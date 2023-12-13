Burgers and Beignets 543 N Pinellas Ave
Main Selections
- Smash Burger$10.99
Two beef patties smashed with your choice of sliced american OR beer cheese, special burger sauce, and your choice of bread&butter pickles OR house pickles all on a freshly toasted bun.
- Onion Smash Burger$10.99
Two onion smashed beef patties with your choice of sliced american OR beer cheese, special burger sauce, and your choice of bread&butter pickles OR house pickles, all on a freshly toasted bun.
- Hangover Smash Burger$10.99
One onion smashed pattie with american cheese topped with loose meat, beer cheese, BBQ potato chips and kool-aid pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
- Burger of the Week$10.99
Check in with the restaurant for our weekly burger specials.
- Fresh Cut French Fries$5.99
Fresh cut shoestring french fries sprinkled with our homemade seasoning.
- Beignets 3ct$6.99
Three freshly made beignets. Get them with traditional powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, OR have them glazed.
- Cuban$9.99
9" Pressed cuban sandwich with boiled ham, sweet ham, pork, salami, and swiss cheese. Topped with mustard, mayo, dill pickles, and house dressing pressed on cuban bread brushed with garlic butter.
- Empanada$5.99
Freshly made empanada stuffed with your choice of beef OR beef & cheese.
- Tampa Salad$11.99
Tampa style salad made with lettuce, tomato, ham, swiss and romano cheeses, olives and house dressing.
- Turkey Sandwhich$9.99
9" Turkey Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese. Topped with mayo, mustard, house dressing and dill pickles on pressed bread brushed in garlic butter.