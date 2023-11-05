Burrito Loco toastnow
Napkins / Utensils
Dip Specials
NEW Menu Items!
- Quesabirra Tacos$14.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
- Burrito Loco$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with Chicken OR Steak, Chorizo, yellow rice and pinto beans. Topped with cheese dip, pico & sour cream.
- Californa Burrito$12.99
Choice of meat, french fries, pico, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Tierra y Mar$18.99
Steak , Chicken, & Shrimp plate served with rice and beans. Choice of 3 toppings and side of warm tortillas
Breakfest Burritos
Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Quesadilla
Street Tacos
Specials
- Carne Asasda$12.99
Steak with sauteed onions, servered with yellow rice, pinto beans, mixed lettuce, sour cream and pico. **Tortillas included
- Chori Pollo$12.99
Chicken breast topped with chorizo & Cheese Sause. Served with Rice and Beans ** One order of tortillas are included!
- Carnitas$12.99
Grilled Pork served with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, onions and jalapenos. ** One order of tortillas are included!
- Pollo Sinaola$12.99
Chicken breast with sauteeded veggies. Served with rice and beans. ** One order of tortillas included!
- Camaron Yucatan$13.99
Shrimp with sauteeded veggies served over our cilantro white rice. accompanied with lettuce, tomatoe and sour cream
- Camaron a la Diabla$13.99
Shrimp sauteed in out homemade spicy slasa served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, and fresh cheese.
- Camaron al Ajo$13.99
Garlic Shrimp served over our cilantro white rice. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream and fresh cheese.
Seafood
- Shrimp Tacos (3)$13.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
- Fish Tacos (3)$13.99
3 Fish tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with Rice
- Ceviche$11.99
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos and topped with avocado slices. Comes with chips
Kids Menu
Nachos
Salads
Soups
Sopes
Side Orders
- Chips
- Salsa (8oz)$2.99
- Side Guacamole (8oz)$5.99
- Side Chesse Dip (8oz)$5.99
- Queso Fundido (8oz)$6.99
- Side Pico (8oz)$3.95
- Side Pineapple Pico (8oz)$3.95
- Side Mango Pico (8oz)$3.95
- Cheese Fries$5.75
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Plain Cheese Corn Quesadilla$6.50
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla (10in)$6.50
- Side Cilantro Rice$2.99
- Side Yellow Rice$2.99
- Side Pinto Beans$2.99
- Side Black Beans$2.99
- Side Spicy Salsa 4oz$1.95
- Side Spicy Mayo 4oz$1.95
- Side of Mild Salsa 4oz$1.95
- Side of Med Salsa 4oz$1.95
- Side Grilled Veggies (8oz)$4.50
- Side Sour Cream 4oz$1.95
- Side Spicy Salsa (8oz)$3.50
- Side Med Salsa (8oz)$3.50
- Side Mild Salsa (8oz)$3.50
- Side kids Mac n Cheese$3.99