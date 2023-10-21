FOOD

Appetizers

Dip trio
$9.99

nacho cheese,salsa and Guac served with tortilla chips

Southwest chicken taquitos
$11.99

Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with smoked chicken,bl beans,corn,jalapeno jack cheese,red pepper,and spinach topped with pico and a drizzle of chipotle ranch

Loaded potato skins
$13.99

deep fried skins and baked with cheddar and jack cheeses, bacon,green onions and sour cream. Comes with ranch

Poutine fries
$13.49

Curly steak fries topped with fried cheese curds smothered in brown gravy topped with parm

Sauteed brussels sprouts
$14.49

Brussle sprouts steamed and sauteed with apple wood bacon and garlic topped with parm and served with garlic aioli

Fried Mushrooms
$9.99

Beer battered mushrooms topped with parm cheese

Cheese curds
Cheese curds
$9.99

basket of fried cheese curds topped with nashville hot and served with ranch

jalapeno Poppers
$15.49

Stuffed jalapenos with bacon bits,cream cheese,shredded cheddar cheese,wrapped in bacon served with chipotle ranch

boneless wings full pound
$15.99

full pound of our deep fried boneless wings

Boneless wings half pound
$9.99

1/20pound of our boneless wings

Wings bone in full pound
$15.99

one pound of our deep fried wings

Wings bone in half pound
$9.99

1/2 pound of our deep fried wings

Pretzel sticks
$11.99

4 big bavarian pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese

hand battered pickles
$10.99

5 pickle spears fried in beer batter topped with parm cheese serverd with chipolte ranch

Loaded tots
$11.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon bits, pickled jalapeno,black olives,sour cream and green onions

Marinated Steak Bites
$17.99

Cuts of aged angus, sauteed mushrooms and Jalapenos topped with shredded parm and served with horseradish

mozzarella Sticks
$10.99

8 of the cheesiest sticks around served with ranch or marinara

Chicken Tender basket
$14.29

Five chicken tenders with choice of sides

Stuffed Shrooms
$12.99

stuffed with italian sausage,spinach,shredded parmesan cheese cooked in white wine and topped with balsimic drzzle on a bed on micro greens

Party nachos
$19.99

Pickled Jalapenos, olives,Pico,sour cream,shredded cheddar and guacamole

Knockout Nachos
Knockout Nachos
$12.49

Pickled Jalapenos, olives,Pico,sour cream,shredded cheddar and guacamole

Killer Quesadilla
$11.99

13 inch flour tortilla stuffed with cheese

Loaded Fries
$11.99

Bowls

Southwest chicken rice bowl
$15.99

Grilled chicken,pico,bl beans,corn,avocado,cheddar,fresh cilantro,fried seasoned tortilla strips and cotija cheese, lime wedge and served with chipotle ranch

Teriyaki chicken rice bowl
$15.99

Grilled chicken, seasoned broccoli carrots and cabbage on top of white rice with pineapple teriyaki drizzle and served with a side of pineapple teriyaki sauce

Adult mac and cheese
$12.99

Houce made mac and cheese

Burgers

Loco Moco
$14.99

Fried egg,burger patty on top of a bed of rice smothered in brown gravy. Bun optional

PB&J Burger
$15.99

Peanut butter and jelly,burger patty,bacon and cheddar cheese

Bison Burger
$17.99

Chiptle mayo,micro greens,tomato,avocado,bacon,sauteed onions and pepperjack cheese.

Shroom burger
$14.99

sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese and mayo.

Brie burger
$15.99

Brie cheese,bacon and pico

Wisconsin Burger
$16.99

cheddar cheese,wisconsin cheese curds,sauteed onions,bacon,topped with beer cheese

Patty wagon
$15.99

American wagyu burger on rye bread,sauteed onions,swiss cheese and 1000 island

Hawaiian burger
$15.99

Swiss cheese,grilled pineapple and teriyaki sauce

Gouda good burger
$16.49

Pretzel bun,chipotle mayo,bacon,onion straws,and gouda topped with our house beer cheese.

Texan burger
$15.99

bacon,cheddar cheese,onion ring,BBQ sauce and mayo

Blue Burger
$16.99

Sauteed onions and mushrooms,bacon,blue cheese crumbs and a dash of A-1

mac n cheese burger
$17.99Out of stock

Swiss and american cheese topped with mac n cheese and bacon

Hot as sh#t burger
Hot as sh#t burger
$16.99

Fresh jalapenos,pepper jack cheese,spicy pico and chipotle mayo

Bacon avocado burger
$16.99

Bacon,swiss cheese,avocado,lettuce,tomato,onion and mayo

bacon bacon bacon cheese cheese cheese burger
bacon bacon bacon cheese cheese cheese burger
$17.95

3 slices of cheddar cheese,6 pieces of bacon

Basic burger
$14.49

American cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles and 1000island dressing

Burgers and Beer bacon cheese burger
$15.95

bacon,cheddar cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,onion,pickles and mayo

Desserts

B&B lava cake
$7.99

Chocolate lava cake served with a scoop of ice cream,whipped cream,chocolate and carmel drizzle

Root beer float
$5.99

Served in a mug with root beer. 2 scoops of ice cream and topped with whipped cream

Sundae
$6.99

3 scoops of ice cream,whipped cream,chocolate drizzle,cherry and sprinkles

Kids

Side of fruit
$4.99

fruit

Kids Chicken tenders
$8.99

2 chicken tenders served with fries

Mini corn dogs
$8.99

8 mini corn dogs served with fries

Kids cheeseburger sliders
$9.99

Two cheeseburger sliders with american cheese and pickles

Kids mac and cheese
$8.99

Served with fries

Salad

Chicken caesar salad
Chicken caesar salad
$15.99

Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and crutons tossed in a creamy ceasar dressing topped with grilled chicken

Cobb salad
Cobb salad
$16.99

Mixed greens,jack and cheddar cheese,ham,bacon,bl olives,boiled egg,avocado,tomatos topped with grilled chicken.

