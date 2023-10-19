Burnie's Deli On Main 1800 Main St
Main Menu
Salads
Burnies seasoned and grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries
Grilled Sirloin to your temp,romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries
Breaded and chopped chicken, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries (spice it up and have it tossed in buffalo sauce)
Grilled shrimp romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries
House breaded Shrimp, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries
Grilled steak and chicken romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with chopped bacon, monterey jack shredded cheese, melted cheese and scallions
fresh cut fries, sauteed green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, jalepeno ranch dry seasoning, shredded and melted cheese and bang bang chicken sauce
fresh cut fries, sauteed green and red peppers, and onions shredded and melted cheese
grilled sirlon, shredded provolone- mozz mix cheese, sauteed onion, green and red peppers, honey bourbon drizzle and seared scallions
grilled chicken, and sirloin sauteed red and green peppers, prov-mozz mixed shredded cheese and scallions
Smash Burgers
Single smash burger, on a toasted hamburger bun mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, fries
double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, mayo and pickles, your choice of cheese
double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, bacon, mayo and pickles, your choice of cheese
double patty, texas toast smash mayo, provolone and american cheese, sauteed onions
double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo
Whole wings
3 fried whole wings, 2 sides and a honey butter biscuit
4 fried whole wings, your choice of two sides and honey butter biscuit
6 whole wings, your choice of two sides and two honey butter biscuits
Freshly House breaded whole wings
Tender Love
4pc fingers, fries, bang-bang chicken sauce and honey butter biscuit
3pc fingers,fries, bang-bang chicken sauce and a honey butter biscuit
6pc fingers, fries, double bang-bang chicken sauce and two honey butter biscuits
Fresh House breaded tenders
Chicken Tender Sandwiches
Pasta
sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, Cajun seasoning with home made alfredo
sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, jerk seasoning with home made alfredo
sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, spinach, and fresh herbs with home made alfredo
Hoagies
hand battered haddock, served on a toasted roll served with fries or two sides
Shaved ribeye, melted cheese on a toasted 10' hoagie roll
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, mayo on a toasted 9' hoagie roll
hand battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced onion and yum-yum sauce on a toasted roll
Burnies Plates
Salmon grilled and glazed to your choice (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Seasoned, Candy pepper)
Burnies house seasoned and grilled wings with your choice of two sides
2 garlic italian marinated and grilled shrimp skewer over rice with two sides
2 mediterranean marinated and grilled shrimp over rice with two sides
hand battered shrimp tossed in candy pepper dressing over rice
8 Freshly breaded Shrimp over Fresh cut fries
Lemon garlic buttered haddock and two sides
hand battered haddock, served on a toasted roll two sides
Protein Bowls
Grilled chicken glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli
Grilled Steak to your temp glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli
Grilled Shrimp glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper, Italian garlic, mediiterrean jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli
Grilled Salmon glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli
Choose your protein and choose your fillings
Sides
5 Cheese Mac
slow cooked sauteed cabbage
Homestyle Green beans slow cooked with onions and smoked turkey
Fresh cut and Seasoned
Collard Greens slow cooked until tender with smoked turkey
Freshed Steamed and Garlic seasoned
Battered and fried onion rings
buttered with herbs
Sweet potato fries sprinkled with brown sugar and litely salted
Butter, Salt, Pepper
Seasoned rice topped with beans
Side salad made with onions, diced tomatoes, iceburg lettuce, cucumbers and monterey jack mixed cheese