Salads

Grilled Chicken salad
$12.99

Burnies seasoned and grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Steak salad
$14.99

Grilled Sirloin to your temp,romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Crispy Chicken salad
$12.99

Breaded and chopped chicken, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries (spice it up and have it tossed in buffalo sauce)

Grilled Shrimp salad
$12.99

Grilled shrimp romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Breaded Shrimp salad
$12.99

House breaded Shrimp, romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Steak and Grilled Chicken
$15.99

Grilled steak and chicken romaine lettuce, diced onions, diced tomato, croutons, egg and fresh cut fries

Loaded Fries

Bacon cheese fries
$4.99+

Fresh cut fries topped with chopped bacon, monterey jack shredded cheese, melted cheese and scallions

Crispy Chicken fries
$9.99

fresh cut fries, sauteed green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, jalepeno ranch dry seasoning, shredded and melted cheese and bang bang chicken sauce

Grilled Chicken Fries
$9.99

fresh cut fries, sauteed green and red peppers, and onions shredded and melted cheese

Sizzlin steak fries
$10.99

grilled sirlon, shredded provolone- mozz mix cheese, sauteed onion, green and red peppers, honey bourbon drizzle and seared scallions

Put that sh* on loaded fries
$12.99

grilled chicken, and sirloin sauteed red and green peppers, prov-mozz mixed shredded cheese and scallions

Smash Burgers

Hamburger
$7.99

Single smash burger, on a toasted hamburger bun mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, fries

Original Smashie
$10.99

double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, mayo and pickles, your choice of cheese

Bacon Smashie
$10.99

double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, bacon, mayo and pickles, your choice of cheese

Burnie's Smash Melt
$10.99

double patty, texas toast smash mayo, provolone and american cheese, sauteed onions

Mushroom Smashie
$10.99

double patty, toasted hamburger bun sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo

Whole wings

3pc Whole wing meal
$6.99

3 fried whole wings, 2 sides and a honey butter biscuit

4pc Whole wing meal
$9.99

4 fried whole wings, your choice of two sides and honey butter biscuit

6pc wing meal
$13.99

6 whole wings, your choice of two sides and two honey butter biscuits

Whole Wings
$7.99+

Freshly House breaded whole wings

Tender Love

The usual
$10.99

4pc fingers, fries, bang-bang chicken sauce and honey butter biscuit

The Triplet
$7.99

3pc fingers,fries, bang-bang chicken sauce and a honey butter biscuit

Sixtuplet
$14.99

6pc fingers, fries, double bang-bang chicken sauce and two honey butter biscuits

4pc fingers
$8.99

Fresh House breaded tenders

3pc fingers
$6.99

Fresh House breaded tenders

6pc fingers
$11.99

Fresh House breaded tenders

Chicken Tender Sandwiches

original chicken sammy
$9.99

2pc finger, toasted bun, bang-bang chicken sauce, lettuce tomato and a pickle

Honey hot chicken sammy
$10.99

2pc finger, honey hot dressing, side of honey hot dressing and a pickle

Buffalo Chicken sammy
$10.99

2pc finger, buffalo dressing lettuce tomato side of ranch

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo
$5.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, Cajun seasoning with home made alfredo

Jamaican Jerk (mild)
$6.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, jerk seasoning with home made alfredo

Jamaican Jerk (spicy)
$6.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, jerk seasoning with home made alfredo

Creamy Garlic n' Herb
$5.99

sauteed red and green peppers, garlic butter, minced garlic, spinach, and fresh herbs with home made alfredo

Hoagies

Fried Fish sandwich (haddock)
$13.99

hand battered haddock, served on a toasted roll served with fries or two sides

Original Philly cheesteak
$13.99

Shaved ribeye, melted cheese on a toasted 10' hoagie roll

Cheesteak
$12.99

shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, mayo on a toasted 9' hoagie roll

Shrimp Po-boy
$13.99

hand battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced onion and yum-yum sauce on a toasted roll

Chicken Cheesesteak
$13.99

Burnies Plates

Salmon and (2) Sides
$14.99

Salmon grilled and glazed to your choice (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Seasoned, Candy pepper)

