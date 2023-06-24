Burger 25 - LBI
Popular Items
BOARDWALK FRIES
Seasoned and served with House-Made Garlic Ranch
#12 THE SMACK
Perfectly Seasoned Angus Beef Patty, Loaded with American Cheese, shredded Lettuce, chopped onions, Pickles and our House - Made SMACK sauce all on Martin's Famous sesame bun.
#14 FRISKY WHISKEY BURGER
Onions, Provolone Cheese, Jack Daniels Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, and Bacon on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Roll
Food
BURGERS Voted #1
#1 Classic Cheeseburger
Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.
#1 Hamburger
Angus Burger topped with. Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
#2 BBQ BACON BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Crispy Onion Straws,Bacon, Bullseye BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun
#3 BREW HOUSE BURGER
Bacon, a Crispy Onion Ring and House Made Beer Cheese all on a Bavarian Pretzel Roll
#4 MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Melted Swiss Cheese and Sautéed Mushrooms, on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun with a hint of Garlic Butter
#5 TRENTON BURGER
Angus burger piled High with Grilled Pork Roll, topped with American Cheese and Ketchup, on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.
#6 A-1 BLEU BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, A-1 Steak Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun
#7 HABANERO BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Homemade “SUPER HOT” Salsa, Jalapeño Peppers, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sauce and Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun
#8 TEX MEX BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Roasted Poblano Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, and Chipotle Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun
#9 BACON ROYALE
Angus Burger topped with Fried Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
#10 FRENCH ONION SOUP BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Sautéed French Onions, House-Made Croutons, Sizzling Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Garlic Onion Aioli Spread, on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun
#11 PHILLY BURGER
Angus Burger topped with Philly Cheesesteak, Sautéed Onion, American Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo on a Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.
#12 THE SMACK
Perfectly Seasoned Angus Beef Patty, Loaded with American Cheese, shredded Lettuce, chopped onions, Pickles and our House - Made SMACK sauce all on Martin's Famous sesame bun.
#13 AVOCADO CLUB BURGER
Perfectly seasoned Angus Patty, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Apple-Wood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, topped with our House-Made Garlic Ranch, on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.
#14 FRISKY WHISKEY BURGER
Onions, Provolone Cheese, Jack Daniels Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, and Bacon on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Roll
#15 MAC DADDY
Seasoned Angus Beef Patty topped with American and Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Mac & Cheese, Chopped Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Smokey Ring Spread on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.
#16 B.A.D. BREAKFAST BURGER
Angus Beef Burger seared with Maple Syrup, topped with a Fried Egg, Pork Roll, Bacon, American Cheese, and Ketchup on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.
#18 TURKEY BACON CHEESEBURGER
Lean, Fresh, Ground Turkey topped with Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Sweet Mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
#19 VEGGIE BURGER
Black Bean Veggie Patty topped with Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun with tzatziki sauce
#20 PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Marinated Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onions topped with Coleslaw, on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun with Sweet Mayo
#21 BISON CHIPOTLE BURGER
Natural Raised Buffalo Meat marinated with Chipotle Seasonings, topped w/ Crispy Onion Straws, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle sauce and Mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
#22 Reef n Beef
Angus Beef Patty, top it with melted pepper-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and add crispy rock shrimp tossed in Xina's Spicy Gochujang sauce, all in between a Martins Famous Potato Bun
#23 THE COD FATHER
Two Premium 4 oz. Cod Filets, Beer-Battered, and Fried Golden Brown, with House-Made Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on a Hoagie Roll
#24 CHICKEN N' WAFFLES
We start with our Crispy Deep Fried Chicken, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey, Add some Pickle Chips and Sandwich it between Two Warm Belgian Waffles.
#25 Burger of the Month
Sugga Buns - Sweet meets savory, breakfast meets lunch, heaven meets earth. It's all starts with our angus beef patty, american cheese, a fried egg, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon, waiting for you in between a glazed donut
#17 CHICKEN SANDWICHES
CHICKEN ORIGINAL
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon
KICK'N CHICKEN
Hand Battered and Fried Crispy Chicken, topped with Boom Boom Sauce, pickle chips, lettuce & mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Spread
Drunken Parm
Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, on a Martins Famous Potato Bun Brushed with a hint of garlic Butter
CHICKEN AVOCADO CLUB
Melted pepper Jack cheese, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato, topped with our House-Made Garlic Ranch, a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
"THE NASH"
Our spin on Nashville’s Famous Hot Chicken! We start with our very own perfectly Battered and Fried Chicken tossed in Hot Sauce. We then load it up with Coleslaw, Dill Pickles, and House Made Southern Comeback Sauce - all sandwiched on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
#24 CHICKEN N' WAFFLES
We start with our Crispy Deep Fried Chicken, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey, Add some Pickle Chips and Sandwich it between Two Warm Belgian Waffles.
