Super Burrito
$13.50

Add Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole to the Regular Burrito

Lg Horchata
$4.75
32oz Meat
$22.00

Food Menu

Burritos

Regular Burrito
$11.50

Refried Beans, Rice, Choice of Meat, Onions, and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Super Burrito
$13.50

Add Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole to the Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito Mojado
$13.00

Regular Burrito Topped with Enchilada sauce and Cheese

Super Burrito Mojado
$14.50

Super Burrito Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese

Beans and Cheese Burrito
$5.50

Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in a Flour tortilla

Beans and Rice Burrito
$5.00

Refried Beans and Rice Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Shrimp Burrito
$16.00

Black Beans, Rice, Seasoned Shrimp, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

California Burrito
$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Cheese, and Avocado wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla

Lite Menu

Chilaquiles
$17.00

Choice option of Green or Red Chili Sauce , with Two eggs cooked at your chouse, Breakfast Potatoes or Rice, Refried Beans topped with Mexican Cheese

Regular Veggie Burrito
$11.00

Whole Beans, Rice, Onions, Cilantro, and Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Super Veggie Burrito
$12.00

Whole Beans Rice, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Guacamole wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Veggie Tostada
$8.00

Crispy Tostada topped with Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheese

Veggie Taco Salad
$12.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Whole Bean, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito
$9.00

Refried Beans, Cheese, Breakfast Choice, and Scrambled eggs wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Breakfast Platter
$15.00

Choice of Breakfast with Scrambled eggs, Refried Beans, Potatoes, and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Omelette
$18.00

Fluffy egg with choice Breakfast Meat (Bacon, Sausage, ham), Cheese, And side of Breakfast Potatoes

Kids

Small Breakfast Burrito
$6.50

Choice of breakfast, Scrambled Egg, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla

Small Beans and Cheese Burrito
$3.50

Refried Beans and Cheese wrapped in a Small Flour Tortilla

Small Beans and Rice Burrito
$3.50

Refried Beans and Rice wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla

Small Bean and Meat Burrito
$5.50

Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a small Flour Tortilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Plate
$5.50

Melted cheese in Between small Flour Tortilla with a side of Beans and Rice

Kids Soft Taco Plate
$7.00

1 Soft Corn Tortilla, with choice of meat, Onions, Cilantro and side of Rice and Beans

Kids Crispy Taco Plate
$7.00

1 Crispy Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, and side of Beans and Rice

Kids Enchilada Plate
$7.00

1 Cheese Enchilada with Red Sauce, cheese, and side of Refried Beans and Rice

A La Carte

Soft Taco
$3.00

Small Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions and Cilantro

Crispy Taco
$3.00

Crispy Corn Shell, Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato

Tamal
$4.75

Pork or Chicken Tamal Covered in Enchilada Sauce and Cheese

Enchilada (2)
$6.00

Choice of Meat wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Cheese

Chile Relleno
$10.50

Pasilla Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and Fried in an Egg Batter Topped with House Sauce and Cheese

Gordita No Meat
$5.50

Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Stuffed with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese

Gordita with Meat
$7.00

Thick Handmade Tortilla Deep Fried and Stuffed with Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and Choice of Meat

Quesadilla No Meat
$4.50

Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese

Qusadilla with Meat
$6.50

Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat and Cheese

Flautas (1)
$3.00

Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried.

Flautas (3)
$9.00

Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with side of Lettuce Sour Cream Guacamole and Cheese

Flautas (6)
$13.00

Choice of Meat Wrapped in a Corn Tortilla and Deep Fried. Served with side of Lettuce Sour Cream Guacamole and Cheese

Nachos No Meat
$13.00

Chips Topped with Refried Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Nachos with Meat
$15.00

Chips Topped with Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Tostada
$10.00

Corn Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Refried Beans, Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Cheese

Taco Salad w/ Meat
$14.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Whole Bean, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Choice of Meat

Super Flour Quesadilla
$12.50

Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat and Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Fish Taco
$3.50

Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Taco
$3.50

Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Torta
$13.00

Choice of Meat, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo in a Soft Bread Roll

Taco de Papa
$4.00

Deep Fried Potato filled taco

Chimichanga
$9.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla filled with Choice of meat (Carnitas, Chicken, or Potato)

Super Taco
$7.00

Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, and Guacamole

Torta Cubana
$14.00

Bread Roll filled with Milaneza, Al Pastor, Ham, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Cheese, and Refried Beans

Lunch Platters

Tamal Platter
$14.50

1 Tamales (Pork or chicken) topped with Red Enchilada Sauce and side of Refried Beans and Rice

Enchiladas Platter
$14.00

2 Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, with side of Refried Beans and Rice

Tamal and Enchilada Platter
$14.00

1 Tamale (Pork or Chicken) and 1 Enchilada with choice of Meat, Topped with Red Enchilada Sauce, Melted Cheese, and side of Rice and Refried Beans

Crispy Taco Platter
$14.00

2 Crispy Corn Tortillas with choice of meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, with Side of Rice and Refried Beans

Soft Taco Platter
$14.00

2 Soft Corn Tortillas with Choice Meat, Onions, Cilantro, and Side of Rice, Beans, Cheese

Chimichanga Platter
$14.00

2 Crispy Flour Tortillas with choice of Chicken, Carnitas, or Chile Verde , Lettuce, Tomato with side Rice, Refried Beans, and Cheese

Flautas (3) Platter
$15.00

3 Crispy Chicken and Potato filled Corn Flautas with, lettuce, tomato, Cheese, and Side of Rice and Refried Beans

Dinner Platters

Grilled Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas
Chile Relleno Platter
$16.00

