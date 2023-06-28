Buschman Street Cafe 209 Buschman Street
Lunch
L Salad
L Entrees
L Sandwich
Brisket Bacon Ranch
$14.00
Braised Brisket, Applewood Bacon Chunks, Ranch, Onion Roll
Carnitas Grilled Cheese Smash
$12.00
Pulled pork, Onion Chipotle jam, Onion Roll
Stuffed Burger
$14.00
Black Angus Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Stuffing, Onion Roll
Turkey Swiss
$12.00
Smoked Turkey Breast, Blackened, Fried (yup) Onion Roll
Monte Cristo
$12.00
Dinner
Salads & Starters
Classic Wedge
$9.50
Wedge Butter Lettuce, Roquefort Blue Cheese, Bacon, Maple Roasted Nuts, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Fried Oyster Salad
$16.00
Classic Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Mixed Greens
$9.00
Mixed Greens, Three Cheeses, Cherry Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.
Mixed House Salad
$9.50
Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Fresh Berries, Served With Poppyseed Dressing
Portobello Caprese
$16.00
Salmon Salad
$16.00
Gazpacho
$8.00
honey sriracha salmon
$16.00
Pullman Salad
$9.00
Entrees
Bone in Filet
$52.00
Fried Pork Loin with Potato Casserole
$25.00
Lamb Chops with Three Mushroom Pesto Spaghettini Pasta
$36.00
Lamb Meatloaf Sliders
$16.00
Osso Bucco with Wild Mushrooms
$29.00
Parm crusted Pompano
$28.00
Ribeye 14 Oz
$38.00
Scallop and Succotash
$28.00
Shrimp and Risotto
$22.00
Stuffed Burger
$14.00
Triple Tail Succotash
$28.00
Fanned Filet
$52.00
Seared Scallops
$28.00
Dill Crusted Salmon
$26.00
Today's Value
Drinks
