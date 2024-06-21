Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Burlington Brewery
TAKEOUT MENU
SHAREABLES
- AREPITAS PLATTER
Savour a delightful Arepitas platter featuring four distinct latin flavours. Pernil: Slowly braised pork Reina Pepiada: shredded chicken+ avocado Carne Mechada: Tender shredded beef Beans and Cheese: hearty beans + melted cheese$22.00
- TEQUEÑOS
Tequeños are delicious Venezuelan snacks made from cheese wrapped in dough and deep-fried until golden and crispy. Perfect for any occasion!$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- MAIZ SALAD
A refreshing twist on a traditional Mexican street food favourite. Our Esquites Salad combines the sweet and smoky flavours of grilled corn kernels with a zesty lime-infused dressing. Tossed with diced red onions and fresh cilantro, this salad is a burst of vibrant colours and flavours. Topped with a sprinkle of crumbled Cotija cheese for added tanginess and a touch of heat from a sprinkle of Tajín , every bite is a true fiesta for your taste buds. Served chilled, our Esquites Salad is the perfect appetizer or side dish to complement any meal. Don't miss out on this delightful fusion of Mexican street food and salad goodness!$14.00
- BIRRIA NACHOS
Braised beef, Home-Made Maiz chips™, Mozzarella cheese, Ajo Salsa, Pickled jalapeños, onions, cilantro, Crema, Meat Chilli Cheese, Salsa Roja ™. Add : Habanero Spicy$22.00
- CHIPS AND SALSAS$19.95
- GUAC AND CHIPS
Guac & Home-made nacho chips$16.95
- TAQUITOS$14.00
MAIN
- BIRRIA SANDWICH
A tasty Mexican sandwich with slow-cooked beef, herbs and spices. Served on crusty bread with onions, cilantro, and broth for dipping. Perfect for any time of the day.$22.00
- ENCHILADAS ROJAS
Three Soft Shell tacos filled with Oaxaca cheese and Carnitas, topped with salsa roja, crema, onion and cilantro.$19.00
- TRIO BIRRIA
Queso birria tacos are savory, cheesy, and meat-filled tacos with tender, flavorful beef cooked in a rich consommé, perfect for dipping! *Not included in taco Tuesday promo$22.00
- TRIO CARNITAS
Experience Michoacán's rich tradition with our succulent Carnitas Tacos featuring slow-cooked pork, authentic flavours, and handmade tortillas.$19.00
- TRIO CRISPY CHICKEN
Introducing our mouthwatering chicken crispy taco! Packed with tender adobo chicken, fresh lettuce, zesty pico de gallo, creamy crema, and sprinkled with cotija cheese. A fiesta of flavours in every bite!$18.00
- TRIO GOBERNADOR
Popular Mexican dish that consists of corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, sautéed bell peppers, pork, melted Oaxaca cheese, and a savoury sauce. The gobernador taco is known for its delicious flavours and hearty ingredients, making it a favourite among seafood lovers.$23.00
- TRIO VEGGIE CHORIZO
Delicious combination of plant-based chorizo, melted Oaxaca cheese, and flavorful spices rolled into a soft corn tortilla. Perfect for a satisfying and flavorful meal!$18.00
- TRIO FISH
Experience the taste of the California coast with our California Fish Tacos at Burlington Brewery. Delicate and flaky fish is perfectly grilled and tucked into soft tortillas, creating a blend of fresh flavours and textures. Topped with crisp cabbage, tangy slaw, and a drizzle of zesty sauce, these tacos encapsulate the vibrant essence of California cuisine. Join us to savour the ocean's bounty in every bite, as our California Fish Tacos bring a taste of the West Coast to your plate.$19.00
- TRIO STREET CORN
A delicious and savory street food favorite, the grilled Mexican corn taco features charred and smoky corn kernels, topped with a creamy lime and chili aioli, crumbled cheese, and fresh herbs. The combination of flavors and textures creates a mouthwatering experience that showcases the vibrant and bold tastes of Mexican cuisine.$18.00
- TRIO CHORIZO
