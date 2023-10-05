Burger Claim

Burgers

1 LB Shaft Cheese Burger

$16.49

miner sauce, american cheese

6oz Original Claim Cheese Burger

$9.49

miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, american cheese,

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.49

miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, american cheese

Fools Gold Burger

$11.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Gold Rush Burger

$12.49

BBQ sauce, avocado, onion straws, cheddar cheese, ham

Gorgonzola Burger

$11.99

miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, gorgonzola cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, swiss cheese, mushrooms

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$12.49

peanut butter, bacon, choice of cheese american, cheddar or swiss

Teriyaki Burger

$10.99

teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese, ham, pineapple

Specialty Burgers/Sandwiches

California Chicken

$12.99

mayo, avocado, lettuce, onion, swiss cheese, sun dried tomatoes

Chicken Club

$12.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss, ham

Chicken Fried Beef Steak Sandwich

$11.99

french roll, breaded beef steak, side of gravy

Fish Fry Sandwich

$14.49

cod, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$15.49

tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Ground Beef Dip

$11.49

served on french bread with choice of cheese and au jus

Philly Beef or Chicken

$11.99

mayo, swiss, carmelized onions, grilled red/green bell peppers, mushrooms

Steak Sandwich

$18.49

mayo, cheddar cheese, carmelized onions, mushrooms

Two Pepper Cheddar Burger

$12.99

pepperjack and cheddar cheese, grilled jalapenos, carmelized onions adobe sauce

Ultimate Breakfast Burger

$11.99

mayo, hashbrowns, american cheese, beef patty, sausage patty, ham, fried egg,

BLT

$9.99

Chicken, Fish and more...

4 pc. Chicken Strip Basket

$9.49

4 seasoned chicken breast strips with choice of side

Fish and Chip Basket

$12.49

3 pieces of cod, house cut fries, tartar and lemon

Motherload of Chicken

$24.99

Motherload of Tots

$9.99

Motherload of Fries

$9.99

Salads

Fajita Salad

$9.99

romaine, black beans, corn, red/green bell peppers, avocados, shredded cheddar jack cheese, rainbow tortilla chips, chipotle dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine, caesar dressing, parmessan, croutons

Cobb Salad

$12.99

romaine, tomato, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, bacon choice of dressing, chicken breast

Little Miners Menu

Miner Cheese Burger

$7.99

american cheese

Miner Grilled Cheese

$7.99

american cheese

Miner Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

mayo, lettuce

Miner Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Miner Chicken Strips

$7.99

2 seasoned chicken breast strips

Miner All Beef Hot Dog

$7.99

Sides

Fries & Gravy

$5.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.99

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Loaded Queso Fries

$9.99

Loaded Queso Tots

$9.99

Onion Rings

$5.69

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Side of Au Jus

$1.99

Side of gravy

$2.99

Side of Queso

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

romaine, tomatoes, croutons

Sm Fry

$2.99

Sm Onion Rings

$3.29

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79

Sm Tots

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Burger Pattie

$5.99

A la Carte

Miner Grilled Cheese ONLY

$3.99

Miner Cheeseburger ONLY

$3.99

Miner Chicken Strip ONLY

$3.99

Miner Fish Sandwich ONLY

$3.99

Miner Hot Dog ONLY

$3.99

Miner Crispy Chicken Burger ONLY

$3.99

Drinks

NA Bevs

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Bottled Soft Drink

$1.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Hog Wash

$1.99

Bundaberg

$3.99

Gatorlyte

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Fountain Soda TOGO

$2.69+

Wine

White Zin

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

White Zin

Seltzers

White Claw

$6.00

Beer

Coors Light

$5.50

Seattle Dry Cider

$6.00

Juicy IPA Talking Cedar

$6.00

PNW IPA Talking Cedar

$6.00

Raspberry Blonde Talking Cedar

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Ice Cream/Cookies

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$3.99+

Ice cream

$4.29

Sm. Ice Cream in a cup

$3.19

Gluten Free Cookie

Cookie

$3.25

Floats

Rootbeer

$3.99

Creamsicle

$3.99