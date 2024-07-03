Butler inn of Pewaukee 742 Glacier Road
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms lightly dusted with flour and deep fried. Served with tzatziki sauce$12.00
- Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, red pepper, green onion, capers on crostini topped with mozzarella cheese$12.00
- Calamari
Crispy calamari served with a dynamite dipping sauce$17.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Served with brandy marmalade sauce$14.00
- Tenderloin Sliders
2 pieces. Louie's mini tenderloin sandwiches with sautéed mushrooms and onions and a horseradish sauce$24.00
- Five Star Satay
Louie's famous five-star tenderloin skewered and grilled to perfection$18.00
- Fried Lobster Tail
A lobster tail. Served with a dynamite dipping sauce and drawn butter$26.00
- Haystack Onion Rings
Homemade shredded onion rings fried to a golden crisp$13.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce$12.00
- Saganaki
A true house favorite! Thick slice of imported kefalograviera cheese from the island of crete. Soaked in brandy, flambéed at your table, then finished with fresh lemon. Served with pita bread$18.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Louisiana gulf-shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce$18.00
- Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted, pan seared rare served with wasabi and plum sauce$22.00
Salads
Steaks and Chops
- 16 Oz Louie's 5 Star Filet Mignon$60.00
- 9 Oz Louie's 5 Star Filet Mignon$50.00
- 16 Oz Filet Mignon$58.00
- 9 Oz Filet Mignon$48.00
- 18 Oz New York Strip$52.00
- 22 Oz Bone in Ribeye$56.00
- 18 Oz Ribeye$52.00
- 2 Pork Ribeyes$38.00
- Chopped Sirloin$28.00
- Baby Beef Liver
Topped with bacon and onions$22.00
- Broiled Chicken Breast with Veggies$24.00