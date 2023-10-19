Dipping/ Extra Sauces

SIDE OF Hot Sauce
$0.79
SIDE OF Yellow Chiles
$0.79
SIDE OF PICKLES (DILL Chip Cut)
$0.79

The most delicious Pickles!!!

SIDE OF Ranch Dressing (Housemade)
$0.99

2 ounce House made Buttermilk Ranch (the very best no cap). Many drink it too, that good so good.

SIDE OF Habanero Aioli Sauce (Housemade)
$0.99

2 ounce Housemade Habanero Aioli muy bueno

SIDE OF Chipotle Aioli Sauce (Housemade)
$0.99

2 ounce Housemade Chipotle Aioli OMG good

SIDE OF Garlic Aioli Sauce (Housemade)
$0.99

2 ounce Housemade Garlic Aioli. You will love this sauce, like the love of your life

SIDE OF Nacho Cheese
$0.99

2 ounce warm cheddar cheese perfect dipping companion for our fries must get

SIDE OF Caesar Dressing
$0.99

2 ounce Caesar Dressing I love it!!!

SIDE OF Bleu Cheese Dressing
$0.99

2 ounce Bleu Cheese dressing. Get out of here, goes amazingly with those buffalo wings

SIDE OF Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
$0.99

2 ounce Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

SIDE OF Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing
$0.99

2 ounce Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing

SIDE OF Habanero Mango Sauce
$0.99

2 ounce Habanero Mango Sauce. Many say it's the best invention since the light bulb, who would've thought Delicious.

SIDE OF BBQ Sauce
$0.99

2 ounce BBQ Sauce. KC Masterpiece BBQ it's the best period without question

SIDE OF Buffalo Sauce
$0.99

2 ounce Buffalo Sauce. The Original Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce THE BEST no other compares.

SIDE OF Tahini Sauce
$0.99

2 ounce Tahini Sauce. Our delicious house made tahini sauce hits it.

SIDE OF Sweet Crunchy Chili Garlic Sauce
$0.99

2 ounce Sweet Crunchy Chili Garlic Sauce. We make in house with all of these delicious flavors only here, my favorite.

SIDE OF House Sauce (Housemade)
$0.99

2 ounce House Sauce. Our Delicious House Sauce is house made and made to perfection not only does it go great with our burgers but as well dips with any side. Dip away

SIDE OF TZATZIKI Sauce
$0.99

2 ounce Tzatziki Sauce. Tzatziki is made from Strained yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil & salt

Big BurgerIM (Full Size Burgers)

Classic 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Burger
$8.99

Our Classic Burger comes with a 1/3 Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)

Frank's Red Hot Original™ Buffalo Chicken Burger
$8.99

Our Delicious Franks Red Hot Buffalo Burger comes with Crispy Chicken tossed in Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Pickles & House Sauce (House made)

Double 1/3 lb. Cowboy Angus Beef Burger
$12.98

Got a Big Appetite Our Double Cowboy Angus is the Answer comes with 2x 1/3lb. Angus Beef Patties, Hardwood Bacon, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring on Burger & BBQ Sauce (KC Masterpiece to be exact)- #OMG

Double Classic 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Burger
$11.98

HUNGRY!!! Our Double Classic Burger comes with 2x 1/3 Angus Beef Patties, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, 2 Slices of American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)- Big Daddy Approved :)

Cowboy 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Burger
$9.99

Our Delicious Cowboy Burger comes with 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty melted with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce

Truffle Mushroom 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Burger
$9.99

Our mouth watering Truffle Mushroom Burger comes with a 1/3 Angus Beef Patty melted with Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms in Truffle Butter & House Sauce (House-made)

California Grilled Chicken Burger
$9.99

Our Delicious California Grilled Chicken Burger is marinated with delicious flavors, comes with melted Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens & Chipotle Aioli (House made)

Caliente Spicy 1/3 lb. Spanish Beef Burger
$9.99

Our Delicious Caliente Burger comes with a 1/3 lb Spanish Beef (seasoned with Chorizo Seasoning) melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Lettuce & Habanero Aioli ( House made)

BLT
$8.99

Our Delicious BLT include mouth watering Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Roma Tomato & Mayonnaise

Hawaiian Wild Salmon Burger (P)
$9.99

Our Delicious Wild Caught Salmon Burger comes Grilled Pineapple, Red Cabbage tossed in Sesame Ginger Sauce & BBQ Glaze

