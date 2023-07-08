Burrito After Dark

Food

Appetizer

Appetizers are available until 9 PM on Monday through Thursday and until 11PM on Friday and Saturday.

Trio dips & chips

$10.00

Choose up to 3 options to accompany your freshly made tortilla chips. Choices include: Salsa, Pineapple Salsa, Salsa Verde, Poblano Queso (our house queso), Chori Queso (seasoned pork mixed with our house queso +$2) or Guacamole (+$2)

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$9.50

Pretzel with sides of our house queso and spicy mustard for dipping

Poblano Queso & Chips

Poblano Queso & Chips

$6.00

Generous portion of our house poblano queso with a side of chips. Add optional Chorizo for a spicy upgrade (+$2).

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

Fresh Tortilla chips with a side of your choice in salsa. Choose from regular, pineapple or salsa verde.

Entree

Quesadilla

$11.50

Pressed tortilla with your choice of protein and flavor

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.50

Deep fried tortilla bowl with rice, beans & choice of protein & flavor

Burrito

$11.50

Rolled tortilla filled with rice, beans choice of protein & flavor

Nachos

$11.50

Tortilla Chips LOADED with your choice of protein & Flavor

Tacos

$11.50

3 Soft tortillas with your choice of Protein & Flavor

Maxed Out Nachos

$20.00+

Crispy Waffle Fries, Chorizo, Pablano Queso, pico and queso Fresco. Available in full or half size. Can substitute Chicken or Beef for the Chorizo.

Trashy Nachos

$100.00

MEGA portion of nachos made with your choice of up to 3 proteins. Smothered in cheese. Topped with black olives, pico & sour cream. Accompanied by a tower of margaritas (Dine-in only)

Dessert

Xango

$6.50

Churro style dessert filled with Cheesecake and drizzled with sweet sauce or sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Churro

$6.50

Classic Churro. Can be drizzled in sweet sauce

Chocolate cake

$9.50

Sides

4 oz Rice and Beans

$2.50

4 oz Queso

$2.50

4 oz Guac

$2.50

NA Bev

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull SF

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey T-Shirt

$20.00

Blue T-Shirt

$20.00