A Mexican chorizo taco is a delicious street food dish consisting of warm tortilla filled with flavourful Mexican chorizo sausage on melted Oaxaca cheese. The chorizo is made from ground pork, seasoned with various spices such as paprika, garlic, cumin, and chili powder, giving it a rich and slightly spicy flavour profile. It is a popular choice among taco lovers for its bold and savoury taste.$18.00
- TRIO CAMPECHANO
A traditional street food dish that combines carnitas and chorizo in a tortilla. It is known for its bold, delicious flavours and is a popular choice among taco enthusiasts.$19.00
AREPA BAR
- AREPA RUMBERA
Pull pork + Cheddar cheese$13.95
- AREPA MECHADA
Shredded beef + red peppers + Guajillo sauce$14.95
- AREPA PABELLON
A golden cornmeal pocket filled with tender shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, and a sprinkle of queso fresco.$15.95
- AREPA GRINGA
Braised tomato chicken breast + cheddar cheese$13.95
- AREPA REINA PEPIADA
Braised chicken breast + guacamole$12.95
- AREPA SIFRINA
Braised chicken breast + guacamole + cheddar cheese$13.95
- AREPA PERNIL
Sliced pork + tomato + Chimichurri$14.95
- AREPA CATIRA
Shredded cheddar cheese$11.95
DESSERTS
MARKET
PACKAGE GOODS
MERCH
Singles
- Caracas-Can 473ml
A captivating brew inspired by the rich cultural tapestry of Venezuela. this ale seamlessly blends traditional ingredients with a touch of South American flair, offering a symphony of malt sweetness, balanced by a hint of tropical warmth. embark on a journey of taste that mirrors the lively spirit of Venezuela in every sip, creating an unforgettable and uniquely enjoyable drinking experience. ABV: 4.8%. I IBU :12$4.86OUT OF STOCK
- Chupacabras-Can 473ml
Experience an unfiltered brown IPA that unveils rich chocolate undertones and a pleasing body. Citra dry hopping adds a citrusy zest, creating a delicious harmony between indulgent richness and crisp refreshment. ABV: 5.9%. I IBU :25$5.35
- Cuchi Cuchi-Can 473ml
Expertly balancing hoppy bitterness and juicy sweetness, the cloudy pour reveals a full-bodied flavour profile. Each sip unveils prominent passion fruit notes, mingling with hop-forward aroma. No filtration maintains natural haze, enhancing mouthfeel. A true craft celebration, marrying hoppiness with passion fruit lusciousness. ABV: 6.2%. I IBU :42$5.35
- Mango On The Clouds-Can 473ml
A strong hazy profile and a luscious body. infused with vibrant mango tones, each sip offers a tropical escape, creating a smooth and satisfying craft beer experience. ABV: 6.7%. I IBU :39$5.47
- Reina Abeja-Can 473ml
Indulge in the unfiltered richness of a honey brown ale, featuring a satisfying body. dry-hopped with Cascade, this ale delivers a delightful fusion of honey sweetness and citrusy notes. a harmonious blend offering a smooth, flavorful craft beer experience. ABV: 5.4%. I IBU :24$5.22
- Andromeda Galaxy-Can 473ml
This is an easy drinking but deliciously roasty black lager with a dark brown in color, and lively aromas of dark roasted pecan, raisin swirl bread, toasted oats, black coffee, and graham crackers. ABV: 4.7%. I IBU :20$4.62
- Magic Town-Can 473ml
Clean and Bright yellow colour lager, with high clarity, low bitterness and low carbonation beer. Refreshing with light mango flavour without being overly sweet. Perfect for easy and casual drinking in any kind of weather. ABV:4% l IBU: 9$4.50
- Ahita-Can 473ml
Cloudy yellow to deep gold with tall white head, notes of grain, bread and dough. Citrusy and floral hop aroma and a nice banana after taste. ABV: 5.3% l IBU: 9$4.62
- Pink Shark-Can 473ml
Golden Lager with a soft white foam, subtle aroma that blends spice, herb and floral tones, and a taste of smooth cereal malts with a rounded hoppy finish. ABV: 4.9% IBU: 18$4.62
- Do You-Can 473ml
Rich and malty full-bodied beer with a deep amber color. It has a complex flavour profile, featuring caramel and toffee notes with hints of smoke and dried fruit. ABV: 4.3% l IBU: 18$4.62
- Sor Leona-Can 473ml