Tahini Falafel Burger (Vegan)
$8.99

Our Delicious Tahini Falafel Burger (patty made from Chickpeas) comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & Tahini Sauce (House made) (all ingredients & toppings are VEGAN in this Burger)

Butterball™ Turkey Burger Classic Style
$8.99

Our delicious all white meat 1/4 lb. Butterball Turkey comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)

Impossible™ Burger (made from plants) (VG) Classic Style
$10.99

Our delicious Impossible™ Burger (made from plants) comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)

Beyond™ Burger (made from plants) (VG) Classic Style
$10.99

Our delicious Beyond™ Burger (made from plants) comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)

Ranch Chicken Bacon Avocado Burger
$10.99

Our New soon to be favorite burger includes Ranch (house made), Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato OMG!!!

Bacon Avocado 1/3 lb. Cheeseburger
$10.99

Our new Delicious Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger includes Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, House Sauce (house made) & American Cheese

Breakfast Bacon 1/3 lb. Cheeseburger
$10.99

Breakfast Burger Finally, comes with a 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Delicious Fries, American Cheese & Ketchup

Classic Mini BurgerIM Duo's & Trios

Duo
$9.99

Can't choose, don't settle try Two (3 oz) Mini Burgers. Mix and Match your Burgers, Styles & Toppings and create your very own masterpiece

Trio
$12.99

Can't choose, want more, try Three (3 oz) Mini Burgers. Mix and Match your Burgers, Styles & Toppings and create your very own masterpiece

Sharing Family or Party Box

Family Box (Feeds 4-6)
$49.99

Dinner for the Family made easy, Eight delicious (3 oz) Mini Burgers, 8 mouthwatering Wings & your choice of 2 Sides

Party Box (Feeds 8-12)
$59.99

Catering needs??? Large Family or Group to Feeds??? Party Box is the Answer... Sixteen (16) delicious (3 oz) Mini Burgers all Patties & Styles available Go Crazy!!!

Kids Meal (Burger or Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips
$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips come with 2 Golden brown Chicken Strips, Kids Fries & Kids Drink

Kids Meal Burger
$7.99

Our Kid's Meal comes with a Kids Burger, Kids Fry & Kids Drink

Chicken Wings & Chicken Strips

Chicken Wings
$8.99

They got wings too???? What!!!!! & They finger licking delicious too make you wanna eat the bone too

Crispy Chicken Strips
$8.99

Our Delicious Golden brown Chicken Strips are served with your choice of a dipping sauce

Sides

Burgerim Straight Fries
$3.99

Our famous delicious mouthwatering fries never disappoint pair them with house made dipping sauces

Round BurgerIM Fries
$3.99

They're back!!! The famous Round BurgerIM Fries are here. This was highly requested and demanded. We hear you : )

Straight Cajun Fries
$3.99

Hands down Best Cajun Fries!!! no cap

Onion Rings
$4.99

Best Onion Rings you will ever have, add a side of house made Ranch and you will have the best day ever :)

Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99

Did you say Sweet Potato Fries??? Yasss!!!!

Half & Half
$5.49

Never settle for just one, when you can have 2 choose from BurgerIM Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries

Straight Garlic Aioli Fries
$5.99

Our world famous Garlic Aioli Fries come with House made Garlic Aioli & Parmesan Cheese over our fries

Straight Cheese Fries
$5.49

Our Delicious Fries with warm melted Cheddar Cheese So So Good

Straight Jalapenos & Cheese Fries
$5.99

We don't play Jalapeños & Cheese Fries come with melted Cheddar Cheese & Grilled Cajun Jalapeños. I promise they will kick no cap

Straight Bacon & Cheese Fries
$5.99

Did you say Bacon OMG Yes Yes Yes our delicious BurgerIM Fries with Cheddar Melted Cheese and Hardwood Bacon. Im in love

Fried Zucchini
$6.99

Our Fried Zucchini come with a side of our house made Buttermilk Ranch (the real stuff)

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers
$6.99

Our Delicious Jalapeño Cheddar Stuffed Poppers come with a side of house made Buttermilk Ranch (the real stuff)

Straight Bacon & Jalapeño Cheese Fries
$7.99

OMG yes Hardwood Smoked Bacon, grilled cajun jalapeños, warm Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Straight Animale Fries (aka Deliciousness)
$5.99

OMG YES YES YES Animale Fries made with our Famous Always House made House Sauce, Cheddar Melted Cheese & Sautéed Onions (Guilty Finger Licking Good)

Drinks

Medium Soft Drink (16.5 ounce)
$2.99

So many options come with a thirst we got the answer Fanta, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Teas, Flavored drinks it goes on and on and on

Milkshake
$5.99

Our Milkshakes bring everyone to the yard and they're better than.....