Side ceasor
$5.00
Southwest Chicken salad
$16.99

Romain lettuce,jack and cheddar cheese,bl olvies,corn,pico,and avocado topped with grilled chicken and served with chipotle ranch

Taco Salad
$15.99

Shredded lettuce,refried beans,cotija cheese,pico,bl olives,avocado with choice of meat served in a houce made tortilla shell

Wedge salad
$14.99

Halved wedges smothered in bl cheese dressing,bl cheese crumbs,balsamic glaze,tomatoes and bacon bits.

Sammiches

3 tacos
$14.99

Ground beef,pulled pork or shredded chicken topped with pico,shredded cheese and shredded lettuce. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. comes with a side. add steak for $3

B&B Club
$15.99

Ham,turkey,bacon,cheddar cheese,avocado,lettuce,tomato,mayo on sourdough

BLTA
$15.99

Sourdough bread,mayo,lettuce,tomato,avocado and bacon

Cuban
$14.99

Ham,pulled pork, swiss cheese,pickles and mustard on a hogie bun

French dip
$15.99

Roast beef,swiss cheese,grilled onions,on a hogie roll served with au jus

Fried chicken
$15.99

Brioche bun,shredded lettuce,ranch,bacon,avocado and tomatoes

Nashville hot
$15.99

Brioche bun,nashville spicy fried chicken,coleslaw and pickles

Rachaels fried chicken
$14.99

Brioche bun,chipotle mayo,jack cheese,bacon,sauteed onions and garlic

Reuben
$15.99

Rye bread,corned beef,swiss cheese,1000 island and sauerkraut

Super grilled cheese
Super grilled cheese
$13.99

parmesan crusted sourdough,bacon,cheddar,swiss and american cheeses

Zenners Brat sammich
$8.99

Beer braised bratwurst on a hogie roll topped with sourkraut and grilled onions. served with homemade kettle chips

Sides

Cajun Fries
$6.50
Cajun Tots
$6.50
Fries
$5.00
Garlic Fries
$6.50
Garlic Tots
$6.50
Onion Rings
$6.50
Side Caesar
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Tots
$5.00

Sliders

pork sliders
pork sliders
$14.99

BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw

Buffalo chicken sliders
$14.99

3 chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbs, lettuce and blue cheese dressing

Cheeseburger sliders
$14.99

american wagyu beef slider patties,american cheese,sauteed onuins and pickles comes with mayo

Specials

x5 Bone-In Wednesday Wings
$2.75
Thursday Club Sandwich
$13.99
x5 Boneless Wednesday Wings
$2.75
Tuesday Tacos
$2.00
Monday Smash Burger
$13.99

Pizza

Pepperoni Piza
$12.00
Combo Pizza
$14.00
BBQ Pork And Chicken Pizza
$15.00

DRINKS

Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Ginger ale
$3.50
Tonic
$3.50
Root beer
$3.50
Dr Pepper
$3.50
Orange soda
$3.50
Ice tea
$3.50
Shirly Temple
$3.75
Roy Rodgers
$3.75
Red Bull
$4.00
SF Red Bull
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.50
Straw Lemonade
$4.00
OJ
$4.00
Apple juice
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Grapefruit
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Tomato
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.50
Hot Tea
$4.00
Coffee-Decaf
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00

B&B COCKTAILS

B&B COCKTAILS

B&B Strawberry Mojito
$14.00
B&B Lemontini
$14.00
B&B Mad Tac
$14.00
B&B Tanteo Pineapple
$14.00
B&B Infusian flight
$20.00
B&B Cherry Blossom
$14.00
B&B Raspberry Mule
$14.00
B&B Hot Mary
$14.00
B&B Wild pear Martini
$14.00
B&B Old Fasion
$14.00
B&B Hot for teacher
$14.00
B&B Lychee Martini
$14.00
B&B Apple cinn Mule
$14.00
B&B Tanteo Peach
$14.00
B&B Peppermint patty
$14.99
B&B Tanteo lime
$14.00
B&B B&B Pumpkin White RussianSouthern peach
$14.00
B&B Infusions
$14.00
B&B Lavender Gin Ricky
$14.00
B&B Cranberry Marg
$14.00
B&B Wild peach
$14.00
B&B Mint Julep
$14.00
B&B Wild Cherry
$14.00
B&B Tanteo Mango
$14.00
B&B Southern Peach
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00

DRINK SPECIALS

Monday Tall Boy
$3.95
Tuesday Margaritas
$8.00
Tuesday Mexican Beers
$3.95
Wednesday Whiskey
$8.00
Thursday Long Islands
$8.00
Friday AMF
$8.00

RETAIL

B&B T Shirts
$25.00
B&B Hoodies
$45.00
B&B Long Sleeve
$35.00
B&B Hats
$20.00

Sunday Brunch

Sun Brunch

Eggs Benedict
$14.99
Full Monty
$14.99
Scottish Eggs
$15.99
Stuffed Waffles
$12.99
Chicken & Waffles
$14.99
Unstuffed Scramble
$13.99
Eggs and Bacon
$11.99
Biscuits and Gravy
$10.99
Oatmeal
$10.99
Breakfast Burrito
$11.99
side 2 eggs
$2.00
side bacon
$2.00
side sourdough toast
$1.00
side English muffin
$1.00
side potatoes
$2.00