Popular Items

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Beef Brisket

$23.00

Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Beef Burnt Ends

$26.00

Half pound of Beef Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Burnt Ends Barbecue Menu

Sandwiches

Taco Trio

$20.00

3 Tacos - 1 pulled pork, 1 pulled chicken, and 1 chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, pickled onions, Alabama white sauce and spicy sauce

Tacos

$14.00

2 Tacos - choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and chorizo topped with cole slaw, roasted corn, shredded cheese, alabama white sauce and spicy sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled chicken with house sauce, cole slaw, on a toasted roll, dressed with Alabama white house made sauce.

Chorizo Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Chorizo Sausage with roasted peppers and onions on a sub roll

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

House Smoked Turkey, mixed greens, tomato, House bacon, on a grilled roll with BBQ Ranch

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions, Cole Slaw on a grilled roll topped with House Barbeque Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

12 Hr smoked pork dressed in House Barbeque Sauce, with Cole slaw, pickled onions on a Grilled Roll

Platters

$23.00

Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$20.00

Half pound of Pork Belly Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

$15.00

Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Loin Back Ribs

$22.00+

Loin Back Ribs (4 bones, 8 bones OR Full rack), with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

$26.00

Half pound of Beef Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Chorizo Sausage

$16.00

2 Chorizo Sausages, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Pulled Chicken

$15.00

Half pound of pulled Chicken, dressed lightly in house sauce, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$16.00

Half pound of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Chicken Wings

$15.00+

6 or 12 Smoked Chicken Wings with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Beef Rib

$22.00

A large, juicy beef rib, slow smoked to perfection with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.

Meats

$8.50+

12 Hour Smoked, Sliced to order

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00+

Dry Rubbed, Smoked with love

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$6.50+

Pork Belly glazed with honey and brown sugar

Chorizo Sausage

$5.00+

Sausage with a hint of spice, but not too much

Beef Burnt Ends

$8.50+

Beef Ends tossed in House Barbeque

Pulled Pork

$3.75+

Smoked low and slow, with house sauce

Pulled Chicken

$3.75+

Smoked chicken pulled, with house sauce

Turkey Breast

$4.50+Out of stock

Smoked Turkey with a house made dry rub

Wings

$8.00+

Beef Ribs (1 bone)

$15.00

Specialty Mac N Cheese

$18.00

House Made Mac N' Cheese - Taking it to another level - Topped with your choice of 1 meats - smothered in House BBQ Sauce

Ghetto Poutine

$12.00

Crispy Fries topped with Mac N Cheese Smoothed in House BBQ Sauce and topped with Breadcrumbs. Meat can be added for an additional charge.

Chili Mac

$10.00

House made Mac N Cheese, topped with chili and jack blend cheese with 1 cornbread w/ honey butter

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Green Pepper

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and dressed with Caesar dressing.

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.75

Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and 1/4 pound of smoked chicken, dressed with Caesar dressing.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Caesar Salad

$15.50

Tender roman lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, and 1/4 pound of pork belly burnt ends, dressed with Caesar dressing.

BBQ Cobb Salad

$18.00

Salad contains: Greens, Fritos, Avocado, Egg, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Jack blend cheese, choice of meat, and BBQ Ranch

Kid Options

Brisket

$12.00

3 Ounces of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Smoked Turkey

$8.00Out of stock

3 Ounces of Smoked Turkey, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Pulled Chicken

$8.00

3 Ounces of Pulled Chicken and 2 choices of kids' size sides.

Pulled Pork

$10.00

3 Ounces of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Baby Back Ribs 2 Bones

$10.00

2 Loin back rib bones, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Chorizo Sausage

$8.00

One Chorizo Sausage, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Mac n' Cheese, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

Hot Dog

$8.00

Beef hot dog, with the choice of 2 kid sized sides.

BBQ Packs

Family Pack FEEDS 3-4 People

$50.00

Choose up to 2 Meats: 2 lbs, 2 Sides (Quarts), 4- CornBread & Honeybutter and Sauce

Party Pack FEEDs 5-6

$75.00

Choose up to 3 Meats: 3lbs, 3 Sides (Quarts), 6 - CornBread & Honeybutter and Sauce

Maine BBQ Feast FEEDs 10-12

$150.00

Choose up to 3 Meats: 6 pounds, 3 sides, 2 each (Quarts), 12 Cornbread and honey butter, and sauce

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Pickled Beets

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

3 Bean Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chili

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Triple Choc Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Brownie Choc Choc Chip

$3.00

Apple Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Energy Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Energy Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Classic Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke - Zero Sugar

$3.25

Coke - Cherry

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sprite - Zero Sugar

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Ale - Zero Sugar

$3.25

Water

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Moxie

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Orange Fanta - Zero Sugar

$3.25

Grape Fanta

$3.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25

Minute Maid Watermelon Punch

$3.25

Fair life Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Dasani

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.25

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.25

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$3.25

Peace Tea - Snoberry

$3.25

Peace Tea - Peach

$3.25

Peace Tea - Half and Half

$3.25

Peace Tea - Mango Green Tea

$3.25

Gold Peak - Sweet Tea

$3.25

Gold Peak - Peach

$3.25

Gold Peak - Rasberry

$3.25

Canada Dry Sparkling Seltzer Mandarin Orange

$3.25

Canada Dry Sparkling Seltzer Tripple Berry

$3.25

Canada Dry Sparkling Seltzer Lemon/Lime

$3.25

Fair life Strawberry Milk

$3.25

Fair life 2% Milk

$3.25Out of stock

Condiments

Sweet Baby Rays

$2.00

Sauces

House Sauce Small 8oz

$4.00
Spicy Sauce Small

$4.00
Carolina Mustard Sauce Small

$4.00
Alabama White Sauce Small

$4.00
Sexy Sauce Small

$4.00
House Sauce Medium 16 Oz

$8.00
Spicy Sauce Medium

$8.00
Carolina Mustard Sauce Medium

$8.00
Alabama White Sauce Medium

$8.00
Sexy Sauce Medium

$8.00
House Sauce Large 32 Oz

$16.00
Spicy Sauce Large

$16.00
Carolina Mustard Sauce Large

$16.00
Alabama White Sauce Large

$16.00
Sexy Sauce Large

$16.00

Bulk BBQ Packs

Bulk Sides

Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Beans

$6.00+

Pickled Beets

$6.00+

Collard Greens

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

3 Bean Salad

$6.00+

Chili

$8.00+

Cornbread

$10.00+

1/2 Pan of Mac N Cheese

$35.00

1/2 Pan of Potato Salad

$35.00

1/2 Pan of Baked Beans

$35.00

1/2 Pan of Chili

$35.00

1/2 Pan of Cole Slaw

$35.00

1/2 Pan of Pickled Beets

$35.00

1/2 Pan of Collard Greens

$35.00

1/2 Pan of 3 Bean Salad

$35.00

BBQ Merch

Merch

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Baseball Hat

$20.00

Kids T Shirt

$15.00

Stickers

$2.00