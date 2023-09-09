Burrito Mariachi - 11758 4250 jerusalem ave suite F
FOOD (Online Ordering)
BYO Burrito Or Bowl OO
Daily made ingredients as Perfect Grill meat proteins, seafood ,vegan options with house made mild & spicy salsa , Fresh toppings …..
BYO Healthy Salad OO
Perfect Grill seasoning meat , seafood on top of Shredded lettuce, Fresh toppings with house made Mustard vinaigrette
Quesadillas OO
Fresh made crispy cheesy quesadilla with choice of seasoning Grilled meat , seafood & vegan options, plus Freshness side & toppings
Taco OO
Taco bite with Perfect grill meat , seafood & vegan options plus Fresh topping & house made salsa
Two Tacos OO
Taco bite with Perfect grill meat , seafood & vegan options plus Fresh topping & house made salsa
Three Tacos OO
Taco bite with Perfect grill meat , seafood & vegan options plus Fresh topping & house made salsa
Signature Burrito or Bowl OO
Come with: Rice, guac, sour cream, cheese & spicy mayo.
Signature Stack Cheddar Chicken
$11.50
House made crispy onions With Rice, Grill chicken ,cilantro ,Guacamole, cheese & spicy mayo .
Signature Stack Cheddar Steak
$12.50
House made crispy onions with Rice, Steak ,Guacamole, cilantro, cheese & spicy mayo
Signature Crumb Shrimp
$12.50
Battle fry crispy shrimp with Rice ,tomatoes, sweet corn ,shredded lettuce ,cheese & sweet chili sauce
Signature Spicy K
$11.50
Grill chicken with Rice, shredded lettuce, cheese cilantro olive, red onions & spicy mayo.
Signature Rock'n Shirmip
$12.50
Fresh grill Shrimp with Rice ,shredded Lettuce, sweet corn, Guacamole & cilantro sauce.
Signature Lazy Boy Chicken
$11.50
Grill chicken with French Fries ,Rice, Guac, Sour cream. Shredded Cheese & spicy mayo
Signature Lazy Boy Steak
$12.50
Grill tender Steak with French Fries : Rice.guac. sour cream, cheese & spicy mayo
Dipping OO
Corn chips
$1.59
Guacamole
$3.25+
Queso
$2.59+
Side Of Red Salsa
$2.59+
Salsa Verde Spicy
$2.59+
Corn Chips with Guacamole (4 oz)
$4.55
Corn Chips with Queso (4 oz)
$4.25
Corn Chips with Red Salsa Mild ( 4oz)
$3.95
Corn Chips With Pico ( 4 oz)
$3.95
Corn Chips with Salsa Verde Spicy ( 4 oz)
$3.95
Sour Cream
$2.59+
Pico de Gall
$2.59+
Sweet Chili Sauce (4 oz)
$2.55
Cilantro Sauce 4 oz)
$2.55
Spicy Mayo ( 4 oz)
$2.55
Corn Salsa
$2.59+
Mexican corn dips
$2.99+
Sides OO
Appetizers OO
Family Meal OO
Bottle Drinks OO
Dessert
Boba & Fruit Tea
Burrito Matiachi - 11758 Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 900-1166
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM