Burnin 99 Summerville
Beverage Menu
Dinner Buffet
Beer
Soju
Soda
Beer
Heineken
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Sapporo 22oz (BIG)
$8.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Kirin Ichiban (SMALL)
$5.00
Kirin Ichiban 22oz (BIG)
$8.00
Kirin Light
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Soju-Strawberry
$15.00
Soju-Yogurt
$15.00
Soju-Mango
$15.00
Soju-Peach
$15.00
Soju-Apple
$15.00
Soju-Original
$15.00
$2.99
Adult
Hot pot
Hot Pot & BBQ
$6.00
BBQ
$32.99
add hot pot
$6.00
+add BBQ
$6.00
3-7 yrs
Hot Pot (3-7 yrs)
Hot Pot & BBQ (3-7 yrs)
$2.00
BBQ (dinner 3-7 yrs)
$11.99
add Hot pot ( 3-7 yrs)
$2.00
add BBQ ( 3-7 yrs)
$2.00
8-11 yrs dinner
Hot Pot ( 8-11 yrs)
Hot Pot & BBQ (8-11 yrs)
$2.00
BBQ (8-11 yrs)
$18.99
add Hot Pot ( 8-11 yrs)
$2.00
add BBQ (8-11 yrs)
$2.00
Burnin 99 Summerville Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 879-9735
109 Grandview Drive, Suite 1, Summerville, SC 29483