Introducing our tantalizing sour hibiscus beer with a twist of lactose! This brew combines the tangy goodness of sour notes with the delightful floral essence of hibiscus. The touch of lactose adds a creamy smoothness that will leave your taste buds singing. Prepare to be dazzled by this unique and refreshing concoction!ABV: 5.2% l IBU: 7$4.86
- Acid Jazz-Can 473ml
Introducing our refreshing salty lemon gose, a zesty brew that will transport your taste buds to a seaside paradise! With a perfect balance of tangy lemon and a hint of saltiness, this gose is the ultimate thirst-quencher. Get ready to savour the bracing acidity and tartness in every invigorating sip. A little slice of sour bliss! ABV: 5.2% l IBU: 7$4.74
- Go Bananas-Can 473ml
Unfiltered Belgian white ale, boasting a satisfying body. fermented with Saccharomyces cerevisiae selected for strong fermentation, it unleashes intense fruity and phenolic flavors—notably banana, clove, and peppery notes. embrace a brew of distinct character and flair. ABV: 4.9%. I IBU :10$5.10
- Friar Pancho- Can 473ml
Unfiltered traditional Weissbier, boasting a satisfying body. crafted with Hallertauer hops, it unveils a spicy-herbal, complex aroma and a smooth bitterness. this brew promises a sublime taste experience. ABV: 5.3%. I IBU :13$5.22
- Gato Santo- Can 473ml
Bursting with an intense trifecta of hop flavours and aromas, this robust brew boasts a higher alcohol content, delivering a potent yet balanced combination of malt sweetness and a powerful hop punch. Prepare for a symphony of hop varieties that dance on your palate, creating a memorable and exhilarating sensory adventure. ABV: 6.7%. I IBU :63.$5.35
- Hoppy Seagull- Can 473ml
An intense hop juiciness, with tones of white wine, gooseberry, lemon grass, pineapple and melon. not much malt character-hop flavour is the show. ABV: 6.1% l IBU: 48$4.98
- Maiz- Can 473ml
This IPA combines lager brewing techniques and the bold flavour profile of classic west coast IPAs to create a bold, delicious light IPA. Dry Hopped with Citra hops. ABV: 5.3% IBU: 25$4.62
- Maple Revolution- Can 473ml
Delight in the unfiltered goodness of a maple ale, a richly crafted brew. with each sip, experience the sweet elegance of maple, elevating this ale into a flavorful and unforgettable treat. indulge in a symphony of malty, maple-infused bliss, delivering a satisfying and unfiltered beer experience. ABV: 5.2%. I IBU :14$4.98
- Craft Margarita-Can 473ml
Our skilled Brewers crafted a timeless Margarita cocktail, achieving an ideal blend of zesty lime, robust tequila, and vibrant orange flavors. ABV 9%$8.95
4Pack
- Caracas-4Pack
A captivating brew inspired by the rich cultural tapestry of Venezuela. this ale seamlessly blends traditional ingredients with a touch of South American flair, offering a symphony of malt sweetness, balanced by a hint of tropical warmth. embark on a journey of taste that mirrors the lively spirit of Venezuela in every sip, creating an unforgettable and uniquely enjoyable drinking experience. ABV: 4.8%. I IBU :12$16.52OUT OF STOCK
- Chupacabras-4Pack
Experience an unfiltered brown IPA that unveils rich chocolate undertones and a pleasing body. Citra dry hopping adds a citrusy zest, creating a delicious harmony between indulgent richness and crisp refreshment. ABV: 5.9%. I IBU :25$18.18
- Cuchi Cuchi-4Pack
Expertly balancing hoppy bitterness and juicy sweetness, the cloudy pour reveals a full-bodied flavour profile. Each sip unveils prominent passion fruit notes, mingling with hop-forward aroma. No filtration maintains natural haze, enhancing mouthfeel. A true craft celebration, marrying hoppiness with passion fruit lusciousness. ABV: 6.2%. I IBU :42$18.18
- Mango On The Clouds-4Pack
A strong hazy profile and a luscious body. infused with vibrant mango tones, each sip offers a tropical escape, creating a smooth and satisfying craft beer experience. ABV: 6.7%. I IBU :39$18.59
- Reina Abeja-4Pack
Indulge in the unfiltered richness of a honey brown ale, featuring a satisfying body. dry-hopped with Cascade, this ale delivers a delightful fusion of honey sweetness and citrusy notes. a harmonious blend offering a smooth, flavorful craft beer experience. ABV: 5.4%. I IBU :24$17.76
