Buschman Street Cafe 209 Buschman Street

Lunch

L Salad

Balsamic Chicken

$15.35

Airline Breast Roasted with Balsamic Glaze

L Dill Crusted Salmon

$10.95

With Succotash

Salmon Rice Bowl

$10.95

Crispy Sriracha Salmon

Gazpacho

$8.00

Pullman Salad

$8.00

Sriracha Salmon Salad

$14.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

L Entrees

Shimp and Succotash

$18.00

Lamb Pops w/ Chimichurri over Spinach Pasta

$26.00

Petite Filet

$28.00

Quiche of the Day

$10.95

Parmesan Crusted Pompano

$20.00

L Sandwich

Brisket Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Braised Brisket, Applewood Bacon Chunks, Ranch, Onion Roll

Carnitas Grilled Cheese Smash

$12.00

Pulled pork, Onion Chipotle jam, Onion Roll

Stuffed Burger

$14.00

Black Angus Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Stuffing, Onion Roll

Turkey Swiss

$12.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Blackened, Fried (yup) Onion Roll

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Dinner

Salads & Starters

Classic Wedge

$9.50

Wedge Butter Lettuce, Roquefort Blue Cheese, Bacon, Maple Roasted Nuts, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Fried Oyster Salad

$16.00

Classic Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Three Cheeses, Cherry Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.

Mixed House Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Fresh Berries, Served With Poppyseed Dressing

Portobello Caprese

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Bone in Filet

$52.00

Fried Pork Loin with Potato Casserole

$25.00

Lamb Chops with Three Mushroom Pesto Spaghettini Pasta

$36.00

Lamb Meatloaf Sliders

$16.00

Osso Bucco with Wild Mushrooms

$29.00

Parm crusted Pompano

$28.00

Ribeye 14 Oz

$38.00

Scallop and Succotash

$28.00

Shrimp and Risotto

$22.00

Triple Tail Succotash

$28.00

Fanned Filet

$52.00

Seared Scallops

$28.00

Dill Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Today's Value

3 Meat 3 Cheese Charcuterie Board and Bottle

$38.00

Charcuterie Menu on Request

Brie en Croute

$18.00

Duck Prosciutto Asparagus Puff Pastry

$10.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Desserts

Chocolate Redemption

$8.00

Orange Creamsicle

$8.00

Drinks

N/a Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50