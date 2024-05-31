Burgers@ Manassas
DAILY MENU
Sandwiches
- Original Burgers@
Fresh ground Angus beef burger on a brioche bun. Select your toppings.$11.95
- Bull Run
Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef burgers on a brioche bun, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and an onion ring on top.$16.95
- The Apollo
Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef burgers on a Moab roll (sesame seed bun), American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and Burgers@ sauce.$16.95
- Sugarbear Sliders
Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef sliders on brioche buns, mustard, relish and onions.$11.95
- Jive Turkey
Turkey patty on a brioche bun. Select your toppings.$11.95
- The DMV
Fresh crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun, lettuce, pickles and mambo sauce.$12.75
- Beltway BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on brioche bun.$8.50
- Beyond Burgers@
Burgers@ version of the Impossible Burger on a brioche bun. Select your toppings.$12.95
- Potomac Garden Burger
Veggie patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, pickled onions, avocado and Burgers@ sauce.$12.50
- Soufeast Seafood Burger
Fresh whiting fish and shrimp blended with Huntley's Dippin' Sauce on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato and Burgers@ sauce.$16.75
- The Bay Filet
Fried whiting, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.$12.25
- Shrimp O' Boy
Crispy golden shrimp, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.$12.75
Meals
- Kids Slider Meal
One (1) Angus beef slider on a brioche bun topped with ketchup, mustard, and pickles; and fries. *Drink not included.$8.50
- Kids Chicken Tender Meal
Two (2) crispy chicken tenders and fries. *Drink not included.$8.50
- DMV Crispy Tender Meal
Crispy chicken tenders and fries. *Drink not included.$13.50
- Chicken Wing Meal
Fried chicken wings and fries. *Drink not included.$14.00
- Chicken Wingette Meal
Five (5) chicken wingettes and fries. *Drink not included.$14.50
- Shrimp Boat
Eight (8) crispy golden shrimp and fries. *Drink not included.$16.00
Tenders, Wings and Wingettes
Sides of Sauces
Desserts
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Pudding
Banana pudding by Kreative K Desserts.OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Crunch Cake
Slice of strawberry cake with shortbread cookie icing by Kreative K Desserts.OUT OF STOCK$6.50
- OUT OF STOCKPlain Decadence Cinnamon Roll
One (1) plain cinnamon roll with icing by Sweet Fields.OUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKRed Velvet Cinnamon Roll
One (1) red velvet cinnamon roll by Sweet Fields.OUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKPralines & Cream Cinnamon Roll
One (1) pralines and cream cinnamon roll by Sweet Fields. **Contains walnuts**OUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKCookies & Cream Cinnamon Roll
One (1) cookies and cream cinnamon roll by Sweet Fields.OUT OF STOCK$7.50