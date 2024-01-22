Burger Bash 26 Independence Way
Burgers
- Buffalo Chicken Burger$13.99
Two beef patties topped with buffalo chicken dip and bacon on a Brioche bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss$15.99
Two beef patties topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and mayo on a Brioche Bun
- Plain Jane$11.99
Two beef patties topped with cheddar cheese and ketchup on a Brioche Bun.
- Signature Burger$13.99
Two beef patties topped with lettuce, tomatoes, signature sauce, pickles, and bacon on a brioche bun.
- Spicy Texas Burger$15.99
Two beef patties topped with caramelized onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, signature sauce and provolone cheese on Texas toast.
- Spinach Artichoke Burger$13.99
Two beef patties topped with spinach artichoke dip, red peppers and lettuce on a brioche bun.
Exciting Extras
- Burger Boats$10.99
Potato halves stuffed with beef, bacon, mixed cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce with a side of signature sauce.
- Burger Salad$12.99
Lettuce topped with 2 beef patties, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers and mixed cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
- Burger Fries$11.99
Fries covered in ground beef, bacon crumbles, mixed cheese, signature sauce and pickles. Yum :)
- Side of Fries$3.99
- Side of Tater Tots$3.99