BurgerIM CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
Dipping/ Extra Sauces
The most delicious Pickles!!!
2 ounce House made Buttermilk Ranch (the very best no cap). Many drink it too, that good so good.
2 ounce Housemade Habanero Aioli muy bueno
2 ounce Housemade Chipotle Aioli OMG good
2 ounce Housemade Garlic Aioli. You will love this sauce, like the love of your life
2 ounce warm cheddar cheese perfect dipping companion for our fries must get
2 ounce Caesar Dressing I love it!!!
2 ounce Bleu Cheese dressing. Get out of here, goes amazingly with those buffalo wings
2 ounce Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
2 ounce Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing
2 ounce Habanero Mango Sauce. Many say it's the best invention since the light bulb, who would've thought Delicious.
2 ounce BBQ Sauce. KC Masterpiece BBQ it's the best period without question
2 ounce Buffalo Sauce. The Original Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce THE BEST no other compares.
2 ounce Tahini Sauce. Our delicious house made tahini sauce hits it.
2 ounce Sweet Crunchy Chili Garlic Sauce. We make in house with all of these delicious flavors only here, my favorite.
2 ounce House Sauce. Our Delicious House Sauce is house made and made to perfection not only does it go great with our burgers but as well dips with any side. Dip away
2 ounce Tzatziki Sauce. Tzatziki is made from Strained yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil & salt
Big BurgerIM (Full Size Burgers)
Our Classic Burger comes with a 1/3 Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)
Our Delicious Franks Red Hot Buffalo Burger comes with Crispy Chicken tossed in Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Pickles & House Sauce (House made)
Got a Big Appetite Our Double Cowboy Angus is the Answer comes with 2x 1/3lb. Angus Beef Patties, Hardwood Bacon, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring on Burger & BBQ Sauce (KC Masterpiece to be exact)- #OMG
HUNGRY!!! Our Double Classic Burger comes with 2x 1/3 Angus Beef Patties, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, 2 Slices of American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)- Big Daddy Approved :)
Our Delicious Cowboy Burger comes with 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty melted with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring & BBQ Sauce
Our mouth watering Truffle Mushroom Burger comes with a 1/3 Angus Beef Patty melted with Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms in Truffle Butter & House Sauce (House-made)
Our Delicious California Grilled Chicken Burger is marinated with delicious flavors, comes with melted Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens & Chipotle Aioli (House made)
Our Delicious Caliente Burger comes with a 1/3 lb Spanish Beef (seasoned with Chorizo Seasoning) melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Lettuce & Habanero Aioli ( House made)
Our Delicious BLT include mouth watering Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Roma Tomato & Mayonnaise
Our Delicious Wild Caught Salmon Burger comes Grilled Pineapple, Red Cabbage tossed in Sesame Ginger Sauce & BBQ Glaze
Our Delicious Tahini Falafel Burger (patty made from Chickpeas) comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & Tahini Sauce (House made) (all ingredients & toppings are VEGAN in this Burger)
Our delicious all white meat 1/4 lb. Butterball Turkey comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)
Our delicious Impossible™ Burger (made from plants) comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)
Our delicious Beyond™ Burger (made from plants) comes with Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce (House made)
Our New soon to be favorite burger includes Ranch (house made), Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato OMG!!!
Our new Delicious Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger includes Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, House Sauce (house made) & American Cheese
Breakfast Burger Finally, comes with a 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg, Delicious Fries, American Cheese & Ketchup
Classic Mini BurgerIM Duo's & Trios
Sharing Family or Party Box
Dinner for the Family made easy, Eight delicious (3 oz) Mini Burgers, 8 mouthwatering Wings & your choice of 2 Sides
Catering needs??? Large Family or Group to Feeds??? Party Box is the Answer... Sixteen (16) delicious (3 oz) Mini Burgers all Patties & Styles available Go Crazy!!!
Kids Meal (Burger or Chicken Strips
Chicken Wings & Chicken Strips
Sides
Our famous delicious mouthwatering fries never disappoint pair them with house made dipping sauces
They're back!!! The famous Round BurgerIM Fries are here. This was highly requested and demanded. We hear you : )
Hands down Best Cajun Fries!!! no cap
Best Onion Rings you will ever have, add a side of house made Ranch and you will have the best day ever :)
Did you say Sweet Potato Fries??? Yasss!!!!
Never settle for just one, when you can have 2 choose from BurgerIM Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries
Our world famous Garlic Aioli Fries come with House made Garlic Aioli & Parmesan Cheese over our fries
Our Delicious Fries with warm melted Cheddar Cheese So So Good
We don't play Jalapeños & Cheese Fries come with melted Cheddar Cheese & Grilled Cajun Jalapeños. I promise they will kick no cap
Did you say Bacon OMG Yes Yes Yes our delicious BurgerIM Fries with Cheddar Melted Cheese and Hardwood Bacon. Im in love
Our Fried Zucchini come with a side of our house made Buttermilk Ranch (the real stuff)
Our Delicious Jalapeño Cheddar Stuffed Poppers come with a side of house made Buttermilk Ranch (the real stuff)
OMG yes Hardwood Smoked Bacon, grilled cajun jalapeños, warm Cheddar Cheese Sauce
OMG YES YES YES Animale Fries made with our Famous Always House made House Sauce, Cheddar Melted Cheese & Sautéed Onions (Guilty Finger Licking Good)
Drinks
So many options come with a thirst we got the answer Fanta, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Teas, Flavored drinks it goes on and on and on
Our Milkshakes bring everyone to the yard and they're better than.....
Fresh Salads
Our Delicious House Salad comes with Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato & Onions
Our Delicious Caesar salad comes with Fresh Greens, Croutons (Cheese & Garlic Multigrain Croutons) & Parmesan Cheese
Our Delicious Cobb Salad comes with Fresh Greens, Hard-boiled egg, Tomato, Hardwood Bacon, Montery Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Dole™ Whip
So you mean they got the good stuff like Hawaii & Disneyland in Riverside Yes. Our so so so good Pineapple Dole Whip make it better when you make it into a float with either Pineapple Juice or ICEE Flavor
It's like if Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla Soft Serve had a baby and we called it Twist yes Pineapple Vanilla Twist OMG Good
Milkshakes
Our Delicious Vanilla Milkshake is amazing in every full of richness that pairs with any burger
Did you say Chocolate? Yes its like amazing x amazing milkshake
Mr. Popular Cookies & Cream Milkshake hold's the title as the most requested and the most talked about so delicious with those Oreo cookies YUM YUM YUM!!!
Our Delicious Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake brings the best heaven to a cup I love Reeses Too!!!!!
Why not? Yes Dole Pineapple Ice Cream as a milkshake BOMB.COM
Our Delicious Strawberry milkshake is my mommas favorite and yours too many are guilty of dipping their fries in this one don't knock it til you try it
Our Delicious M&M's Milkshake melt's in your mouth with every sip not in your hand #Delicious
Vanilla Ice Cream
Don't play with my heart REAL VANILLA SOFT SERVE CREAMY ICE CREAM delicousness plus add your favorite toppings like Reeses or Oreo
ICEE's
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets (Vegan)
Impossible Chicken Nuggets made from plants. These nuggets are crazy good! must try, includes your choice of a dipping sauce
