FOOD (Online Ordering)

BYO Burrito Or Bowl OO

Daily made ingredients as Perfect Grill meat proteins, seafood ,vegan options with house made mild & spicy salsa , Fresh toppings …..
BYO Burrito

BYO Burrito

$8.25
BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$8.25

BYO Healthy Salad OO

Perfect Grill seasoning meat , seafood on top of Shredded lettuce, Fresh toppings with house made Mustard vinaigrette

Healthy Salad

$7.95

Quesadillas OO

Fresh made crispy cheesy quesadilla with choice of seasoning Grilled meat , seafood & vegan options, plus Freshness side & toppings

Quesadilla

$7.75

Taco OO

Taco bite with Perfect grill meat , seafood & vegan options plus Fresh topping & house made salsa

Taco

$2.30

Two Tacos OO

Taco bite with Perfect grill meat , seafood & vegan options plus Fresh topping & house made salsa

Two Tacos

$5.35

Three Tacos OO

Taco bite with Perfect grill meat , seafood & vegan options plus Fresh topping & house made salsa

Three Tacos

$8.25

Signature Burrito or Bowl OO

Come with: Rice, guac, sour cream, cheese & spicy mayo.
Signature Stack Cheddar Chicken

Signature Stack Cheddar Chicken

$11.50

House made crispy onions With Rice, Grill chicken ,cilantro ,Guacamole, cheese & spicy mayo .

Signature Stack Cheddar Steak

Signature Stack Cheddar Steak

$12.50

House made crispy onions with Rice, Steak ,Guacamole, cilantro, cheese & spicy mayo

Signature Crumb Shrimp

Signature Crumb Shrimp

$12.50

Battle fry crispy shrimp with Rice ,tomatoes, sweet corn ,shredded lettuce ,cheese & sweet chili sauce

Signature Spicy K

Signature Spicy K

$11.50

Grill chicken with Rice, shredded lettuce, cheese cilantro olive, red onions & spicy mayo.

Signature Rock'n Shirmip

Signature Rock'n Shirmip

$12.50

Fresh grill Shrimp with Rice ,shredded Lettuce, sweet corn, Guacamole & cilantro sauce.

Signature Lazy Boy Chicken

Signature Lazy Boy Chicken

$11.50

Grill chicken with French Fries ,Rice, Guac, Sour cream. Shredded Cheese & spicy mayo

Signature Lazy Boy Steak

Signature Lazy Boy Steak

$12.50

Grill tender Steak with French Fries : Rice.guac. sour cream, cheese & spicy mayo

Kids Meals OO

K1. Chicken Bites

$7.50

K2. Kids Bowl

$7.50

K3. Kids Taco

$7.50

Dipping OO

Corn chips

Corn chips

$1.59
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.25+
Queso

Queso

$2.59+
Side Of Red Salsa

Side Of Red Salsa

$2.59+
Salsa Verde Spicy

Salsa Verde Spicy

$2.59+
Corn Chips with Guacamole (4 oz)

Corn Chips with Guacamole (4 oz)

$4.55

Corn Chips with Queso (4 oz)

$4.25

Corn Chips with Red Salsa Mild ( 4oz)

$3.95

Corn Chips With Pico ( 4 oz)

$3.95

Corn Chips with Salsa Verde Spicy ( 4 oz)

$3.95
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.59+
Pico de Gall

Pico de Gall

$2.59+
Sweet Chili Sauce (4 oz)

Sweet Chili Sauce (4 oz)

$2.55
Cilantro Sauce 4 oz)

Cilantro Sauce 4 oz)

$2.55
Spicy Mayo ( 4 oz)

Spicy Mayo ( 4 oz)

$2.55
Corn Salsa

Corn Salsa

$2.59+
Mexican corn dips

Mexican corn dips

$2.99+

Sides OO

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$2.79

White Jasmine Rice

$2.79
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.79
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$2.79

Spanish Rice with Black Beans

$4.99

White Jasmine Rice with Black Beans

$4.99

Spanish Rice with Pinto Beans

$4.99

White Rice with Pinto Beans

$4.99

Appetizers OO

Nachos

Nachos

$6.35

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Chicken Fingers (4 pcs) $

$6.99

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$9.75
Jalapeno Poppers (6 pcs)

Jalapeno Poppers (6 pcs)

$7.00

Crispy Shrimp (4 pcs)

$5.29

Mozzarella Sticks ( 6 Pcs )

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

Family Meal OO

OO Family Meal

$49.99

Bottle Drinks OO

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00
Lime Jarrito

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Diet Pepsi (Copy)

$3.00

Pepsi (Copy)

$3.00

Bottled Water (Copy)

$1.50

Pepsi (Copy)

$3.00

Dessert

Churro

$2.99

Boba & Fruit Tea

Mango Boba

$6.99

Matcha Boba

$6.99

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.99

Taro Boba

$6.99

Mocha Boba

$6.99

Passion fruit Tea +jelly

$6.99

Mango fruit Tea +jelly

$6.99

Lychee Fruit Tea + jelly

$6.99

Strawberry Fruit Tea + jelly

$6.99

Lemonade Tea + jelly

$6.99

Honeydew Fruit Tea +jelly

$6.99

CATERING MENU

CATERING

SMALL TACO PARTY

$155.00

Half tray size of Mutiple option catering order for （10-12 peoples）

Big Taco Party

$295.00

Full Tray size of Multiple option catering order （20-24 peoples）

Catering A La Cart