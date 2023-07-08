Burrito After Dark
Food
Appetizer
Trio dips & chips
Choose up to 3 options to accompany your freshly made tortilla chips. Choices include: Salsa, Pineapple Salsa, Salsa Verde, Poblano Queso (our house queso), Chori Queso (seasoned pork mixed with our house queso +$2) or Guacamole (+$2)
Giant Pretzel
Pretzel with sides of our house queso and spicy mustard for dipping
Poblano Queso & Chips
Generous portion of our house poblano queso with a side of chips. Add optional Chorizo for a spicy upgrade (+$2).
Salsa & Chips
Fresh Tortilla chips with a side of your choice in salsa. Choose from regular, pineapple or salsa verde.
Entree
Quesadilla
Pressed tortilla with your choice of protein and flavor
Taco Salad Bowl
Deep fried tortilla bowl with rice, beans & choice of protein & flavor
Burrito
Rolled tortilla filled with rice, beans choice of protein & flavor
Nachos
Tortilla Chips LOADED with your choice of protein & Flavor
Tacos
3 Soft tortillas with your choice of Protein & Flavor
Maxed Out Nachos
Crispy Waffle Fries, Chorizo, Pablano Queso, pico and queso Fresco. Available in full or half size. Can substitute Chicken or Beef for the Chorizo.
Trashy Nachos
MEGA portion of nachos made with your choice of up to 3 proteins. Smothered in cheese. Topped with black olives, pico & sour cream. Accompanied by a tower of margaritas (Dine-in only)