Burgers & Beer Bar and Grill
FOOD
Appetizers
nacho cheese,salsa and Guac served with tortilla chips
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with smoked chicken,bl beans,corn,jalapeno jack cheese,red pepper,and spinach topped with pico and a drizzle of chipotle ranch
deep fried skins and baked with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon,green onions and sour cream. Comes with ranch
Curly steak fries topped with fried cheese curds smothered in brown gravy topped with parm
Brussle sprouts steamed and sauteed with apple wood bacon and garlic topped with parm and served with garlic aioli
Beer battered mushrooms topped with parm cheese
basket of fried cheese curds topped with nashville hot and served with ranch
Stuffed jalapenos with bacon bits,cream cheese,shredded cheddar cheese,wrapped in bacon served with chipotle ranch
full pound of our deep fried boneless wings
1/20pound of our boneless wings
one pound of our deep fried wings
1/2 pound of our deep fried wings
4 big bavarian pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese
5 pickle spears fried in beer batter topped with parm cheese serverd with chipolte ranch
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon bits, pickled jalapeno,black olives,sour cream and green onions
Cuts of aged angus, sauteed mushrooms and Jalapenos topped with shredded parm and served with horseradish
8 of the cheesiest sticks around served with ranch or marinara
Five chicken tenders with choice of sides
stuffed with italian sausage,spinach,shredded parmesan cheese cooked in white wine and topped with balsimic drzzle on a bed on micro greens
Pickled Jalapenos, olives,Pico,sour cream,shredded cheddar and guacamole
Pickled Jalapenos, olives,Pico,sour cream,shredded cheddar and guacamole
13 inch flour tortilla stuffed with cheese
Bowls
Grilled chicken,pico,bl beans,corn,avocado,cheddar,fresh cilantro,fried seasoned tortilla strips and cotija cheese, lime wedge and served with chipotle ranch
Grilled chicken, seasoned broccoli carrots and cabbage on top of white rice with pineapple teriyaki drizzle and served with a side of pineapple teriyaki sauce
Houce made mac and cheese
Burgers
Fried egg,burger patty on top of a bed of rice smothered in brown gravy. Bun optional
Peanut butter and jelly,burger patty,bacon and cheddar cheese
Chiptle mayo,micro greens,tomato,avocado,bacon,sauteed onions and pepperjack cheese.
sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese and mayo.
Brie cheese,bacon and pico
cheddar cheese,wisconsin cheese curds,sauteed onions,bacon,topped with beer cheese
American wagyu burger on rye bread,sauteed onions,swiss cheese and 1000 island
Swiss cheese,grilled pineapple and teriyaki sauce
Pretzel bun,chipotle mayo,bacon,onion straws,and gouda topped with our house beer cheese.
bacon,cheddar cheese,onion ring,BBQ sauce and mayo
Sauteed onions and mushrooms,bacon,blue cheese crumbs and a dash of A-1
Swiss and american cheese topped with mac n cheese and bacon
Fresh jalapenos,pepper jack cheese,spicy pico and chipotle mayo
Bacon,swiss cheese,avocado,lettuce,tomato,onion and mayo
3 slices of cheddar cheese,6 pieces of bacon
American cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles and 1000island dressing
bacon,cheddar cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,onion,pickles and mayo
Desserts
Chocolate lava cake served with a scoop of ice cream,whipped cream,chocolate and carmel drizzle
Served in a mug with root beer. 2 scoops of ice cream and topped with whipped cream
3 scoops of ice cream,whipped cream,chocolate drizzle,cherry and sprinkles
Kids
Salad
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and crutons tossed in a creamy ceasar dressing topped with grilled chicken
Mixed greens,jack and cheddar cheese,ham,bacon,bl olives,boiled egg,avocado,tomatos topped with grilled chicken.
Romain lettuce,jack and cheddar cheese,bl olvies,corn,pico,and avocado topped with grilled chicken and served with chipotle ranch
Shredded lettuce,refried beans,cotija cheese,pico,bl olives,avocado with choice of meat served in a houce made tortilla shell
Halved wedges smothered in bl cheese dressing,bl cheese crumbs,balsamic glaze,tomatoes and bacon bits.
Sammiches
Ground beef,pulled pork or shredded chicken topped with pico,shredded cheese and shredded lettuce. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. comes with a side. add steak for $3
Ham,turkey,bacon,cheddar cheese,avocado,lettuce,tomato,mayo on sourdough
Sourdough bread,mayo,lettuce,tomato,avocado and bacon
Ham,pulled pork, swiss cheese,pickles and mustard on a hogie bun
Roast beef,swiss cheese,grilled onions,on a hogie roll served with au jus
Brioche bun,shredded lettuce,ranch,bacon,avocado and tomatoes
Brioche bun,nashville spicy fried chicken,coleslaw and pickles
Brioche bun,chipotle mayo,jack cheese,bacon,sauteed onions and garlic
Rye bread,corned beef,swiss cheese,1000 island and sauerkraut
parmesan crusted sourdough,bacon,cheddar,swiss and american cheeses
Beer braised bratwurst on a hogie roll topped with sourkraut and grilled onions. served with homemade kettle chips
Sides
Sliders
BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw
3 chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbs, lettuce and blue cheese dressing
american wagyu beef slider patties,american cheese,sauteed onuins and pickles comes with mayo