- Andromeda Galaxy-4Pack
This is an easy drinking but deliciously roasty black lager with a dark brown in color, and lively aromas of dark roasted pecan, raisin swirl bread, toasted oats, black coffee, and graham crackers. ABV: 4.7%. I IBU :20$15.70
- Magic Town-4Pack
Clean and Bright yellow colour lager, with high clarity, low bitterness and low carbonation beer. Refreshing with light mango flavour without being overly sweet. Perfect for easy and casual drinking in any kind of weather. ABV:4% l IBU: 9$15.28
- Ahita-4Pack
Cloudy yellow to deep gold with tall white head, notes of grain, bread and dough. Citrusy and floral hop aroma and a nice banana after taste. ABV: 5.3% l IBU: 9$15.70
- Pink Shark-4Pack
Golden Lager with a soft white foam, subtle aroma that blends spice, herb and floral tones, and a taste of smooth cereal malts with a rounded hoppy finish. ABV: 4.9% IBU: 18$15.70
- Friar Pancho-4Pack
Unfiltered traditional Weissbier, boasting a satisfying body. crafted with Hallertauer hops, it unveils a spicy-herbal, complex aroma and a smooth bitterness. this brew promises a sublime taste experience. ABV: 5.3%. I IBU :13$17.76
- Do You-4Pack
Rich and malty full-bodied beer with a deep amber color. It has a complex flavour profile, featuring caramel and toffee notes with hints of smoke and dried fruit. ABV: 4.3% l IBU: 18$15.93
- Sour Leona-4Pack
Introducing our tantalizing sour hibiscus beer with a twist of lactose! This brew combines the tangy goodness of sour notes with the delightful floral essence of hibiscus. The touch of lactose adds a creamy smoothness that will leave your taste buds singing. Prepare to be dazzled by this unique and refreshing concoction!ABV: 5.2% l IBU: 7$15.61
- Acid Jazz-4Pack
Introducing our refreshing salty lemon gose, a zesty brew that will transport your taste buds to a seaside paradise! With a perfect balance of tangy lemon and a hint of saltiness, this gose is the ultimate thirst-quencher. Get ready to savour the bracing acidity and tartness in every invigorating sip. A little slice of sour bliss! ABV: 5.2% l IBU: 7$15.27
- Go Bananas-4Pack
Unfiltered Belgian white ale, boasting a satisfying body. fermented with Saccharomyces cerevisiae selected for strong fermentation, it unleashes intense fruity and phenolic flavors—notably banana, clove, and peppery notes. embrace a brew of distinct character and flair. ABV: 4.9%. I IBU :10$17.35
- Hoppy Seagull-4Pack
An intense hop juiciness, with tones of white wine, gooseberry, lemon grass, pineapple and melon. not much malt character-hop flavour is the show. ABV: 6.1% l IBU: 48$16.94
- Gato Santo-4Pack
Bursting with an intense trifecta of hop flavours and aromas, this robust brew boasts a higher alcohol content, delivering a potent yet balanced combination of malt sweetness and a powerful hop punch. Prepare for a symphony of hop varieties that dance on your palate, creating a memorable and exhilarating sensory adventure. ABV: 6.7%. I IBU :63.$18.18
- Maiz-4 Pack
This IPA combines lager brewing techniques and the bold flavour profile of classic west coast IPAs to create a bold, delicious light IPA. Dry Hopped with Citra hops. ABV: 5.3% IBU: 25$15.70
- Maple Revolution-4pack
Delight in the unfiltered goodness of a maple ale, a richly crafted brew. with each sip, experience the sweet elegance of maple, elevating this ale into a flavorful and unforgettable treat. indulge in a symphony of malty, maple-infused bliss, delivering a satisfying and unfiltered beer experience. ABV: 5.2%. I IBU :14$16.94
Cases(24Pack)
- CASE Ahita
Cloudy yellow to deep gold with tall white head, notes of grain, bread and dough. Citrusy and floral hop aroma and a nice banana after taste. ABV: 5.3% l IBU: 9$88.65
- CASE Andromeda
This is an easy drinking but deliciously roasty black lager with a dark brown in color, and lively aromas of dark roasted pecan, raisin swirl bread, toasted oats, black coffee, and graham crackers. ABV: 4.7%. I IBU :20$72.03
- CASE Caracas
