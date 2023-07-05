Burger Fans 228 NE 28th St, Miami, FL 33137
Entrees
FRENCH FRIES
Tray of crispy seasoned fries by BURGERFANS, served with ketchup and our exquisite homemade tartar sauce
BACON CHEDDAR FRENCH FRIES
Tray of crispy seasoned fries by BURGERFANS, topped with melted cheese and bacon bits served with ketchup and our exquisite homemade tartar sauce
CHICKEN NUGGETS
Crispy Breaded Chicken Nuggets served with French Fries and our exquisite homemade tartar sauce
TEQUEÑOS
Tasty and crunchy tequeños served with ketchup and our exquisite homemade tartar sauce
Burgers / Juicy Lucy
YANKEES BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat, stuffed with American cheese (Juicy Lucy) or chicken breast fillet topped with crispy bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard, and our homemade tartar sauce.
RANGER BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat stuffed with American cheese (Juicy Lucy) or chicken breast fillet, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso de mano, and our homemade tartar sauce.
AGUILAS BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat, stuffed with American cheese (Juicy Lucy) or chicken breast fillet topped with crispy bacon, queso de mano, smoked ham, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, crunchy potatoes sticks, ketchup, mustard, and our homemade tartar sauce.
RED SOX BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat, stuffed with American cheese (Juicy Lucy) or chicken breast fillet topped with an exquisite caramelized onion, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade tartar sauce. lettuce, tomato, and our homemade tartar sauce.
ORIOLES BURGER
8 oz. crispy breaded chicken breast fillet topped with crispy bacon and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and our homemade tartar sauce.
ANGELS BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat, stuffed with American cheese (Juicy Lucy) or chicken breast fillet topped with crispy bacon and sauteed mushrooms, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade tartar sauce.
TRIPLE CROWN BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat, stuffed with American cheese (Juicy Lucy) or chicken breast fillet topped with delicious melted cheese and crispy bacon bits.
GRAND SLAM BURGER
8 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS meat, stuffed with American cheese ( Juicy Lucy) topped with delicious melted cheese and crispy bacon bits, queso de mano, fried white cheese, and our homemade tartar sauce.
MIAMI BURGER
4 oz. of our mixed BURGERFANS or chicken breast fillet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crunchy potato sticks, ketchup, and our homemade tartar sauce.
Burgers / Smash Burger
Cheese Burger Single
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with American cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our homemade burger sauce. Optional: you can add a Double or Triple patty and our special toppings
Bacon Cheese Burger Single
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with American cheese and bacon, onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our homemade burger sauce.
Street Style Bacon Cheese Burger Single
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with American cheese and bacon, potato sticks, onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our homemade burger sauce. Optional: you can add a Double or Triple patty and our special toppings
Caramelized Onion Bacon Cheese Burger Single
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with American cheese, with an exquisite caramelized onion, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our homemade burger sauce. Optional: you can add a Double or Triple patty and our special toppings
Mushroom Cheese Burger Single
7oz 100% fresh beef patty with American cheese with crispy bacon and sauteed mushrooms, onions, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and our homemade burger sauce. Optional: you can add a Double or Triple patty and our special toppings
Hot Dogs
MARLINS HOT DOG
Wiener sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, grated potatoes, hand cheese, ketchup, and our tartare sauce.
LOS ANGELES HOT DOG
Wiener sausage wrapped in crunchy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, grated potatoes, hand cheese, ketchup, and our tartare sauce.
AMERICAN HOT DOG
Frankfurt sausage wrapped in crispy bacon with melted American cheese, sweet relish, onion, ketchup, mustard, and our tartare sauce
ALL STAR HOT DOG
Rich wiener sausage, milled cheese, caramelized onion, crispy bacon, hand cheese, sweet relish, ketchup, mustard, and our tartare sauce
LOIN DOG
Tenderloin meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, grated potatoes, hand cheese, ketchup, and our tartare sauce.