Large Soft Drink (32 ounce)
$3.99

So many options come with a thirst we got the answer Fanta, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Teas, Flavored drinks it goes on and on and on

Bottled Water
$1.99

Fresh Salads

Large House Salad
$8.99

Our Delicious House Salad comes with Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato & Onions

Large Caesar Salad
$8.99

Our Delicious Caesar salad comes with Fresh Greens, Croutons (Cheese & Garlic Multigrain Croutons) & Parmesan Cheese

SIDE House Salad
$4.99

Our Delicious House Salad comes with Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato & Onions

SIDE Caesar Salad
$4.99

Our Delicious Caesar salad comes with Fresh Greens, Croutons (Cheese & Garlic Multigrain Croutons) & Parmesan Cheese

Large Cobb Salad
$10.99

Our Delicious Cobb Salad comes with Fresh Greens, Hard-boiled egg, Tomato, Hardwood Bacon, Montery Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Dole™ Whip

Pineapple Dole Whip 12 ounce Regular Size
$4.99

So you mean they got the good stuff like Hawaii & Disneyland in Riverside Yes. Our so so so good Pineapple Dole Whip make it better when you make it into a float with either Pineapple Juice or ICEE Flavor

Pineapple Dole Whip 16 ounce Large Size
$5.99

So you mean they got the good stuff like Hawaii & Disneyland in Riverside Yes. Our so so so good Pineapple Dole Whip make it better when you make it into a float with either Pineapple Juice or ICEE Flavor

Pineapple/ Vanilla Twist Dole Whip 12 ounce Regular Size
$4.99

It's like if Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla Soft Serve had a baby and we called it Twist yes Pineapple Vanilla Twist OMG Good

Pineapple/ Vanilla Twist Dole Whip 16 ounce Large Size
$5.99

It's like if Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla Soft Serve had a baby and we called it Twist yes Pineapple Vanilla Twist OMG Good

Milkshakes

Milkshake
$5.99

Our Milkshakes bring everyone to the yard and they're better than.....

Vanilla Milkshake
$5.99

Our Delicious Vanilla Milkshake is amazing in every full of richness that pairs with any burger

Chocolate Milkshake
$5.99

Did you say Chocolate? Yes its like amazing x amazing milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake
$5.99

Mr. Popular Cookies & Cream Milkshake hold's the title as the most requested and the most talked about so delicious with those Oreo cookies YUM YUM YUM!!!

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake
$6.99

Our Delicious Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake brings the best heaven to a cup I love Reeses Too!!!!!

Pineapple Milkshake (Dole)
$5.99

Why not? Yes Dole Pineapple Ice Cream as a milkshake BOMB.COM

Strawberry Milkshake
$5.99

Our Delicious Strawberry milkshake is my mommas favorite and yours too many are guilty of dipping their fries in this one don't knock it til you try it

M&M's Milkshake
$6.99

Our Delicious M&M's Milkshake melt's in your mouth with every sip not in your hand #Delicious

Vanilla Ice Cream

12 Ounce Cup Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream
$3.99

Don't play with my heart REAL VANILLA SOFT SERVE CREAMY ICE CREAM delicousness plus add your favorite toppings like Reeses or Oreo

16 Ounce Cup Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream
$4.99

Don't play with my heart REAL VANILLA SOFT SERVE CREAMY ICE CREAM delicousness plus add your favorite toppings like Reeses or Oreo

ICEE's

12 Ounce ICEE
$2.99

Icee's available in Cherry, Blue Raspberry or Mixed Flavors

16 Ounce ICEE
$3.99

Icee's available in Cherry, Blue Raspberry or Mixed Flavors

Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets (Vegan)

6 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Nuggets
$5.99

Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce

10 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Nuggets
$10.99

Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce

20 Piece IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Nuggets
$20.98

Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce