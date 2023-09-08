Busted Cup Brewhouse 724 Jefferson St
Evening
Soups
Salads
Seared Tuna
Sesame seed crusted tuna, leafy green blend, crispy wonton, avocado, pickled onion with habanero mango dressing
Burrata
Leafy green blend, burrata cheese, cucumber, red onion, blistered tomato with Tuscan balsamic dressing
Classic Chop
Leafy green blend, bacon, buffalo mozzarella, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, chicken, egg and your choice of dressing
Busted Side Salad
Leafy green blend with cucumber, red onion and tomato
Handhelds
Smoked French Dip
In house smoked & sliced prime rib, horseradish aioli on a French roll served with au jus
Reuben
House made pastrami sliced thin with sauerkraut, smoked munster and cheddar cheeses, Busted Cup sauce on toasted rye
3LT
Cajun, jalapeno, and hot honey bacon with lettuce, blistered cherry tomato, and Busted Cup sauce on toast
Thuringer Grinder
Sliced Thüringer sausage with sauerkraut, drunken cheese sauce served on toast
Pulled Pork
House smoked pulled pork served with pickles and barbeque sauce on toast
Pulled Chicken
House smoked pulled chicken served with pickles and barbeque sauce on toast
Entrees
12 oz Smoked Prime Rib
Served with baked potato
18 oz Smoked Prime Rib
Served with baked potato
Catfish
Served with spaetz & cheese
Osso Buco
Served with spaetzle & brussel sprouts
Pork Rouladen
Served with spaetzle & brussel sprouts
Pork Schnitzel
Tenderized pork loin, hand breaded and deep fried with browned butter bacon gravy served with spaetz and cheese.
Pulled Pork Spaetz & Cheese
Salmon
Served with asparagus
Sausage & Pepper Platter
Choose two sausage links served with sauteed sweet peppers & onions and choice of side
Shrimp
Served with sauteed cabbage
Veal Schnitzel
Served with spaetzle & asparagus
Sides
Kids Meals
Lunch
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel
Giant pretzel served with drunken cheese sauce and house made whole grain mustard
Sausage Flight
4 specialty sausages, sauerkraut, bacon sautéed cabbage, drunken cheese sauce, and house made whole grain mustard served with pretzel bites
Bacon Flight
Pecan, Cajun, Jalapeno, and Hot Honey Bacon
Bacon Wrapped Curds
Smoked cheese curds wrapped in house made pepper bacon & flash fried
Bavarian Nachos
Pretzel bites, grilled bratwurst, bacon sautéed cabbage, drunken cheese sauce, house made whole grain mustard
Beef Rouladen
Tenderized sirloin rolled around pesto, mozzarella and served with Busted Cup sauce
Doubled Smoked Deviled Eggs
Hard boiled egg with creamy yolk, bacon & brisket center
Charcuterie Board
4 assorted dry cured meats, 4 assorted cheeses, pickled vegetables, assorted fruits & crostini served with house made whole grain mustard
