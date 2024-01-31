Burnt End BBQ Conway, AR
Food
Shareables
- Chips & Queso$6.95
crispy white corn tortilla chips and our chile lime queso
- Burnt Ends Nachos$11.95
white tortilla chips, chile queso , cheddar jack cheese, pico, lime crema, bbq sauce, jalapeno, cilantro
- Onion Rings$7.95
served with BBQ aioli
- Fried Cornbread Bites$6.95
served with honey butter (10ct)
- Boneless Wings
breaded and fried, with choice of sauce
- Smoked Wings
smoked and crispy with choice of sauce
Sandwiches
- 1 Meat BBQ Sandwich$10.95
chose one turkey, pork burnt ends, pulled pork, sausage, or pulled chicken
- Burnt End or Brisket Sand.$14.95
tender juicy beef burnt ends or slow smoked brisket
- Hog Wild$12.95
pulled pork, pork burnt ends, smoked ham, hickory bacon
- The P.K$15.95
smoked brisket, cheese sauce, crispy onion straws and an onion ring
- Crispy Chicken Sand.$10.95
boneless smoked & breaded chicken thigh with LTOP and a BBQ ranch aioli
- Smashburger$9.95
two 3oz patties with lettuce, tomato onion pickle and choice of american, cheddar or pepperjack
- The Chop$13.95
chopped brisket & burnt ends
Signature Bowls
- Burnt End Bowl$16.95
pit beans, fried cornbread, onion straws
- Mac & Cheese Bowl$13.95
rich and creamy cheesy mac n cheese, choice of bbq meat and onion straws
- Pig-Out Bowl$11.95
hickory pit beans topped with pulled pork, pork burnt ends, cornbread, creamy slaw and onion straws
- Turkey Rice Bowl$12.95
smoked salmon, wild rice and seasonal vegetables
Salads & Soups
- Smoked Turkey Cobb$16.95
smoked turkey breast, chopped romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, egg, avocado, bacon, cheese
- Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
breaded chicken tenders, chopped romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, egg, avocado, bacon, cheese
- Salmon Salad$15.95
smoked salmon, chopped romaine hearts, cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola, and dice bacon
- Southwest Chicken Salad$12.95
marinated pulled chicken, chopped romaine, wild rice, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cheese
- Burnt Ends Chop Chili
smokey chopped burnt ends in a tomatillo black bean bbq chili sauce with fried cornbread bites
- 1/2 Smoked Turkey Cobb$12.95
- 1/2 Fried Chicken Salad$7.95
- 1/2 Southwest Salad$9.95
- 1/2 Salmon Salad$13.95
Platters
- Burnt End Platter$18.95
combination of beef and pork
- 1 Meat Platter$16.95
choose one: turkey, pork burnt ends, pulled pork, sausage, pulled chicken
- 2 Meat Platter$19.95
choose two: turkey, pork burnt ends, pulled pork, sausage, pulled chicken
- Chicken Tender Platter$12.95
pulled pork, pulled chicken, and smoked sausage link
- St. Louis Style Ribs$22.95
Half-slab, St. Louis style
- Woo Pig Sooie$17.95
pulled pork, pork burnt ends, smoked sausage
Entrees
Kid Meals
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.95
breaded and fried with BBQ sauce or Ranch
- Kids BBQ Sando$7.95
turkey, pulled pork, pulled chicken, or pork burnt ends
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.95
3oz patty with American cheese
- Kids Mac n' Cheese$7.95
extra creamy and cheesy
- Kids BBQ Rice Bowl$7.95
choice of meat: turkey, pork burnt ends, pulled pork, or pulled chicken and seasoned vegetables
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Kids Grilled PBJ$7.95
Desserts
- Tiny Soft Serve Cones$7.95
mini savory waffle cones with creamy vanilla or chocolate ice cream and sprinkles
- Beignet$8.95
New Orleans style fried dough with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce
- Bread Pudding Bites$5.95
with caramel sauce, dusted cinnamon sugar
- Giant Chocolate Cake$15.95
rich chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, serves two