Burger Claim
Burger Claim
Burgers
1 LB Shaft Cheese Burger
miner sauce, american cheese
6oz Original Claim Cheese Burger
miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, american cheese,
Bacon Cheese Burger
miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, american cheese
Fools Gold Burger
mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion
Gold Rush Burger
BBQ sauce, avocado, onion straws, cheddar cheese, ham
Gorgonzola Burger
miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, gorgonzola cheese
Mushroom Swiss
miner sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, swiss cheese, mushrooms
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
peanut butter, bacon, choice of cheese american, cheddar or swiss
Teriyaki Burger
teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese, ham, pineapple
Specialty Burgers/Sandwiches
California Chicken
mayo, avocado, lettuce, onion, swiss cheese, sun dried tomatoes
Chicken Club
mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss, ham
Chicken Fried Beef Steak Sandwich
french roll, breaded beef steak, side of gravy
Fish Fry Sandwich
cod, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Ground Beef Dip
served on french bread with choice of cheese and au jus
Philly Beef or Chicken
mayo, swiss, carmelized onions, grilled red/green bell peppers, mushrooms
Steak Sandwich
mayo, cheddar cheese, carmelized onions, mushrooms
Two Pepper Cheddar Burger
pepperjack and cheddar cheese, grilled jalapenos, carmelized onions adobe sauce
Ultimate Breakfast Burger
mayo, hashbrowns, american cheese, beef patty, sausage patty, ham, fried egg,
BLT
Chicken, Fish and more...
Salads
Fajita Salad
romaine, black beans, corn, red/green bell peppers, avocados, shredded cheddar jack cheese, rainbow tortilla chips, chipotle dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, caesar dressing, parmessan, croutons
Cobb Salad
romaine, tomato, avocado, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, bacon choice of dressing, chicken breast
Little Miners Menu
Sides
Fries & Gravy
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Hand Cut Fries
Loaded Queso Fries
Loaded Queso Tots
Onion Rings
Shoestring Fries
Side of Au Jus
Side of gravy
Side of Queso
Side Salad
romaine, tomatoes, croutons