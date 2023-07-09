Burger & Philly

Popular Items

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Chicken on a Philly Roll with onions and Cheese Option Provolone or Cheese Whiz and optional add-ons Bell Peppers, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and Red Onions

Food

Burger & Philly

Single Beef Burger

Single Beef Burger

$14.99

Seared Ground Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a French Roll Bun with House Sauce and optional add-ons.

The WORKS Beef Burger

The WORKS Beef Burger

$17.99

Seared Ground Beef Patty on top of Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and a Sunny side up Fried Egg on a French Roll Bun with House Sauce

Double Beef Burger

Double Beef Burger

$19.99

Two Seared Ground Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a French Roll Bun with House Sauce and optional add-ons.

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$12.99

Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, on a French Roll Bun

Sub & Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Garlic, Cilantro Aioli and Crispy Onions on a Burger Bun

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Ground Beef Meatballs, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese on Philly Roll

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Boneless Chicken served with Bacon and Provolone on top of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Avocados and Garlic Mayonnaise on a Hoagie Roll

Cold Chicken Sub

Cold Chicken Sub

$12.99

Deli Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Garlic aioli on a Philly Roll

Apps & Sides

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$9.99

Double battered Chicken tenderloins in seasoned flour and cornstarch

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Fried Tortilla Chips served with Cheese , Jalapenos, Salsa with optional add-ons

Street Corn Dip

$11.99

Roasted Corn Niblets with Lime, Garlic Aioli, Lime Juice, Lemon Zest, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro and Tajin served with Corn Tortilla Chips

French Fries

French Fries

$6.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Loaded with Cheese, Bacon & Jalapeno (on the side)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Double Battered Jumbo White Onions in seasoned flour, thyme and parsley. Served with choice of sauce.

Cookie

$3.49

Extra Sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.99

Seared 4 oz Ground Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese and Fries and Kids Apple Juice

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Lightly Battered Chicken Tenders with Fries and Kids Apple Juice

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

All Beef Hot Dog with Fries and Kids Apple Juice

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Home Made Creamy Mac & Cheese and Kids Apple Juice

Beverages

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$7.99

Oreo, Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Bottled Coke

$3.99

Bottle Sprite

$3.99

Bottle Fanta

$3.49

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.99

Bottle Perrier

$3.49
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.49
Monster

Monster

$3.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.49
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.49
Snapple

Snapple

$3.99
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.99
Red Bull (Sugar Free)

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$3.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99

Bottle Fruit Punch

$3.99

Bottle Lemonade

$3.99