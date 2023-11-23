Burger Dimension
FOOD
Burgers & Sandwiches
Tacos
- TN Whiskey Pork Belly Tacos$11.99
3 tacos with chopped pork belly, our house made galaxy famous TN whiskey sauce, lettuce, tomato, & shredded cheese on flour tortillas, & side of fresh cut fries
- Shrimp Tacos$9.99
3 tacos with fried shrimp, lettuce, and special Alpha Quadrant sauce, on flour tortillas & side of fresh cut fries
Seafood
- Fish Sandwich Plate$9.99
Hand-breaded fried whitefish on a toasted bun, with special alpha quadrant sauce, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar cheese with side of fresh cut fries
- Whitefish Platter$11.99
1 large piece of hand-breaded whitefish, 2 hushpuppies, & fresh cut fries
- 2 Pc Catfish Platter$11.99
2 pieces of catfish, 2 hushpuppies, & fresh cut fries
- Popcorn Shrimp Basket$8.99
A commander-sized helping of popcorn shrimp & fresh cut fries
- 6 pc Fried Shrimp Basket$9.99
6 hand-breaded fried shrimp with fresh cut fries
- 8 pc Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
8 hand-breaded fried shrimp with fresh cut fries
Appetizers
Shakes & Ice Cream
Italian Ice & Gelati
RETAIL
Herb Square
