pennyworth juice
- CANE POM$8.50
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and pomegranate juice
- CANE WATERMELON$8.50Out of stock
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, coconut water, and watermelon flavors
- O-MI$8.50
Cold-pressed sugarcane juice, and oats milk
TEAS
TRACTOR BEVERAGES
BLENDED FRAPPE
FOOD
CHICKEN RICE
- CLASSIC BURD$13.95
Dark meat, fragrance yellow rice, side of soup, ginger scallion sauce (1), and chili-ginger sauce (1)
- MIX BURD$14.95
50% Classic & 50% Lemongrass, fragrance yellow rice, side of soup, ginger scallion sauce (1), and chili-ginger sauce (1)
- WHITE BURD$14.95Out of stock
White meat, fragrance yellow rice, side of soup, ginger scallion sauce (1), and chili-ginger sauce (1)
- LEMONGRASS BURD$14.95
Grilled dark meat marinated in lemongrass herb seasoning, fragrance yellow rice, side of soup, ginger scallion sauce (1), and chili-ginger sauce (1)
- KRISPY BURD$13.95
Fried dark meat, fragrance yellow rice, side of soup, ginger scallion sauce (1), and chili-ginger sauce (1)
BURRITOS
- LEMONGRASS BURD BURRITO$10.95
Dark chicken meat marinated in lemongrass herb seasoning grilled, chicken rice, shredded cabbage, and cucumber. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Paired with chili-ginger sauce (1)
- CLASSIC BURD BURRITO$9.95
Khmer-style poached dark chicken meat, chicken rice, shredded cabbage, and cucumber. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Paired with chili-ginger sauce (1)
SMALL BITES
- BURD BOMBS$10.95
Skin-on chicken meat bites, lightly seasoned, and deep fried. comes with Sweet Chili Sauce (1)
- CAJUN FRIES$7.95
Shoe-string fries, dusted with house blend cajun seasoning served with Ketchup.
- SHOESTRING FRIES$6.95
Shoe-string fries served with ketchup.
- TOFU BITES$8.95
- GARLIC SOY WINGS$13.95
Fried wings tossed in garlic butter sauce
- LEMON PEPPER WINGS$13.95Out of stock
Fried wings tossed in lemon pepper seasoning
- HONEY BBQ SRIRACHA WINGS$13.95
Fried wings tossed in a honey bbq sriracha sauce
- NAKED WINGS$12.95
Fried plain wings
- CHILI GINGER WINGS$13.95
Fried wings tossed in our chili-ginger sauce