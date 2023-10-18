Burrito Factory 463 Blossom Hill 463 Blossom Hill Road
Food Menu
Burritos
Refried Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Onions, and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Add Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole to the Regular Burrito
Regular Burrito Topped with Enchilada sauce and Cheese
Super Burrito Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in a Flour tortilla
Refried Beans and Rice Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Black Beans, Rice, Seasoned Shrimp, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Cheese, and Avocado wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
Lite Menu
Choice option of Green or Red Chili Sauce , with Two eggs cooked at your chouse, Breakfast Potatoes or Rice, Refried Beans topped with Mexican Cheese
Whole Beans, Rice, Onions, Cilantro, and Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Whole Beans Rice, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Crispy Tostada topped with Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheese
Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Whole Bean, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Breakfast
Refried Beans, Cheese, Breakfast Choice, and Scrambled eggs wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Choice of Breakfast with Scrambled eggs, Refried Beans, Potatoes, and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fluffy egg with choice Breakfast Meat (Bacon, Sausage, ham), Cheese, And side of Breakfast Potatoes
Kids
Choice of breakfast, Scrambled Egg, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla
Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in a Small Flour Tortilla
Refried Beans and Rice wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla
Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla
Melted cheese in Between small Flour Tortilla with a side of Beans and Rice
1 Soft Corn Tortilla, with choice of meat, Onions, Cilantro and side of Rice and Beans
1 Crispy Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, and side of Beans and Rice
1 Cheese Enchilada with Red Sauce, cheese, and side of Refried Beans and Rice
A La Carte
Small Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions and Cilantro
Crispy Corn Shell, Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato
Pork or Chicken Tamal Covered in Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
Choice of Meat wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese
Pasilla Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and Fried in an Egg Batter Topped with House Sauce and Cheese
Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Stuffed with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese
Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Stuffed with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese
Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat and Cheese
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried.
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with side of Lettuce Sour Cream Guacamole and Cheese
Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with side of Lettuce Sour Cream Guacamole and Cheese
Chips Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chips Topped with Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Corn Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Cheese
Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Whole Bean, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Choice of Meat
Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat and Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla
Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Choice of Meat, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo in a Soft Bread Roll
Deep Fried Potato filled taco
Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Choice of meat (Carnitas, Chicken, or Potato)
Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
Bread Roll filled with Milaneza, Al Pastor, Ham, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Cheese, and Refried Beans
Lunch Platters
1 Tamales (Pork or chicken) topped with Red Enchilada Sauce and side of Refried Beans and Rice
2 Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, with side of Refried Beans and Rice
1 Tamale (Pork or Chicken) and 1 Enchilada with choice of Meat, Topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, and side of Rice and Refried Beans
2 Crispy Corn Tortillas with choice of meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, with Side of Rice and Refried Beans
2 Soft Corn Tortillas with Choice Meat, Onions, Cilantro, and Side of Rice, Beans, Cheese
2 Crispy Flour Tortillas with choice of Chicken, Carnitas, or Chile Verde , Lettuce, Tomato with side Rice, Refried Beans, and Cheese
3 Crispy Chicken and Potato filled Corn Flautas with, lettuce, tomato, Cheese, and Side of Rice and Refried Beans
Dinner Platters
Pasilla Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and Fried in an Egg Batter Topped with House Sauce and Cheese with Side of Rice beans, cheese , and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Homemade Chili Verde with Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Grilled Chicken Strips with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Carnitas with Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
House Specialties
Slow Cooked Pork, hominy, in our mouth watering red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, diced onions, and our homemade chili oil sauce
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos, corn tortilla, topped with whole beans and pico de gallo
Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa
Sides
Appetizers
Our delicious homemade Chile Verde topped over French fries and Cheese
Steak Strips topped over French fries and Cheese
Refried beans, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole. with Choice of Meat
Catering
Monday
Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Beef Barbacoa with Side of Refried Beans, Rice, and Choice of Flour or corn tortillas
3 Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa with Cilantro and Onion
Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Tuesday
Choice of Meat, Whole Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, and Sliced Avocado on Corn Tortilla
Machaca, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Wednesday
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa
Thick Handemade Tortilla Deep Fried Stuffed with Pork, Refried Beans, Lettuce and Cheese
Thick Handemade Tortilla Deep Fried and Topped with Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Lettuce Tomato, and Cheese
Thursday
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Steak over French Fries with cheese topped with sour cream and guacamole
Our delicious homemade Chile Verde topped over French fries and Cheese
Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Friday
Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
3 Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
3 Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla
Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Saturday
Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Slow Cooked Pork, hominy, in our mouth watering red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, diced onions, and our homemade chili oil sauce
Beef Barbacoa with Side of Refried Beans, Rice, and Choice of Flour or corn tortillas
Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas