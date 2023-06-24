Burger 25 - LBI

Popular Items

BOARDWALK FRIES

BOARDWALK FRIES

$3.99

Seasoned and served with House-Made Garlic Ranch

#12 THE SMACK

#12 THE SMACK

$8.50

Perfectly Seasoned Angus Beef Patty, Loaded with American Cheese, shredded Lettuce, chopped onions, Pickles and our House - Made SMACK sauce all on Martin's Famous sesame bun.

#14 FRISKY WHISKEY BURGER

#14 FRISKY WHISKEY BURGER

$8.99

Onions, Provolone Cheese, Jack Daniels Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, and Bacon on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Roll

Food

BURGERS Voted #1

#1 Classic Cheeseburger

#1 Classic Cheeseburger

$7.50

Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.

#1 Hamburger

#1 Hamburger

$6.50

Angus Burger topped with. Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

#2 BBQ BACON BURGER

#2 BBQ BACON BURGER

$8.50

Angus Burger topped with Crispy Onion Straws,Bacon, Bullseye BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun

#3 BREW HOUSE BURGER

#3 BREW HOUSE BURGER

$8.99

Bacon, a Crispy Onion Ring and House Made Beer Cheese all on a Bavarian Pretzel Roll

#4 MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

#4 MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$8.50

Angus Burger topped with Melted Swiss Cheese and Sautéed Mushrooms, on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun with a hint of Garlic Butter

#5 TRENTON BURGER

#5 TRENTON BURGER

$8.50

Angus burger piled High with Grilled Pork Roll, topped with American Cheese and Ketchup, on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.

#6 A-1 BLEU BURGER

#6 A-1 BLEU BURGER

$8.50

Angus Burger topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, A-1 Steak Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun

#7 HABANERO BURGER

#7 HABANERO BURGER

$7.99

Angus Burger topped with Homemade “SUPER HOT” Salsa, Jalapeño Peppers, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sauce and Lettuce on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun

#8 TEX MEX BURGER

#8 TEX MEX BURGER

$8.99

Angus Burger topped with Roasted Poblano Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, and Chipotle Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun

#9 BACON ROYALE

#9 BACON ROYALE

$8.99

Angus Burger topped with Fried Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

#10 FRENCH ONION SOUP BURGER

#10 FRENCH ONION SOUP BURGER

$8.99

Angus Burger topped with Sautéed French Onions, House-Made Croutons, Sizzling Swiss and Provolone Cheese, Garlic Onion Aioli Spread, on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun

#11 PHILLY BURGER

#11 PHILLY BURGER

$9.50

Angus Burger topped with Philly Cheesesteak, Sautéed Onion, American Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo on a Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.

#12 THE SMACK

#12 THE SMACK

$8.50

Perfectly Seasoned Angus Beef Patty, Loaded with American Cheese, shredded Lettuce, chopped onions, Pickles and our House - Made SMACK sauce all on Martin's Famous sesame bun.

#13 AVOCADO CLUB BURGER

#13 AVOCADO CLUB BURGER

$8.99

Perfectly seasoned Angus Patty, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Apple-Wood-Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, topped with our House-Made Garlic Ranch, on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.

#14 FRISKY WHISKEY BURGER

#14 FRISKY WHISKEY BURGER

$8.99

Onions, Provolone Cheese, Jack Daniels Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, and Bacon on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Roll

#15 MAC DADDY

#15 MAC DADDY

$8.99

Seasoned Angus Beef Patty topped with American and Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Mac & Cheese, Chopped Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Smokey Ring Spread on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.

#16 B.A.D. BREAKFAST BURGER

#16 B.A.D. BREAKFAST BURGER

$9.50

Angus Beef Burger seared with Maple Syrup, topped with a Fried Egg, Pork Roll, Bacon, American Cheese, and Ketchup on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun.

#18 TURKEY BACON CHEESEBURGER

#18 TURKEY BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

Lean, Fresh, Ground Turkey topped with Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Sweet Mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

#19 VEGGIE BURGER

#19 VEGGIE BURGER

$8.99

Black Bean Veggie Patty topped with Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun with tzatziki sauce

#20 PULLED PORK SANDWICH

#20 PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.50

Marinated Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onions topped with Coleslaw, on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun with Sweet Mayo

#21 BISON CHIPOTLE BURGER

#21 BISON CHIPOTLE BURGER

$9.50

Natural Raised Buffalo Meat marinated with Chipotle Seasonings, topped w/ Crispy Onion Straws, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle sauce and Mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

#22 Reef n Beef

#22 Reef n Beef

$12.50

Angus Beef Patty, top it with melted pepper-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and add crispy rock shrimp tossed in Xina's Spicy Gochujang sauce, all in between a Martins Famous Potato Bun

#23 THE COD FATHER

#23 THE COD FATHER

$13.99

Two Premium 4 oz. Cod Filets, Beer-Battered, and Fried Golden Brown, with House-Made Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato on a Hoagie Roll

#24 CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

#24 CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$10.99

We start with our Crispy Deep Fried Chicken, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey, Add some Pickle Chips and Sandwich it between Two Warm Belgian Waffles.

#25 Burger of the Month

#25 Burger of the Month

$10.00

Sugga Buns - Sweet meets savory, breakfast meets lunch, heaven meets earth. It's all starts with our angus beef patty, american cheese, a fried egg, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon, waiting for you in between a glazed donut

#17 CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN ORIGINAL

CHICKEN ORIGINAL

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon

KICK'N CHICKEN

KICK'N CHICKEN

$9.50

Hand Battered and Fried Crispy Chicken, topped with Boom Boom Sauce, pickle chips, lettuce & mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.50

Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Spread

Drunken Parm

Drunken Parm

$9.50

Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, on a Martins Famous Potato Bun Brushed with a hint of garlic Butter

CHICKEN AVOCADO CLUB

CHICKEN AVOCADO CLUB

$9.50

Melted pepper Jack cheese, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato, topped with our House-Made Garlic Ranch, a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

"THE NASH"

"THE NASH"

$9.50

Our spin on Nashville’s Famous Hot Chicken! We start with our very own perfectly Battered and Fried Chicken tossed in Hot Sauce. We then load it up with Coleslaw, Dill Pickles, and House Made Southern Comeback Sauce - all sandwiched on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun

#24 CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

#24 CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$10.99

We start with our Crispy Deep Fried Chicken, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey, Add some Pickle Chips and Sandwich it between Two Warm Belgian Waffles.

FRIES

BOARDWALK FRIES

BOARDWALK FRIES

$3.99

Seasoned and served with House-Made Garlic Ranch

DOUBLE BOARDWALK FRIES

DOUBLE BOARDWALK FRIES

$6.99

Served with House Made Garlic Ranch

DISCO BROADWALK FRIES

DISCO BROADWALK FRIES

$5.99

Cheese, Gravy, and House-Made Shredded Pot Roast

LOADED MONSTER FRIES

LOADED MONSTER FRIES

$7.99

Double Order of Fries topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, and Bacon

PHILLY FRIES

PHILLY FRIES

$6.50

Regular Boardwalk Fries topped with Cheesesteak, sautéed Onions, and Cheese

Nash Fries

Nash Fries

$7.99

Nashville Hot Fries! Boardwalk Fries Topped with Coleslaw, Nashville hot Chicken, Come Back Sauce, and pickles!

JERSEY FRIES

JERSEY FRIES

$6.50

Regular order of Boardwalk Fries topped with Melted Cheese, Diced Pork Roll, and Ketchup

BUFFALO HOT FRIES

BUFFALO HOT FRIES

$4.50

Topped with House-Made Buffalo Sauce and a Side of Ranch

OLD BAY CRAB FRIES

OLD BAY CRAB FRIES

$4.50

Tossed in Old Bay Seasoning served with House-Made Garlic Ranch

CHEESE BOARDWALK FRIES

CHEESE BOARDWALK FRIES

$4.99
DOUBLE BOARDWALK CHEESE FRIES

DOUBLE BOARDWALK CHEESE FRIES

$7.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99
GRAVY BOARDWALK FRIES

GRAVY BOARDWALK FRIES

$4.50
Bottle of House-made Ranch

Bottle of House-made Ranch

$6.00

WINGS

5 PC WINGS

5 PC WINGS

$6.50
10 PC WINGS

10 PC WINGS

$12.50
15 PC WINGS

15 PC WINGS

$17.50
BOTTLE RANCH

BOTTLE RANCH

$6.00

SIDES

Half & Half FRIES N RINGS

Half & Half FRIES N RINGS

$5.50

Half Onion Rings & Half Fries

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.99

Crispy Onion Rings served with our Signature Smoky Onion Ring Sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS (5)

CHICKEN FINGERS (5)

$7.50

5 Chicken Fingers

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.99

Deep Fried Balls of Mac n Cheese. Comes with Side of Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$6.99

Pickle Chips covered in our Signature Breading, Fried and served with Garlic Ranch

ONION STRAWS

ONION STRAWS

$3.99

Served with Signature Onion Ring Dip

Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$7.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.50

house made daily

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

3 Beer Battered Cod Fillets over a Bed of Old Bay Seasoned Boardwalk Fries. A side of Ranch and House Tartar

BOTTLE OF RANCH

BOTTLE OF RANCH

$6.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99
Mac n Cheese Bowl

Mac n Cheese Bowl

$4.95

Side Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Grilled Cheese Sammie

Grilled Cheese Sammie

$4.99

SALADS AND WRAPS

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Crispy Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cheddar, and Jack Cheeses, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumbers

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Diced Tomato, Feta Cheese, Hardboiled Egg, and Cucumber tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mexican Chop SALAD

Mexican Chop SALAD

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Tortilla strips, House made cilantro lime ranch dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Grilled Chicken on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Asiago-Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Creamy Caesar Dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled or fried Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, tossed with Ranch Dressing

