Burnt Ends Barbecue 736 Sabattus St
Popular Items
Burnt Ends Barbecue Menu
Sandwiches
Taco Trio
3 Tacos - 1 pulled pork, 1 pulled chicken, and 1 chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, pickled onions, Alabama white sauce and spicy sauce
Tacos
2 Tacos - choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, alabama white sauce and spicy sauce
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken with house sauce, cole slaw, on a toasted roll, dressed with Alabama white house made sauce.
Chorizo Sausage Sandwich
Chorizo Sausage with roasted peppers and onions on a sub roll
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
House Smoked Turkey, mixed greens, tomato, House bacon, on a grilled roll with BBQ Ranch
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions, Cole Slaw on a grilled roll topped with House Barbeque Sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
12 Hr smoked pork dressed in House Barbeque Sauce, with Cole slaw, pickled onions on a Grilled Roll
Platters
Beef Brisket
Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Half pound of Pork Belly Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Pulled Pork
Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Loin Back Ribs
Loin Back Ribs (4 bones, 8 bones OR Full rack), with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Beef Burnt Ends
Half pound of Beef Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Chorizo Sausage
2 Chorizo Sausages, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Pulled Chicken
Half pound of pulled Chicken, dressed lightly in house sauce, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Smoked Turkey Breast
Half pound of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Chicken Wings
6 or 12 Smoked Chicken Wings with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Beef Rib
A large, juicy beef rib, slow smoked to perfection with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Meats
Beef Brisket
12 Hour Smoked, Sliced to order
Baby Back Ribs
Dry Rubbed, Smoked with love
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Pork Belly glazed with honey and brown sugar
Chorizo Sausage
Sausage with a hint of spice, but not too much
Beef Burnt Ends
Beef Ends tossed in House Barbeque
Pulled Pork
Smoked low and slow, with house sauce
Pulled Chicken
Smoked chicken pulled, with house sauce
Turkey Breast
Smoked Turkey with a house made dry rub
Wings
Beef Ribs (1 bone)
Specialty Mac N Cheese
Extreme Mac N Cheese
House Made Mac N' Cheese - Taking it to another level - Topped with your choice of 1 meats - smothered in House BBQ Sauce
Ghetto Poutine
Crispy Fries topped with Mac N Cheese Smoothed in House BBQ Sauce and topped with Breadcrumbs. Meat can be added for an additional charge.
Chili Mac
House made Mac N Cheese, topped with chili and jack blend cheese with 1 cornbread w/ honey butter
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Green Pepper
Caesar Salad
Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and dressed with Caesar dressing.
Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad
Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and 1/4 pound of smoked chicken, dressed with Caesar dressing.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Caesar Salad
Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and 1/4 pound of pork belly burnt ends, dressed with Caesar dressing.
BBQ Cobb Salad
Salad contains: Greens, Fritos, Avocado, Egg, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Jack blend cheese, choice of meat, and BBQ Ranch
Kid Options
Brisket
3 Ounces of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
Smoked Turkey
3 Ounces of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
Pulled Chicken
3 Ounces of Pulled Chicken and 2 choices of kids' size sides.
Pulled Pork
3 Ounces of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
Baby Back Ribs 2 Bones
2 Loin back rib bones, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
Chorizo Sausage
One Chorizo Sausage, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
Mac N Cheese
Mac n' Cheese, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
Hot Dog
Beef hot dog, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.
BBQ Packs
Family Pack FEEDS 3-4 People
Choose up to 2 Meats: 2 lbs, 2 Sides (Quarts), 4- CornBread & Honeybutter and Sauce
Party Pack FEEDs 5-6
Choose up to 3 Meats: 3lbs, 3 Sides (Quarts), 6 - CornBread & Honeybutter and Sauce
Maine BBQ Feast FEEDs 10-12
Choose up to 3 Meats: 6 pounds, 3 sides, 2 each (Quarts), 12 Cornbread and honey butter, and sauce