Burrito Heaven 3750 NE Indian River Dr Unit B105
Burritos
Breakfast
Sides
Drinks
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
- Potato & Egg with Bacon Taco$4.50
Potato, eggs, bacon and cheese
- Vegetarian Taco$4.50
Eggs, cheese, potato served with choice of salsa
- Street Steak Taco$5.50
Cubed marinated skirt steak, chopped onion, cilantro, lime served with choice of salsa
- Huevos Con Beef Chorizo$5.50
Mexican ground beef, eggs, chopped sautéed onion, tomatoes, and parsley
- Chicken Taco$5.50
Grilled chicken, cheese, potato, sauteed onion and shredded lettuce
(772) 777-9003
