Burger Stop Salt Lake City 163 W 200 S Unit 101
FOOD (Online Ordering)
Big Burgers
- Old Fashioned Burger w/Homestyle Fries$13.00
1/3 lb Hamburger With Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, American & Swiss Cheese. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Stopper w/Homestyle Fries$13.50
1/3lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Bacon Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$15.00
1/3lb Hamburger With Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Mushroom Burger w/Homestyle Fries$14.50
1/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Supreme Burger w/Homestyle Fries$14.00
1/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Pastrami Burger w/Homestyle Fries$15.25
1/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Cruiser Club Burger w/Homestyle Fries$13.50
1/3 lb Hamburger With Bacon, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cruiser Sauce. Comes with homestyle fries.
- BBQ Bacon Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$15.50
1/3 lb Hamburger with Cheese, Crispy Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Onion Rings. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Blazin Bacon Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$16.00
1/3 lb Hamburger, With Bacon, Cheese, Fried Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- The Spare Tire Burger w/Homestyle Fries$22.00
1 lb Hamburger With 2 Strips of Bacon, 3 Slices of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Stopper w/Homestyle Fries$16.25
2/3lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Old Fashioned Burger w/Homestyle Fries$15.75
2/3 lb Hamburger With Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, American & Swiss Cheese. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Bacon Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$17.75
2/3lb Hamburger With Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Mushroom Burger w/Homestyle Fries$17.25
2/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Supreme w/Homestyle Fries$16.75
2/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Pastrami Burger w/Homestyle Fries$17.75
2/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL BBQ Bacon Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$18.50
2/3 lb Hamburger with Cheese, Crispy Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Onion Rings.. Comes with homestyle fries.
- DBL Blazin Bacon Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$18.75
2/3 lb Hamburger, With Bacon, Cheese, Fried Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$10.00
Choice of White, Wheat Bread. American & Swiss Cheese. Comes with homestyle fries.
- BLT w/Homestyle Fries$11.00
Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Turkey Club w/Homestyle Fries$14.50
Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Turkey Bacon Avocado w/Homestyle Fries$15.00
Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Turkey & Swiss w/Homestyle Fries$13.00
Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Ham & Swiss w/Homestyle Fries$13.00
Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Pastrami Sandwich w/Homestyle Fries$14.00
Grilled Pastrami, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Mustard on Hoagie Roll. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Philly Steak & Cheese w/Homestyle Fries$17.50
Steak, Swiss Cheese, Green Peppers, Grilled Onions & Mayo on Hoagie Roll. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Chicken Philly w/Homestyle Fries$17.00
Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Green Peppers, Grilled Onions & Mayo on Hoagie Roll. Comes with homestyle fries.
Chicken Sammies & Tenders
- 3pc Chick Strip w/Homestyle Fries$12.50
3 crispy chicken strips with a stack of homestyle fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu w/Homestyle Fries$14.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Chicken Club w/Homestyle Fries$14.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard. Comes with homestyle fries.
- Chicken Sandwich w/Homestyle Fries$14.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Burnout Sauce. Comes with homestyle fries.