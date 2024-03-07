Burger Alley Chicago
Specials
- Cookies and Cream No Moo Shake$6.50
Ummm, sooo good! Lactose-free Oreo Shake.
- Lucky Alley No Moo Shake$6.50
Ummm, sooo good! Lactose-free Oreo Shake.
Mains
- Single Alley$7.95
Cheeseburger, house ground, hand formed patties, tomato, caramelized onions, house made pickles, lettuce and our house secret sauce. Burgers are cooked medium to medium well unless specified
- Double Alley$10.95
Double cheeseburgers, house ground hand formed patties, tomato, grilled onions, house made pickles, lettuce, and our house secret sauce. Burgers are cooked medium to medium well unless specified
- Alley Tenders and Fries$9.85
Three 2 oz chicken tenders and fries
- The Alley Bird$7.95
Crispy chicken sandwich, house made pickles, lettuce and creamy buffalo sauce
- Skinny Chicken$9.95
Grilled chicken, sandwich, roasted red pepper, arugula, and garlic aioli
- The Alley Bayou and Fries Combo$10.50
7" rosemary Sammy roll, bayou sauce, cajun chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, sliced jalapenos and fries. $1 supports Fight2Feed.org
- The Impossible (Plant Based)*$10.95
Impossible burger, American cheese, tomato, grilled onions, house made pickles, lettuce and our house secret sauce
- The Mane Alley*$10.95
Lion's mane mushroom, baby spinach, caramelized red onions, truffle and garlic aioli. Burgers are cooked medium to medium well unless specified
- Alley Fries$2.75
Crispy french fries
- Jeff's Cookie$2.50
Sea salt chocolate chip cookie. Baked to order
- Sauces
Side of sauces available
Sides
Drinks
- No Moo Shake$6.25
Lactose-free milkshake - housemade ice cream
- Mahalo Joe (Coffee)$2.00
Hot coffee
- Hot Cocoa - 12oz$3.25
Hot coffee
- Brisk - 1L$2.50
Iced tea, lemonade, iced tea+watermelon lemonade
- Pepsi - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Diet Pepsi - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Pepsi Zero - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Starry - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Ginger Ale - 12oz Can$2.00
- Mountain Dew - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Mug Root Beer - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Crush Grape - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Crush Orange - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Crush Strawberry - 12 Oz Can$2.00
- Gatorade 20 Oz Bottle$3.00
Fruit punch, orange, lemon-lime
- Jarritos - Bottle$3.00
Mandarin, Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry, Fruit Punch
- Sparkling Water - Mineragua$1.50
- Bottle Waters$1.50
- Alani Energy Drink$3.00
- Rockstar Energy Drinks$3.00
Fruit Punch, Watermelon
- Pure Leaf Tea$2.75
- Rieme$3.00