Appetizers

Busaba Chicken Puff (1)

$8.00

Roti wrapped with curry chicken, onion, potato, pea, and corn served with sweet chili cucumber relish

Chicken Potsticker (5)

$6.25

Pan-fried vegetable and chicken dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce

Chicken Satay (2)

$8.50

Succulent strips of marinated chicken tender served with side of aromatic peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Crab Rangoon (4)

$7.50

Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crab, carrot, green onion, onion, and cream cheese

Edamame [V, GF]

$5.50

Boiled soy bean pod sprinkled with sea salt

Vegetable Egg Roll (3) [V]

$6.50

Deep-fried sweet potato, glass noodles, carrot, and cabbage rolls, served with sweet plum sauce

Vegetable Potsticker (5) [V]

$6.25

Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with soy chili dipping sauce

Organic Fried Tofu

$6.75Out of stock

Non-breaded fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanut

Soups [VOA, GFOA]

Tom Yum

Traditional Thai herbal hot and sour soup with mushroom, tomato, and red onion, topped with chopped green onion and cilantro.

Tom Kha

Creamy Thai herbal hot and sour coconut soup with cabbage, mushroom, red onion, topped with chopped green onion and cilantro.

Noodles [GFOA]

Pad Thai [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onion, bean sprouts and ground peanut in tangy sauce.

Drunken [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fired wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, cabbage, bell pepper, onion and sweet basil leaf in chili garlic basil paste.

Pad See Ewe [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and carrot in Thai sweet soy sauce.

Curries [GFOA]

Green Curry

$15.00

Thai eggplant, green pea, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, sweet basil leaf, and carrot in coconut green curry

Mussamun Curry [VOA]

$15.00

Tangy peanut coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot

Panang Curry

$15.00

Peanut coconut red curry, with bell pepper, green bean or zucchini, and sweet basil leaf

Pineapple Curry

$15.00

Pineapple, Green bean or zucchini, tomato, bell pepper, and sweet basil leaf in coconut red curry

Yellow Curry [VOA]

$15.00

Savory coconut yellow curry with potato, onion, and carrot

Fried Rice [GFOA]

Bangkok Street Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, green onion and onion and tomato, in house soy blend.

Basil Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, sweet basil leaf, bell pepper, onion, and snow pea in chili garlic paste

Pineapple Fried Rice [VOA]

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, bell pepper, cashew, green onion, onion and raisin, with yellow curry powder in house soy blend.

Entrees [GFOA]

Basil Chicken [VOA]

$15.00

Ground chicken sautéed with thai basil leaf, chopped onion, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce

Cashew Nut [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fired with cashew nuts, onion, carrot, green onion, and bell pepper in house soy blend.

Garlic Pepper [VOA]

$15.75

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with chopped garlic, cilantro, and ground black pepper on the a bed of shredded cabbage with side of steamed broccoli

Ginger Stir-fried [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu stir-fried with fresh ginger, onion, green onion and black fungus in oyster sauce.

Shrimp Asparagus Delight

$16.00

Stir-fried shrimp with asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom with house soy gravy.

Sweet & Sour [VOA]

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu with pineapple, tomato, carrot, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cucumber in a tangy sauce.

Sweet Soy

$15.00

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Tofu, stir-fried with Thai-style teriyaki sauce, served with side of steamed broccoli, carrot, and cauliflower.

Vegetable Entrees [V]

Broccoli Paradise [GFOA]

$13.00

Combination of broccoli, carrot, bell pepper, and mushroom stir-fried in house soy blend.

Sweet Basil Eggplant [GFOA]

$13.00

Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, mushroom, and carrot in soy bean sauce with sweet basil leaf.

Vegetable Bliss [GFOA]

$13.00

Combination of asparagus, snow pea, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and bell pepper stir-fried.

Desserts [VOA, GFOA, DFOA]

Sticky Rice with Mango [V, GF, DF]

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet coconut-flavored sticky rice with fresh mango. (Seasonal.)

Mango Mousse Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Light whipped mango mousse cake.

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Non-bake homemade frozen pineapple whipped cheesecake on homemade gluten-free crust.

Sides

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Steamed Jasmine Brown Rice

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.50

Roti

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli and Carrot

$4.00

Cucumber Relish

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Prik Nam Pla

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Plum Sauce

$2.00

Chili Flakes

$1.00

Chili Oil

$2.00Out of stock

Chili Oil Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Beverage

Black Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea w/ Coconut Milk

$5.50

Ginger Tea

$3.00