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Oriental glazed crispy fried chicken, Mandarin oranges, crispy Chinese Noodles, Red Onions, and Tomatoes tossed with Salad Mix and our House Made Dressing

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS HAMBURGER MEAL

KIDS HAMBURGER MEAL

$7.50
KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL

KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$7.99
KIDS BACON CHEESE BURGER MEAL

KIDS BACON CHEESE BURGER MEAL

$8.99
KIDS HOT DOG MEAL

KIDS HOT DOG MEAL

$6.99
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

$6.99
KIDS MAC N CHEESE BITES MEAL

KIDS MAC N CHEESE BITES MEAL

$7.99
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS MEAL

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS MEAL

$7.99

3 Chicken fingers n Fries

KIDS MAC N CHEESE BOWL MEAL

KIDS MAC N CHEESE BOWL MEAL

$6.50

PARTY BOXES

25 REGULAR WINGS & THINGS

25 REGULAR WINGS & THINGS

$59.99

25 Bone in Wings Things- Onion Rings Mozzarella Sticks Mac N Cheese Bites Chicken Fingers

45 BONELESS WINGS & THINGS

45 BONELESS WINGS & THINGS

$59.99

45 boneless wings, things: onion rings, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks Please select 1 sauce choice

50 BONE-IN WINGS

50 BONE-IN WINGS

$59.99

50 Amazing Bone in Wings

90 BONELESS WINGS

90 BONELESS WINGS

$69.99

90 Boneless Wings

70 COMBO WINGS

70 COMBO WINGS

$59.99

45 Boneless and 25 Bone-In Wings Please select 2 sauce choices

Bottle of House-made Ranch

Bottle of House-made Ranch

$6.00

SNACKS (EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH, COOKIES, AND BROWNIES)

Cookie- Bella's

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie - 3 oz These Cookies are fresh baked!

CUP OF EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH BALLS

CUP OF EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH BALLS

$6.50
Brownie ( Bella's)

Brownie ( Bella's)

$3.00

Blackout Brownie - 3 oz.

DOG MENU

Milkbone Sundae

Milkbone Sundae

$1.00

4oz Cup of vanilla ice cream toped with a milkbone

Doggie Deluxe

Doggie Deluxe

$3.00

A non seasoned patty topped with Cheese

WHIP LICK

WHIP LICK

$0.50

Small Cup of Whip Cream

GRILL BOX

12 - 6oz Certified Angus Beef Patties Burger 25 Secret Seasoning 12 - Martins 5" Potato Buns 24 Slices of American Cheese
Grill Box

Grill Box

$48.00

12 Certified Angus Beef Patties 24 Slices of American Cheese 3oz of Secret Burger Seasoning 12 Martin Potato Buns (No Substitutions Please)

Ranch Bottle

Bottle of House-made Ranch

Bottle of House-made Ranch

$6.00

HOT DOGS

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Porkroll Egg and Cheese

Porkroll Egg and Cheese

$5.99

Porkroll, Egg, and Cheese on a potato Bun

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Bacon Egg American Cheese on a Potato Bun

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$3.99

Egg and Cheese Sandwich on a potato bun

Chubby McButter Pants

Chubby McButter Pants

$7.99

Waffle Buns- Porkroll- Bacon - 2 fried Eggs -American Cheese

MILKSHAKES & FLOATS

MILK SHAKES & ICE CREAM FLOATS

Regular Milkshake

Regular Milkshake

$6.50
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$7.50

Blue cookie monster ice cream blended with crushed Oreos and chocolate chip cookies, topped with whip cream and a chocolate chip cookie

Orange creamsicle

Orange creamsicle

$7.50

Instead of milk, we use orange juice blended with vanilla ice cream to make this orange Creamsicle shake

Reese’s Dough

Reese’s Dough

$7.50

Vanilla milkshake blended with real edible cookie dough, Reeses, peanut butter sauce, topped with whipped cream, and a scoop of Reeses cookie dough

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$7.50

No ice cream blended with banana cream pie filling, vanilla wafer, pie crust top with whip cream and vanilla wafer

Stewarts ice-cream Floats

Stewarts ice-cream Floats

$6.50

Drinks

Coca-Cola Drinks

Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.99

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Coca-Cola 2L

Coca-Cola 2L

$3.99

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke 2L

Diet Coke 2L

$3.99

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

DRINKS

Self Serve Fountain Drink

Self Serve Fountain Drink

$2.75

Coke Fountain Soda ( self Serve) for pick up and in store only *********** NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ***********

Stewarts

Stewarts

$2.75
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00
24oz B25 Spring Water

24oz B25 Spring Water

$2.75

We are water snobs... so don't worry this Water is legit spring water!

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
20 Oz Bottled Soda

20 Oz Bottled Soda

$2.99

2L DRINKS

Coca-Cola 2L

Coca-Cola 2L

$3.99

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke 2L

Diet Coke 2L

$3.99

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want