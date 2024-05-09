Burrito Station (Delivery & Takeout) 575 Mount Auburn Street
Breakfast
breakfast burrito (homefries included on side)
- breakfast STREET burrito (meatless)
we put scrambled eggs, homefries, beans, rice, salsa, pepperjack cheese, roasted corn & chipotle mayo & roll it in a flour tortilla.$14.59
- picante breakfast burrito
this spiced up version with scrambled eggs, chorizo, rice, beans, pepperjack & salsa verde.$14.99
- southwestern burrito (meatless)
our most popular burrito made with scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, rice & jack cheese. served with red bliss potato home fries.$13.99
- breakfast steak burrito
our hearty breakfast steak burrito has scrambled eggs and grilled steak, mixed with black beans, salsa, rice & jack cheese, served with red bliss potato home fries.$16.99
- sweet & spicy burrito
scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, chorizo ground sausage, tomato, caramelized onions & cheddar cheese mix-ins. served red bliss potato home fries.$15.99
- veggie breakfast burrito (meatless)
this breakfast vegetarian burrito has scrambled eggs mixed with black beans, salsa, grilled zucchini, carrots, peppers, onions, broccoli, & mushrooms, rice & jack cheese.$14.99
- mediterranean breakfast burrito (meatless)
scrambled eggs with tomato, baby spinach & feta rolled in a flour tortilla$14.99
- western breakfast burrito
smoked diced ham, green pepper, cheddar cheese, onions & scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla$14.99
- meat lover's breakfast burrito
one-of-a-kind burrito with scrambled eggs, chorizo, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar cheese & jalapenos$16.99
- chicken sausage, broccoli & cheddar breakfast burrito
scrambled eggs with maple chicken sausage, broccoli & cheddar cheese mix-ins rolled in a flour tortilla$15.99
- italian sausage breakfast burrito
scrambled eggs, provolone cheese, sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & hot cherry pepper relish in a flour tortilla$15.99
breakfast specialties
- chorizo hash benedict
two poached eggs on chorizo hash & toasted english muffins & topped with hollandaise sauce. served with red bliss potato homefries$19.99
- pupusa plate (meatless option available)
Three made-to-order maize tortillas stuffed with jack cheese and refried beans or jack cheese & chicharron (shredded pork). Served with shredded cabbage salad and tomato sauce.$14.99
- southern style eggs benedict
two poached eggs, andouille sausage, arugula with chipotle hollandaise sauce on side. served with red bliss potato home fries.$18.99
- corn tostado plate
two sunny side eggs, avocado slices, refried beans, chorizo, jack cheese & a side of spicy salsa verde on two crispy corn tortillas, served with red bliss potato home fries$16.99
- breakfast taco plate (meatless option avail)
three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, cilantro & choice of one of the following bacon, pork sausage, chorizo or avocado, guacamole & sour cream served, pico de gallo or salse verde on the side along with red bliss potato home fries.$16.99
- baleadas (meatless)
Traditional Honduran breakfast of two flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, sour cream & feta cheese & served with red bliss potato homefries.$16.99
- huevos rancheros scramble (meatless option available)
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, jack cheese, scallions & salsa mix-ins served up in a fried tortilla. Served with red bliss potato home fries. Add black beans (no sour cream or guacamole (no charge)$17.99
- smoked sausage & cheese egg sandwich
linguica pork sausage (smokey & spiced Portuguese sausage), scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on a soft brioche roll. add homefries for $4.99$12.99
- biscuit egg sandwich (meatless)
A biscuit, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, & *chimichurri herb sauce *(Chimi ingredient:s cilantro, parsley, chili flakes, oregano, garlic, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.)$11.99
sides
- black beans$1.99
- chimmichuri sauce
Chimmichuri herb sauce ingredients: cilantro, parsley, chili flakes, oregano, garlic, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper$1.59
- chipotle mayo$1.29
- chorizo hash$8.99
- french fries$4.99
- fresh jalapenos on side$1.59
- guacamole$0.99
- home fries$4.99
- homefries
- pico de gallo$1.59
- pinto beans$1.99
- refried beans$1.99
- rice$1.99
- salsa verde$1.59
- sour cream$0.99
- sweet potato fries$4.99
- yuca fries (6 pcs)$4.99
Lunch
Burritos, Quesadilla & More
- grilled chicken burrito
Marinated grilled chicken, rice, black beans, homemade salsa, & shredded jack cheese. Served with homemade kettle chips.$13.99
- lunch steak burrito
Marinated grilled sirloin steak, rice, black bean, homemade salsa & jack cheese. Served with homemade chips.$15.99
- grilled veggie burrito
Burrito made with Spanish rice, black beans, homemade salsa, shredded jack cheese & grilled vegetables (zucchini, broccoli, onions, carrots, peppers & mushrooms). Served with homemade chips.$13.99
- lunch STREET burrito
fried yuca, rice, beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn, pepperjack cheese & chipotle sauce rolled in a flour tortilla.$13.99
- baja taco plate
Three corn tacos filled with slow-roasted marinated pork, shredded white & red cabbage, lime, cilantro and served with sides of salsa verde & mixed rice & black beans.$14.99
- pulled pork burrito bowl
Pulled shredded pork, black beans, shredded jack cheese, roasted tomatoes, avocado, scallions, side of salsa verde,& pineapple garnish.$15.99
- chicken quesadilla
Flour (or gluten free) tortilla with grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, & scallions. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream on the side.$14.99
- steak quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled marinated steak, jack cheese minced garlic, diced tomato, scallions. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream on the side.$15.99
- vegetable quesadilla
Vegetarian quesadilla with scallions, zucchini, tomato, diced red onions, broccoli, pepper & jack cheese. Served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.$14.99
- chorizo quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with ground chorizo sausage, grilled onions & jack cheese. Served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.$15.99
- cuban panini
Made with our in-house slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, spicy mustard on an Iggy's ciabatta roll. served with homemade kettle chips.$14.99
Beverages
hot & cold beverages
- jarritos soda$2.99
- brewed coffee$2.99+
- espresso$3.99+
- latte$4.59+
- mocha latte$4.99+
- bottled coke$3.59
- bottled diet coke$3.59
- bottled gingerale$3.59
- iced coffee$3.99+
- iced cold brew$4.79+
- caramel cream Latte$5.59+
- milky way latte$5.59+
- oat milk & honey latte$5.59+
- almond joy latte$5.59+
- Seltzer Can$2.59
- Brewed Iced Tea (unsweetened)$4.99
- Raspberry Lime Rickey$5.99