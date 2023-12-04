Burdette's
Bierocks
- Original$7.00
moist and tender braised beef with caramelized garlic and onions, seared sweet peppers, and blistered greens in a real seedy bierock, it do be slappin
- Micky D-rock$7.00
it's a big mac in a bierock, come on
- Mama mi-rock$7.00
a fat stack of cheesy meaty lasagna inside of a garlic spiked bierock
- Punjabi-rock$7.00
a subtly spiced samosa style bierock from vegetarian heaven
- combo$10.00
- Bao-rock$7.00
a Vietnamese bao inspired bierock stuffed with fermented pork sausage, chicken, hoisin, peppers, and egg fried rice
- Birria-rock$7.00
juicy braised goat with interior Mexican spices, smokey chilies, cotija cheese, escabeche pickles
- KFC-rock$7.00
fried chicken, mashed potatoes, brown gravy
- Biryani-rock$7.00
it's chicken, it's rice, it's Indian spice
- BLT-rock$7.00
it's exactly what it sounds like
- Brie-rock$7.00
Brie cheese melted with caramelized onions and bacon jam
- Beer-rock$7.00
beer brats, beer cheese, and onions cooked in beer... yes it do be slappin
- Shepard's p-rock$7.00
not really gonna explain it, but yes it does have lamb
- Chicken pot p-rock$7.00
shredded chicken, onions, carrots, peas and white gravy with black pepper and thyme in a buttery bierock
- Frito chili p-rock$7.00
meaty chili with beans, cheese, and scallions in a bierock with some cruncy fritos just for fun