FRIES
BOARDWALK FRIES
Seasoned and served with House-Made Garlic Ranch
DOUBLE BOARDWALK FRIES
Served with House Made Garlic Ranch
DISCO BROADWALK FRIES
Cheese, Gravy, and House-Made Shredded Pot Roast
LOADED MONSTER FRIES
Double Order of Fries topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, and Bacon
PHILLY FRIES
Regular Boardwalk Fries topped with Cheesesteak, sautéed Onions, and Cheese
Nash Fries
Nashville Hot Fries! Boardwalk Fries Topped with Coleslaw, Nashville hot Chicken, Come Back Sauce, and pickles!
JERSEY FRIES
Regular order of Boardwalk Fries topped with Melted Cheese, Diced Pork Roll, and Ketchup
BUFFALO HOT FRIES
Topped with House-Made Buffalo Sauce and a Side of Ranch
OLD BAY CRAB FRIES
Tossed in Old Bay Seasoning served with House-Made Garlic Ranch
CHEESE BOARDWALK FRIES
DOUBLE BOARDWALK CHEESE FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
GRAVY BOARDWALK FRIES
Bottle of House-made Ranch
SIDES
Half & Half FRIES N RINGS
Half Onion Rings & Half Fries
ONION RINGS
Crispy Onion Rings served with our Signature Smoky Onion Ring Sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS (5)
5 Chicken Fingers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Deep Fried Balls of Mac n Cheese. Comes with Side of Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
Pickle Chips covered in our Signature Breading, Fried and served with Garlic Ranch
ONION STRAWS
Served with Signature Onion Ring Dip
Corn Fritters
Coleslaw
house made daily
FISH & CHIPS
3 Beer Battered Cod Fillets over a Bed of Old Bay Seasoned Boardwalk Fries. A side of Ranch and House Tartar
BOTTLE OF RANCH
SIDE SALAD
Mac n Cheese Bowl
Side Crispy Chicken
Side Grilled Chicken
Grilled Cheese Sammie
SALADS AND WRAPS
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cheddar, and Jack Cheeses, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumbers
BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Diced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Hardboiled Egg, and Cucumber tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mexican Chop SALAD
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Tortilla strips, House made cilantro lime ranch dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Grilled Chicken on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Asiago-Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Creamy Caesar Dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled or fried Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, tossed with Ranch Dressing
ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD
Oriental glazed crispy fried chicken, Mandarin oranges, crispy Chinese Noodles, Red Onions, and Tomatoes tossed with Salad Mix and our House Made Dressing
SIDE SALAD
KIDS MENU
PARTY BOXES
25 REGULAR WINGS & THINGS
25 Bone in Wings Things- Onion Rings Mozzarella Sticks Mac N Cheese Bites Chicken Fingers
45 BONELESS WINGS & THINGS
45 boneless wings, things: onion rings, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks Please select 1 sauce choice
50 BONE-IN WINGS
50 Amazing Bone in Wings
90 BONELESS WINGS
90 Boneless Wings
70 COMBO WINGS
45 Boneless and 25 Bone-In Wings Please select 2 sauce choices
Bottle of House-made Ranch
SNACKS (EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH, COOKIES, AND BROWNIES)
DOG MENU
GRILL BOX
Ranch Bottle
HOT DOGS
Breakfast Sandwiches
MILKSHAKES & FLOATS
MILK SHAKES & ICE CREAM FLOATS
Regular Milkshake
Cookie Monster
Blue cookie monster ice cream blended with crushed Oreos and chocolate chip cookies, topped with whip cream and a chocolate chip cookie
Orange creamsicle
Instead of milk, we use orange juice blended with vanilla ice cream to make this orange Creamsicle shake
Reese’s Dough
Vanilla milkshake blended with real edible cookie dough, Reeses, peanut butter sauce, topped with whipped cream, and a scoop of Reeses cookie dough
Banana Cream Pie
No ice cream blended with banana cream pie filling, vanilla wafer, pie crust top with whip cream and vanilla wafer
Stewarts ice-cream Floats
Drinks
Coca-Cola Drinks
Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Coca-Cola 2L
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
Diet Coke 2L
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
DRINKS
Self Serve Fountain Drink
Coke Fountain Soda ( self Serve) for pick up and in store only *********** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ***********
Stewarts
Snapple
24oz B25 Spring Water
We are water snobs... so don't worry this Water is legit spring water!