Burger Brothers
Popular Items
FOODS
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.79
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun
- Cheeseburger$10.29
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese. All on a toasted brioche bun.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese and bacon. All on a toasted brioche bun.
- Turkey Burger$9.79
Chargrilled white meat turkey,served on toasted brioche bun.
- Turkey Cheeseburger$10.29
Ground white meat turkey. Grilled and served on toasted brioche bun. With your choice of cheese.
- Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
Ground white meat turkey. Grilled and served on toasted brioche bun. With your choice of cheese and bacon.
- Chicken$9.79
Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy. Grilled Chicken Shown
- Chicken with Cheese$10.29
Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy with your choice of cheese. Crispy Chicken Shown
- Chicken with Cheese and Bacon$11.49
Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy with your choice of cheese and bacon. Crispy Chicken Shown
- Black Bean$9.79
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes
- Black Bean with Cheese$10.29
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes and your choice of cheese.
- Black Bean with Cheese and Bacon$11.49
A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, tomatoes and your choice of cheese and bacon
- Hotdog$6.49
100% all beef Kosher hotdog grilled and ready to top with your favorite condiments. Served on toasted brioche bun.
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
Toasted brioche bun turned inside out with your choice of cheese.
- BLT$5.99
Fries/Rings/Tots/Chips
- Small Fry$4.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.
- Medium Fry$5.79
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday. Serves 1-2 people
- Large Fry$8.99
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday. Serves 3-4 people
- Monster Fry$17.99
Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday. Serves 5 or more people.
- Medium Onion Ring$5.79
Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.
- Large Onion Ring$9.79
Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs. Serves 3-4 people.
- Monster Onion Rings$24.99
Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs. Serves 5 or more people.
- Tater Tots$5.99+
Classic crispy fried tater tots. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Loaded Tots$6.89
Classic crispy fried tater tots. Covered with melted cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Buffalo Tots$5.99
Classic tater tots tossed in franks red hot and topped with melted pepper jack cheese and pickled jalapenos. Ranch dressing on the side.
- Potato chips$1.99
Deep River Kettle Cooked Chips Choose from: Mesquite BBQ Down-home, done right! The perfect blend of mesquite, brown sugar, and paprika, with notes of exotic spices - your taste buds will thank you. OR Sea Salt Perfectly crispy kettle-cooked chips with just the right amount of sea salt to give it that irresistible flavor.
- 14oz. Heinz Ketchup Bottle$4.99Out of stock
- Old Bay Shaker$4.99
- 12oz. Heinz Malt Vinegar Bottle$4.99
Chicken Tenders
- 3 pc. Tenders/Fries$9.95
Southern Style breaded chicken tender with black pepper added for extra flavor. Served with our fresh cut skin on french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
- 5 pc. Tenders/ Fries$13.95
Southern Style breaded chicken tender with black pepper added for extra flavor. Served with our fresh cut skin on french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
- Buffalo tenders/fries$10.99+
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce, served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.
Wings
- 10 Wings$15.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.
- 20 wing special with free large fry$28.99
- 20 Wings$28.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits. Old Bay wings Shown in picture.
- 30 Wings$38.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.
- 40 Wings$49.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.
- 50 Wings$65.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.
- 100 Wings$129.99
Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.
- Single Boneless$12.99
Breaded and crispy fried boneless wings. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery. Only 1 flavor per order of boneless wings. No splits.
- Double Boneless$22.99
Breaded and crispy fried boneless wings. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery. Only 1 flavor per order of boneless wings. No splits.
- Triple Boneless$32.99
Breaded and crispy fried boneless wings. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery. Only 1 flavor per order of boneless wings. No splits.
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders (2) tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with tomato, red onion, and blue cheese crumble served on a bed of greens with choice of dressing.
- House Salad$7.99
Romaine, tomato, onion and crouton and your choice of dressing.
- Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, tomato and cucumber.
- Caeser Salad$7.99
Romaine, Parmesan, tomato, onion and crouton and caeser dressing.
DRINKS
- Small Soda$2.79
- Large Soda$3.79
- Small Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Large Arnold Palmer$3.99
- Small Lemonade$2.99
- Large Lemonade$3.99
- Small Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
- Large Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Small Raspberry Lemonade$2.99
- Large Raspberry Lemonade$3.99
- Small Milkshake$6.29
- Large Milkshake$10.99
- Bottled Soda$2.99
- Nantucket Nectars$2.99
- 4pk Bottled Drinks$9.99
- Bottled Water$2.09
DESSERTS
- Chewy Marshmallow Bar$2.49
Crisped rice and sea salt bring together this chewy treat bar full of browned butter and marshmallow.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.49
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped edged wonder.
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$2.79
Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.
- Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$2.79
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.
CATERING
Burger Bar
- Hamburger$79.99
serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled Burgers, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Chicken Breast$89.99
serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled chicken breasts or 8 Crispy fried chicken breasts, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Turkey Burger$79.99
serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled Turkey Burgers, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Black Bean Burger$99.99
serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled southwestern style veggie burgers, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Tater Tots$16.99
Everyone's favorite crispy golden outside and fluffy inside. Serves: 8-10
- Onion Rings$19.99
Breaded onion rings fried crispy golden brown. Serves: 8-10
- Caesar Salad$38.99
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
- House$38.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato.red onion and croutons.
- Greek$49.99
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, tomato,pepperoncini and olives.
- Chicken Tenders$49.99
Deep fried breaded chicken tenders, with choice of sauce for dipping. serves 8-10 people. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Boneless Buffalo Chicken Wings$34.99
Boneless breaded chicken bites tossed in your choice of our wing sauce. served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. serves 8-10 people. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Buffalo Wings$49.99
Classic crispy fried buffalo wings. served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. serves 8-10 people. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.
- Bottled Drinks$8.99
Assorted old time soda pop favorites. 4/pk
- Bottled Water (8 Pack)$10.49
Bottled spring water