Burrito Mico 13002 Commerce Dr
MENU
Appetizers
Entrees
Your choice of Carne Asada Or Alpastor, served with onions and cilantro.
French fries with your choice of protein, guacamole and sour cream. Loaded with Cheddar cheese.
Large Shrimp cooked in you special recipe of spices. Served with tomato sauce, pico de gallo and avocado
One tostada served with diced tomatoes, jalapenos, onions & cilantro.
Corn tortilla mow toasted, and filled with delicious Oxaca cheese, birria, cilantro & onions. Served with delicious dipping consome.
Make Your Own Burritos
Our Famous Dishes
14" flour tortilla with, french fries, bacon your choice of meat & toppings.
Cheese Nachos, topped with grill, Chicken or Steak & Beans. Cover with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
14" flour tortilla stuffed with a deliciuos Poblano Chile Relleno, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & your special chipotle sauce.
Choose Pinto or black beans & Mexican Rice your choice of meat. Served in a bowl topped with corn, salsa, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole.
Crispy flour tortilla Bowl comes with fresh lettuce, pinto or black beans & delicious meat. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and salsa.
Two Carne Asada Tacos, Rice, Beans, pico de gallo & guacamole.
Tenderize Steak with cheese on top, Pico de gallo, guacamole, Rice & Beans.
Skirt steak buttered & flame broiled, served with rice and beans grill onions and jalapeños, tortillas, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Soft beef Asada, Chicken, Shrimp cactus, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes cover with Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and charro beans.
2 Enchiladas covered with your special Green Salsa, topped with sour cream. Seerved with Mexican Rice and sour cream.
Carne Asada, Chicken, Chorizo, Grill Cactus, Onions and Jalapenos. Served with rice & beans.
Beef Birria covered with your special sauce, cilantro, and tortillas.