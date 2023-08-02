Busaba Erie Village Vista Dr
Popular Items
Thai Iced Tea
Drunken [VOA]
Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.
Garlic Pepper [VOA]
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with chopped garlic, cilantro, and ground black pepper on the a bed of shredded cabbage with side of steamed broccoli
Appetizers
Busaba Chicken Puff (1)
Roti wrapped with curry chicken, onion, potato, pea, and corn served with sweet chili cucumber relish
Chicken Potsticker (5)
Pan-fried vegetable and chicken dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce
Chicken Satay (2)
Succulent strips of marinated chicken tender served with side of aromatic peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Crab Rangoon (4)
Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrot, green onion, onion, and cream cheese
Edamame [V, GF]
Boiled soy bean pod sprinkled with sea salt
Vegetable Egg Roll (3) [V]
Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce
Vegetable Potsticker (5) [V]
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce
Organic Fried Tofu
Non-breaded fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanut
Soups [VOA, GFOA]
Noodles [GFOA]
Pad Thai [VOA]
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.
Drunken [VOA]
Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.
Pad See Ewe [VOA]
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot in Thai sweet soy sauce.
Curries [GFOA]
Green Curry
Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry
Mussamun Curry [VOA]
Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
Panang Curry
Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf
Pineapple Curry
Pineapple, Green bean or zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, and sweet basil leaf in coconut red curry
Yellow Curry [VOA]
Savory coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot
Fried Rice [GFOA]
Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.
Basil Fried Rice [VOA]
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste
Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.
Entrees [GFOA]
Basil Chicken [VOA]
Ground chicken sautéed with thai basil leaf, chopped onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce
Cashew Nut [VOA]
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fired with cashew nuts, onion, carrot, green onion, and bell pepper in house soy blend.
Garlic Pepper [VOA]
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with chopped garlic, cilantro, and ground black pepper on the a bed of shredded cabbage with side of steamed broccoli
Ginger Stir-fried [VOA]
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with fresh ginger, onion, green onion and black fungus in oyster sauce.
Shrimp Asparagus Delight
Stir-fried shrimp with asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom with house soy gravy.
Sweet & Sour [VOA]
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu with pineapple, tomato, carrot, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cucumber in a tangy sauce.
Sweet Soy
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu, stir-fried with Thai-style teriyaki sauce, served with side of steamed broccoli, carrot, and cauliflower.
Vegetable Entrees [V]
Broccoli Paradise [GFOA]
Combination of broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom stir-fried in house soy blend.
Sweet Basil Eggplant [GFOA]
Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, mushroom, and carrot in soy bean sauce with sweet basil leaf.
Vegetable Bliss [GFOA]
Combination of asparagus, snow pea, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and bell pepper stir-fried.
Desserts [VOA, GFOA, DFOA]
Sticky Rice with Mango [V, GF, DF]
Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice with fresh mango. (Seasonal.)
Mango Mousse Cake
Light whipped mango mousse cake.
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Non-bake homemade frozen pineapple whipped cheesecake on homemade gluten-free crust.