Popular Items

Cage-Free Chicken Bowl (gf)

$12.95

Cage-Free grilled chicken breast served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.

Cage-Free Chicken (gf)

$8.50

Cage-Free chicken breast. Served with one side. Gluten-Free.

Grass-Fed Beef Empanada

$4.50

Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce


Bowls

Served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes, topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Our proteins are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones.
Grass-Fed Braised Brisket Bowl (gf)

$13.95

Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.

Cage-Free Chicken Bowl (gf)

$12.95

Cage-Free grilled chicken breast served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.

Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)

$15.95

Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and parsley. Served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.

Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)

$13.95

cage-free chicken breast slowly braised with chilis, coconut, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.

Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)

$14.95

100% grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.

Grilled Veggies Bowl (gf) (ve)

$10.95

Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with your choice of roasted squash, baked sweet potatoes, or more grilled veggies.

Grass-Fed Burgers

Our burgers are made of the finest quality Colorado Certified Humane® grass-fed Angus beef.
American Burger

$13.95

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local avocado, ketchup, and housemade mayo.

Bushfire Burger

$12.50

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onions, and housemade peri mayo.

California Burger

$13.95

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, local avocado, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.

En Fuego Burger

$13.95

~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, pickled red onions, local avocado, and spicy housemade jalapeño aioli.

Peri Peri Chicken Burger

$11.95

Cage-Free chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce, lettuce, tomato, local avocado, red onions, pickles, and housemade peri mayo.

Vegetarian Burger (v)

$10.95

quinoa veggie patty with cheddar cheese, local avocado, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches are served on freshly toasted artisan ciabatta. Our proteins are humanely raised without antibiotics or hormones.
BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.95

100% grass-fed tri-tip, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and housemade barbeque sauce.

Gaucho Steak Sandwich

$13.95

100% grass-fed tri-tip, tomato, caramelized onions, and housemade chimichurri.

Millionaire's BLT

$11.95

double smoked sweet and spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, tomato and housemade mayo

Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Cage-Free chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cage-Free chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local avocado, and housemade mayo.

Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)

$10.95

Local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and pickled red onions. Vegan.

Salads

Our salads are made with the freshest, locally-sourced produce and served with housemade dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad (rgf)

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local avocado, and croutons, parmesan cheese and housemade caesar dressing.

Greek Salad (gf) (v)

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and housemade red wine vinaigrette.

Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)

$12.50

Organic quinoa, black rice, arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local avocado, chickpeas, orange segments and soy & orange vinaigrette.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)

$12.50

Baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries, housemade candied almonds and housemade poppy seed dressing.

Side Salads

Plates

Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.
Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)

$19.95

100% USDA grass-fed tri-tip with housemade chimichurri. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.

BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)

$15.95

Cage-Free chicken breast dipped in housemade BBQ sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.

Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)

$15.95

Cage-Free chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.

Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)

$21.50

Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and parsley. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.

Surf & Turf Plate (gf)

$22.95

100% USDA grass-fed chimichurri tri-tip and sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers and parsley. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.

Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)

$13.95

Freshly grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.

Sides

Housemade sides prepared with the freshest ingredients.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)

$4.25+

Yukon Gold potatoes mashed with butter, cream, and roasted garlic.

Grilled Veggies (gf) (ve)

$4.25+

Freshly grilled summer squash, zucchini, red peppers, carrots and onions.

Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)

$4.75+

Roasted Butternut Squash tossed with shallots and thyme.

Roasted Curry Cauliflower (gf) (ve)

$4.75+

Roasted cauliflower seasoned with turmeric and house curry spice.

Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)

$4.25+

Roasted Sweet Potatoes tossed with soy sauce and sesame seeds.

French Fries (gf) (ve)

$4.25+

Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo

Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)

$4.50+

Penne pasta tossed with real cheese sauce, topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked.

Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)

$4.95+

Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)

$4.95+

Halved brussels sprouts roasted with red onions and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Jasmine Rice (gf) (ve)

$3.75+

Fluffy Jasmine Rice.

Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)

$3.75+

California Brown Rice.

Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)

$1.50

Housemade focaccia bread baked daily and served with our fresh scallion sauce.

GF Bun & Scallion Sauce (gf) (ve)

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Empanadas

Handmade and baked in-house daily.
Cage-Free Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Cage-Free, citrus marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, sundried tomato, red onion, peas and feta cheese. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce

Grass-Fed Beef Empanada

$4.50

Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce

Veggie Empanada (v)

$4.50

Spinach, roasted corn, bell peppers, potato, cilantro, onions and pepper-jack cheese. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce

Empanada of the Month - Guava & Cream (v)

$4.50

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Sweet and tangy guava and rich cream cheese wrapped up in a crispy pastry crust and baked to golden perfection. Don’t miss out on this Bushfire staple!

Cookies

Baked fresh in-house daily.
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.

Macadamia Royal Cookie

$3.00

Hawaiian macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$3.00

Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.

Kids

For guests 10 & under.

Cheese Quesadilla (v)

$7.50

Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.

Cage-Free Chicken (gf)

$8.50

Cage-Free chicken breast. Served with one side. Gluten-Free.

Chicken Strips (gf)

$8.50

Gluten-Free chicken strips served with one side.

Kids Noodles & Butter (v)

$6.50

Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter.

Soft Drinks

Our lemonades and iced tea are made fresh, in-house daily. Our craft soda made natural flavors and without artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup.
Housemade Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Tropical Iced Tea (unsweetened).

Housemade Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.

Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice and fresh brewed lavender and hibiscus herbs.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half fresh brewed tropical iced tea (unsweetened) & half housemade lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.

Craft Soda

$3.25

STUBBORN SODA - made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors, and without artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup.

Bottle Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

In order to reduce our carbon footprint & improve our overall sustainability, we will only be providing disposable utensils & napkins upon request. Please sure to add utensils and napkins to your cart if you would like them included in your order. Thank you