A captivating brew inspired by the rich cultural tapestry of Venezuela. this ale seamlessly blends traditional ingredients with a touch of South American flair, offering a symphony of malt sweetness, balanced by a hint of tropical warmth. embark on a journey of taste that mirrors the lively spirit of Venezuela in every sip, creating an unforgettable and uniquely enjoyable drinking experience. ABV: 4.8%. I IBU :12$75.82OUT OF STOCK
- CASE Chupacabra
Experience an unfiltered brown IPA that unveils rich chocolate undertones and a pleasing body. Citra dry hopping adds a citrusy zest, creating a delicious harmony between indulgent richness and crisp refreshment. ABV: 5.9%. I IBU :25$83.40
- CASE Cuchi Cuchi
Expertly balancing hoppy bitterness and juicy sweetness, the cloudy pour reveals a full-bodied flavour profile. Each sip unveils prominent passion fruit notes, mingling with hop-forward aroma. No filtration maintains natural haze, enhancing mouthfeel. A true craft celebration, marrying hoppiness with passion fruit lusciousness. ABV: 6.2%. I IBU :42$83.40
- CASE Gato Santo
Bursting with an intense trifecta of hop flavours and aromas, this robust brew boasts a higher alcohol content, delivering a potent yet balanced combination of malt sweetness and a powerful hop punch. Prepare for a symphony of hop varieties that dance on your palate, creating a memorable and exhilarating sensory adventure. ABV: 6.7%. I IBU :63.$83.40
- CASE Go Bananas
Unfiltered Belgian white ale, boasting a satisfying body. fermented with Saccharomyces cerevisiae selected for strong fermentation, it unleashes intense fruity and phenolic flavors—notably banana, clove, and peppery notes. embrace a brew of distinct character and flair. ABV: 4.9%. I IBU :10$79.61
- CASE Hoppy Seagull
An intense hop juiciness, with tones of white wine, gooseberry, lemon grass, pineapple and melon. not much malt character-hop flavour is the show. ABV: 6.1% l IBU: 48$77.71
- CASE Magic Town
Clean and Bright yellow colour lager, with high clarity, low bitterness and low carbonation beer. Refreshing with light mango flavour without being overly sweet. Perfect for easy and casual drinking in any kind of weather. ABV:4% l IBU: 9$80.92
- CASE Mango in the Clouds
A strong hazy profile and a luscious body. infused with vibrant mango tones, each sip offers a tropical escape, creating a smooth and satisfying craft beer experience. ABV: 6.7%. I IBU :39$85.29
- CASE Maple Revolution
Delight in the unfiltered goodness of a maple ale, a richly crafted brew. with each sip, experience the sweet elegance of maple, elevating this ale into a flavorful and unforgettable treat. indulge in a symphony of malty, maple-infused bliss, delivering a satisfying and unfiltered beer experience. ABV: 5.2%. I IBU :14$77.71
- CASE Pink Shark
Golden Lager with a soft white foam, subtle aroma that blends spice, herb and floral tones, and a taste of smooth cereal malts with a rounded hoppy finish. ABV: 4.9% IBU: 18$88.65
- CASE Reina Abeja
Indulge in the unfiltered richness of a honey brown ale, featuring a satisfying body. dry-hopped with Cascade, this ale delivers a delightful fusion of honey sweetness and citrusy notes. a harmonious blend offering a smooth, flavorful craft beer experience. ABV: 5.4%. I IBU :24$81.50
- CASE Maiz
This IPA combines lager brewing techniques and the bold flavour profile of classic west coast IPAs to create a bold, delicious light IPA. Dry Hopped with Citra hops. ABV: 5.3% IBU: 25$77.71
LIQUOR BOTTLES
- BB Vodka - BTL
Distilled to purity from Canadian wheat and then triple filtered to create the smoothest Vodka there is. Made by hand. 750mL ABV40%$55.00
- BB Rum - BTL
Our latest rum release. In the same family as our multiple award-winning Double Barrelled Blackstrap Rum. Light and round, easy drinking. Notes of walnut, caramel, toffee, vanilla and brown sugar. 750mL ABV40%$60.00
- BB Whiskey - BTL
3 year old Blended Rye Whisky with rich aromas. flavours of oak, toasted grains, toffee and fruist. 750mL ABV40%$65.00