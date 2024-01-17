Burrito Bandido- Food Truck 6865 Lawndale Street
Drinks
Coffee
Signature Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Teas
Milk Teas
Cold Fridge
Coffee Bean Retail
Segundo Bottles
Water Cup
Food
Breakfast Taco
Pastry
- Almond Croissant$5.00
- Apple Turnover$5.00
- Banana Bread$4.00
- Butter Croissant$5.25
- Cherry Turnover$5.00
- Chocolate chip cookie$2.75
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Danish$5.00
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.25
- Kolache$3.99
- Maple Cookie$2.75
- Muffin$4.25
- Pecan Roll$5.50
- Snickerdoodle cookie$2.75
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$6.25
- Bacon Cheddar Quiche$5.99
- Spinach Mushroom Quiche$5.99
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
- Blueberry Scone$4.30
Empanada
Overnight Oats
Segundo Taco
Toast
Tamales
Burgers
Quesadillas
Burrito Bandido- Food Truck 6865 Lawndale Street Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 341-8700
Closed