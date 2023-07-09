Burger & Philly
Popular Items
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Grilled Chicken on a Philly Roll with onions and Cheese Option Provolone or Cheese Whiz and optional add-ons Bell Peppers, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and Red Onions
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak on a Philly Roll with onions and Cheese Option Provolone or Cheese Whiz and optional add-ons Bell Peppers, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos
Food
Burger & Philly
Single Beef Burger
Seared Ground Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a French Roll Bun with House Sauce and optional add-ons.
The WORKS Beef Burger
Seared Ground Beef Patty on top of Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and a Sunny side up Fried Egg on a French Roll Bun with House Sauce
Double Beef Burger
Two Seared Ground Beef Patty, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a French Roll Bun with House Sauce and optional add-ons.
Vegetarian Burger
Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, on a French Roll Bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak on a Philly Roll with onions and Cheese Option Provolone or Cheese Whiz and optional add-ons Bell Peppers, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Grilled Chicken on a Philly Roll with onions and Cheese Option Provolone or Cheese Whiz and optional add-ons Bell Peppers, Sautéed Mushrooms, Jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and Red Onions
Sub & Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Garlic, Cilantro Aioli and Crispy Onions on a Burger Bun
Meatball Sub
Ground Beef Meatballs, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese on Philly Roll
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Boneless Chicken served with Bacon and Provolone on top of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Avocados and Garlic Mayonnaise on a Hoagie Roll
Cold Chicken Sub
Deli Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Garlic aioli on a Philly Roll
Apps & Sides
Chicken Tender Platter
Double battered Chicken tenderloins in seasoned flour and cornstarch
Nachos
Fried Tortilla Chips served with Cheese , Jalapenos, Salsa with optional add-ons
Street Corn Dip
Roasted Corn Niblets with Lime, Garlic Aioli, Lime Juice, Lemon Zest, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro and Tajin served with Corn Tortilla Chips
French Fries
Loaded Fries
Loaded with Cheese, Bacon & Jalapeno (on the side)
Onion Rings
Double Battered Jumbo White Onions in seasoned flour, thyme and parsley. Served with choice of sauce.
Cookie
Extra Sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Seared 4 oz Ground Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese and Fries and Kids Apple Juice
Kids Chicken Tenders
Lightly Battered Chicken Tenders with Fries and Kids Apple Juice
Kids Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog with Fries and Kids Apple Juice
Kids Mac & Cheese
Home Made Creamy Mac & Cheese and Kids Apple Juice
Beverages
Milk Shake
Oreo, Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry