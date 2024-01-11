BURG & BARREL Lenexa
Popular Items
Starters
- Buffalo Wings$13.00
Chicken wings tossed with house buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- Fried Mushrooms$10.50
Fried mushrooms with truffle buttermilk aioli
- Fried Pickle Spears$10.00
Amber ale battered dill pickles with ranch sauce
- Goat Cheese Balls$14.50
Fried goat cheese with chimichurri sauce
- Pepper Jack Queso$9.50
Corn tortilla chips and pepper jack queso
- Onion Rings$9.50
Amber ale battered onion rings served with house dressing
- Pretzel Sticks$10.50
Soft pretzels with pepper jack queso
- Totchos$13.50
Tater tots, pepper jack queso, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream and green onion
- Steak Kabobs$13.00
Burgers
- Classique$12.50
Certified Angus Beef patty, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
- Smokehouse$15.50
Cerfified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
- Spicy Avocado$17.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo
- Cowboy$16.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.
- PB&E$16.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina reaper cheese, peanut butter, sriracha and an over easy egg
- El Diablo$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, Carolina Reaper cheese, jalapenos, habanero hot sauce, bibb lettuce and tomato. Topped with a beer-battered onion ring.
- Baby Bella$15.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, swiss, garlic sauteed mushrooms and truffle buttermik aioli
- Bleu Moon$15.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed onions and mushrooms, bibb lettuce, tomato and pickles
- Bourbon Glaze$16.00
Certified Angus Beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and bourbon glaze
- Ragin Cajun$14.50
Ground turkey patty, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and chipotle cilantro mayo
- Gut Bomb$26.00
2 Beef Patties, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American & Swiss Cheese, an over easy Egg topped with Onion Ring
Salads
- Blackened Steak$16.50
Grilled Certified Angus Beef, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, sautéed mushrooms, tomato and red onion
- Chopped House$15.00
Grilled or fried checken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg and tomato
- Cranberry & Walnut$15.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Walnuts
- Honey Salmon Salad$18.50
Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato
- BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce, cheese blend, romaine, avocado, red onion, tomato and tortilla strips
- Southwest Chicken$15.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast, white corn black bean salsa, pico, cheese blend, romaine and tortilla strips
- Side Salad$8.50
Romaine, cheese blend, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, tomato, croutons
Big Plates
- Nachos Grande$13.00
Tortilla chips, cheese blend, pepper jack queso, black beans, tomato, red onion, green onion, and sour cream
- Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand beer battered fried chicken strips and hand-cut fries with ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Like it hot? Toss it in our house buffalo sauce for $1
- Fish & Fries$16.00
Amber ale battered cod fillets, hand -cut fries and tartar sauce
Wraps
- Chimichurri Wrap$16.00
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled Steak, cheese blend, romaine, sauteed onions, tomato, chimichurri sauce and chipotle cilantro mayo
- Jalapeno Ranch Wrap$14.00
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken, pepper jack, romaine, jalapenos, tomato and chipotle ranch
- Chicken BLT Wrap$14.50
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato and ranch
- Veggie$13.00
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, romaine, avocado, black beans, pickle spears, tomato and ranch
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Bird$14.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
- Chicken Caprese$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto and balsamic reduction
- Big Pig$14.00
Beer-battered pork loin, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and honey mustard
- Upstream BLT$18.50
Salmon fillet, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, bibb lettuce, tomato and honey balsamic
- BBQ Yard Bird$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
- Avocado BLT$14.50
Double-stacked applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar, swiss, bibb lettuce, tomato and honey mustard
- Mean Bean$14.00
Black bean veggie patty, pepper jack cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato and chipotle cilantro mayo