Grilled wings (6) and sides
$11.99

Burnies house seasoned and grilled wings with your choice of two sides

Italian garlic and herb grilled shrimp skewer
$13.99

2 garlic italian marinated and grilled shrimp skewer over rice with two sides

Mediterranean grilled shrimp skewers
$13.99

2 mediterranean marinated and grilled shrimp over rice with two sides

firecracker shrimp and rice
$10.99

hand battered shrimp tossed in candy pepper dressing over rice

Breaded Shrimp Platter
$12.99

8 Freshly breaded Shrimp over Fresh cut fries

Lemon and herb Garlic baked fish and sides
$14.99

Lemon garlic buttered haddock and two sides

Fried Fish sandwich (haddock) 2 sides
$15.99

hand battered haddock, served on a toasted roll two sides

Protein Bowls

Chicken Protein Bowl
$9.99

Grilled chicken glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Steak Protein Bowl
$12.99

Grilled Steak to your temp glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Shrimp Protein Bowl
$12.99

Grilled Shrimp glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper, Italian garlic, mediiterrean jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Salmon Protein Bowl
$14.99

Grilled Salmon glazed or naked (Honey Hot, Garlic Parmesean, Honey Teriyaki, Candy pepper) jasmine rice, corn on the cob and broccoli

Build your own (Protein Bowl)
$5.99

Choose your protein and choose your fillings

Sides

Mac & Cheese
$4.99+

5 Cheese Mac

Cabbage
$3.99+

slow cooked sauteed cabbage

Green beans
$3.99+

Homestyle Green beans slow cooked with onions and smoked turkey

Fresh cut fries
$3.99+

Fresh cut and Seasoned

Greens
$4.99+

Collard Greens slow cooked until tender with smoked turkey

Tots
$3.99+
Broccoli
$3.99+

Freshed Steamed and Garlic seasoned

O-rings
$4.99+

Battered and fried onion rings

Jasmine Rice
$3.99+

buttered with herbs

Sweet potato fries
$4.99+

Sweet potato fries sprinkled with brown sugar and litely salted

Baked potato
$3.99+

Butter, Salt, Pepper

Rice and Beans
$3.99+

Seasoned rice topped with beans

Side Salad
$3.99

Side salad made with onions, diced tomatoes, iceburg lettuce, cucumbers and monterey jack mixed cheese

DRINKS

Bottled Drinks

coke 20oz
$1.99
diet coke 20oz
$1.99
Energy VW
$1.89
Coke Cherry 20oz
$1.99
Barqs Rootbeer
$1.99
Sprite Lemon lime
$1.99
Sprite Cherry
$1.99
Minute Maid Blue Raspberry 20oz
$1.99
Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20oz
$1.99
Minute Maid Lemonade
$1.99
Dasani
$1.89
Pepsi
$1.99
Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Mt Dew
$1.99
Powerade Mountain Berry
$1.99
Snapple Apple
$1.69
Snapple Raspberry Tea
$1.69
Snapple Fruit Punch
$1.69
Deer Park
$1.39
Coke Can 12oz
$0.75
Minute Maid OJ
$1.99
Minute Maid Cran Apple Ras
$1.99
Minute Maid Apple
$1.99
Vitamin Water Trip Citr
$1.99
Gold Peak Peach
Gold Peak Raspberry
$1.99
Gold Peak Tea/Lemonade
$1.99
Powerade Fruit Punch
$1.99

CONVIENENCE ITEMS

Candy bars

Reese's cup
$1.59
Twix
$1.89
Milky Way
$1.89
Hershey's
$1.59
Snickers
$1.89
3Musketeers
$1.99
KitKat
$1.59
M&M's Peanut
$1.89
M&M's
$1.79

Candy

Skittles
$1.99
Nerds
$1.99
Trolli
$1.99

Chips

Cheetos 1oz
$1.00
Sour Cream n Onion 1oz
$1.00
Ruffles 1oz
$1.00
Frito Corn Chips 1oz
$1.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese 1oz
$1.00
Lays Classic 1oz
$1.00
Pringles Original
$1.00
Pringles Cheddar
$1.00
Pringles Sour Cream
$1.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese 1 3/4oz
$1.40
Doritos Cool Ranch 1 3/4oz
$1.40
Lays Classic 1 1/2oz
$1.40
Lays BBQ 1 1/2oz
$1.40
Cheetos 2oz
$1.40
Frito Corn Chips 2oz
$1.40
Famous Amos
$1.00
Goldfish
$1.00