Pasilla Pepper Stuffed with Cheese and Fried in an Egg Batter Topped with House Sauce and Cheese with Side of Rice beans, cheese , and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Chile Verde Platter
$16.00

Homemade Chili Verde with Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Chicken Fajitas Platter
$16.00

Grilled Chicken Strips with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas Platter
$18.00
Carnitas Platter
$15.00

Carnitas with Side of Rice beans, cheese and choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

House Specialties

Pozole
$10.99

Slow Cooked Pork, hominy, in our mouth watering red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, diced onions, and our homemade chili oil sauce

Grilled Chicken Tacos
$13.00

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos, corn tortilla, topped with whole beans and pico de gallo

Quisitacos de Barbacoa
$10.00

Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa

Sides

32oz Beans
$16.00
32oz Cheese
$16.00
32oz Ench Sauce
$10.29
32oz Green Sauce
$12.00
32oz Guaca
$23.00
32oz Meat
$22.00
32oz Pico D Gallo
$15.00
32oz Red Sauce
$12.00
32oz Rice
$13.00
32oz Salsa Fresca
$14.00
32oz Sour Crm
$17.00
4oz Cheese
$2.50
4oz Guaca
$3.50
4oz Sour Crm
$2.50
8oz Beans
$5.00
8oz Cheese
$5.00
8oz Cilantro
$4.00
8oz Ench Sauce
$5.00
8oz Green Sauce
$5.00
8oz Guaca
$6.50
8oz Meat
$7.00
8oz Mex Papas
$4.00
8oz Onions
$3.50
8oz Pico D Gallo
$5.00
8oz Red Sauce
$5.00
8oz Rice
$4.00
8oz Salsa Fresca
$5.00
8oz Sour Crm
$4.50
Small Bag Chips
$2.00
Chips and Salsa Small
$3.00
Chips and Salsa Med
$5.00
Chips for Here
$2.00
Jalapeño Asado
(3) Flour Tortilla
$2.00
(5) Corn Tortilla
$1.50

Appetizers

Fresh Avocado, lime juice, onions, and cilantro served with chips
Fries
$5.00
Chile Verde Fries
$11.50

Our delicious homemade Chile Verde topped over French fries and Cheese

Steak Fries
$11.50

Steak Strips topped over French fries and Cheese

Small Nachos No Meat
$6.00

Refried beans, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Small Nachos with Meat
$8.00

Refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole. with Choice of Meat

Homemade Guacamole
$8.00

Deserts

Flan
$3.50
Churro
$1.00
Churro Fresa
$1.25
Churro Crema
$1.25
Churro Cajeta
$1.25

Catering

Dozen Enchiladas
$35.00
Small Meat Tray
$70.00
Small Breakfast Tray
$40.00
Small Tray Beans
$35.00
Small Tray Rice
$35.00
Half Dozen Enchiladas
$18.00

Monday

Ham & Egg Burrito
$8.00

Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Barbacoa Plato
$16.00

Beef Barbacoa with Side of Refried Beans, Rice, and Choice of Flour or corn tortillas

Quisitacos de Barbacoa
$10.00

3 Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa with Cilantro and Onion

Costillas de Puerco Plato
$16.00

Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday
$2.50

Choice of Meat, Whole Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, and Sliced Avocado on Corn Tortilla

Machaca Burrito
$8.00

Machaca, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Costillas de Puerco Plato
$16.00

Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Wednesday

Bacon Burrito
$8.00

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Quisitacos de Barbacoa
$10.00

Seasoned Slow Cooked Shredded Beef, Cheese, grilled in a corn tortilla dipped with the broth of the barbacoa

Gordita de Chicharon
$5.50

Thick Handemade Tortilla Deep Fried Stuffed with Pork, Refried Beans, Lettuce and Cheese

Sope
$5.50

Thick Handemade Tortilla Deep Fried and Topped with Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Lettuce Tomato, and Cheese

Thursday

Chorizo Burrito
$8.00

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Steak Fries
$11.50

Steak over French Fries with cheese topped with sour cream and guacamole

Chile Verde Fries
$11.50

Our delicious homemade Chile Verde topped over French fries and Cheese

Costillas de Puerco Plato
$16.00

Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Friday

Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Salchicha Burrito
$8.00

Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Tacos de Camaron Especial
$12.00

3 Seasoned Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Cheese, and Herb Infused Butter wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Tacos de Pezcado Especial
$12.00

3 Tempura battered Fish Filet with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo wrapped in a Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Burrito
$16.00

Refried Beans, Rice, Meat, Onions and Cilantro wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Saturday

Papas Burrito
$8.00

Potato, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Pozole Rojo
$14.00

Slow Cooked Pork, hominy, in our mouth watering red chile broth. Served with a side of shredded cabbage, diced onions, and our homemade chili oil sauce

Barbacoa Plato
$16.00

Beef Barbacoa with Side of Refried Beans, Rice, and Choice of Flour or corn tortillas

Costillas de Puerco Plato
$16.00

Pork Ribs in Homemade Red Chili Sauce and Side of Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, and Choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas

Beverages

Drinks

Med Fountain
$3.25
Lg Fountain
$3.75
Med Horchata
$3.25
Lg Horchata
$4.75
Med Agua Fresca
$3.25
Lg Agua Fresca
$4.50
Bottle Water
$2.00
Mineral Water
$2.50
Orange Juice
$3.00
Martnellis Apple Juice
$3.00
Bottle Mex Soda
$4.75
Gatorade
$3.25
Snapple
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.25
Can Soda
$2.00
Café
$2.50
Cafe Mexicano
$3.25