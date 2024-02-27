BUTTERCUP
Featured Items
- Latte$3.59+
Ah, the latte! The staple. Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a slight latte milk foam that may have a beautiful picture to behold. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
- Pour Over$5.00+
Pour overs are named for the technique employed to brew a high quality specialty cup of coffee. We manually pour the water over the grounds to extract the finest and most natural flavors the beans have to offer. The selection of beans available for pour overs change monthly here at Buttercup. Be sure to try them now before they are gone. Check out the flash brew for the iced version (in our cold coffee section). Let us know what tasting notes come through for you! Please note that the pour over process takes time, it takes at least 5 minutes to brew a pour over.
- Cortado$3.00+
A Spanish style latte, the cortado is a European sized drink. All served in a small cup. Choose how many shots you’d like: double, triple, or quad. We add your choice of steamed milk. Best enjoyed in house, in a mug.
DRINKS
Hot Espresso
- Cubano$5.65
It’s strong. It’s sweet. And it’s going to satiate your craving for both coffee and sweet. We whisk dark brown sugar into 3 shots of espresso, after that we combine steamed half and half to complete the drink. This is a 6oz drink. Short, sweet & strong.
- Espresso$2.55+
Espresso, straight up. Best enjoyed in house, in a mug. Choose how many shots, double or quad.
- Traditional Macchiato$2.85+
This is not the macchiato you’re looking for…. unless it is. This is not a caramel macchiato. This is a European sized drink, think 💭 small and not sweetened. Choose double, triple, or quad and we will top it with milk froth. Macchiato means marked in italian. The espresso is marked with foam. Eh, get it?
- Cappuccino$3.45+
Espresso plus steamed milk and clouds of milk froth = cappuccino! If you like foam, order a cappuccino. If you don’t like foam, scroll for a latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium, and 4 shots in the large.
- Americano$3.15+
Named for Americans visiting Europe and needing the espresso watered down, we present the Americano. Standard serving is 2 shots for small, 3shots for medium, and 4 shots for a large.
- Mocha$4.15+
It’s a latte but with chocolate! Choose your chocolate flavor and let us know if you’d like the whip today. The Mexican mocha is spicy, you were warned! We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
- Starcups Macchiato$4.75+
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Cold Espresso
- Iced Cubano$5.80
We wanted to offer an iced version of our strong and sweet cubano. We will combine dark brown sugar into 4 shots of espresso. After we have cold frothed ½ & ½ we combine it all into a cup over ice for you. This is a staff favorite 🤩
- Iced Mocha$4.30+
Like a mocha, only cold and iced. Cold frothed milk combined with iced down espresso and your choice of chocolate flavor. Watch out, the Mexican mocha is spicy but so delicious. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
- Iced Starcups Macchiato$4.70+
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
- Iced Latte$3.95+
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
- Iced Americano$3.00+
Cold Americans. Kidding. Espresso and water served over iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Hot Coffee
- Red Eye$3.50+
Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters paired with an espresso shot(s). We put 1 shot in a small, 2 shots in a medium, and 3 shots in a large.
- Cafe Au Lait$2.75+
Our house coffee from Big Bend Coffee Roasters served with your choice of steamed milk.
- House Coffee$2.50+
Our house coffee is a French roast from Big Bend Coffee Roasters.
- Hot Coffee Box$19.00
1 gallon of hot coffee to share. Serves about 10 people
Cold Coffee
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.25+
If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.
- Blended Frio$4.75+
We get it. You like caffeine but not necessarily the taste of coffee. This is our frozen coffee drink for you. We freeze our cold brew into cubes to make this blended deliciousness. Pick your flavor! And tell us if you want whip.
- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee$3.00+
One of our signature drinks is our Nitro Cold Brew. We make the Nitro in house and can attest that this will get you going. Take a sip and tell us how smooth this Nitro is.
- Flash brew$8.00
Flash brew is the term for iced pour overs. Pour overs are named for the technique employed to brew a high quality specialty cup of coffee. We manually pour the water over the grounds to extract the finest and most natural flavors the beans have to offer. With a flash brew, we are brewing right onto the ice. The selection of beans available for pour overs & flash brews will change monthly here at Buttercup. Please note that the flash brew process takes time, it takes at least 5 minutes. Let us know what tasting notes come through for you!
- Cold Brew Coffee Box$23.00Out of stock
1 gallon of cold brew, enough to make 10 small iced coffee's. You can also add cream or make it a Vietnamese with vanilla sweet cream. Add cups to complete the picnic pac for all your friends.
- Iced Red Eye Nitro$3.60+
When you’ve been up all night but have to get to work, you order an iced red eye. Iced. Because you don’t have time to drink hot coffee. We add 1 shot of espresso to the small, 2 shots of espresso to the medium, and 3 shots of espresso to the large. *large requires a waiver… kidding. Or not?
- Orange Dreamsicle Nitro Latte$4.24+
We have used our house-made orange syrup to create a flavor profile dear to our hearts: the popsicle classic The Orange Dreamsicle We combined our orange syrup with 1/2 & 1/2 and add it all to our nitro cold brew. . Order it with cold brew cubes for the fullest caffeine intake! We can make not milk substitutions on the Nitro Lattes.
- Salted Caramel Nitro Latte$4.25+
Salted Caramel combined with 1/2 & 1/2 added to our nitro = WINNING COMBINATION. Get it with cold brew cubes for the ultimate caffeine intake. We can not make milk substations on the Nitro Lattes.
- Honey Lavender Oat Nitro Latte$4.43+
This is our Dairy Free Nitro latte option. We have combined our St. Abigail honey & house - made lavender syrup to our Minor Figures Oat m*lk to create this divine Nitro Latte. Order it with cold brew cubes for the MOST caffeine intake. We can not make milk substitutions on the Nitro Lattes.
- Churro Nitro Latte$4.26+
We love our new house-made cinnamon syrup, we wanted to make a Nitro latte with it! So have added our house-made vanilla & cinnamon syrups to 1/2 & 1/2; all this will combine with our Nitro to create the Churro Nitro latte. We will top that with our signature Cinnashake! Try it with our cold brew cubes for the most caffeine intake. We can not make milk substitutions on Nitro Lattes.
Hot Tea
- Matcha$5.00+
We proudly use organic Encha Matcha. We combine the Encha Matcha with steamed milk to create a Matcha Latte. We recommend coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk for your matcha. Add honey to really make the magic happen.
- Chai$4.25+
We serve Oregon Chai. The chai is steamed together with your choice of milk. We think it’s sweet enough as is but add syrup if you want to add flavor and sweetness.
- London Fog$3.10+
We will use Earl Grey tea to make your London Fog unless otherwise specified. We steep up the tea while we steam your milk. Then we combine the steamed milk to the steeping tea.
- Hot Tea$2.58+
Choose from our selection of Harney and Sons tea. Let us know if you’d like honey to sweeten it up.
- Dirty Chai$6.31+
What do you think this drink is? Get your mind out of the gutter! It’s espresso added to our chai drink. 1 shot added to a small. 2 shots added to a medium. Finally, we will add 3 shots to your large chai.
Cold Tea
- Iced Matcha$5.50+
We proudly use organic Encha Matcha. We combine the Encha Matcha with steamed milk to create a Matcha Latte. We recommend coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk for your matcha. Served over ice. Add honey to really make the magic happen.
- Iced Dirty Chai$5.65+
Once we make an iced chai, we add espresso shots. We will add 1 shot for a small, 2 for a medium, 3 for a large.
- Iced Chai$5.00+
We mix up our chai mix with your choice of cold frothed milk and serve it over ice.
- Iced Tea$2.50+
Choose from our black tea, green tea, or hibiscus tea. It starts off unsweetened. Add syrup if you choose!
Milk Drinks
- Steamer$4.20+
Choose a syrup to add to steamed milk, also your choice. Let us know if you’d like whipped cream today. The vanilla steamer is a classic kids drink.
- Hot Cocoa$4.20+
Your choice of chocolate is combined with your choice of steamed milk. Watch out, the Mexican hot chocolate is spicy! Let us know if you’d like whipped cream today.
- Sweet Pea$4.25
For our friends of all ages who want a frozen blended drink but don’t want coffee in it, we present the Sweet Pea! You choose what flavor sweet pea you’d like. We can make the Sweet Pea diary free. We will top it off with whipped cream & festive sprinkles.
- Glass Of Milk$3.00
Misc Drinks
- CBD water$5.00
We proudly serve Weller broad spectrum CBD sparkling water, lightly flavored sparkling water. “Stay focused and chilled” is their motto.
- Bottled Water$1.00
Good old fashioned bottle of water. Goes great with coffee. Stay hydrated.
- Italian Soda$2.50+
We make our own sparkling bubbly water and NOW we make our own syrups! How about that? A fully homemade Italian Soda, so cool. Great choice for non-coffee drinkers of all ages.
- Filtered water
- NAKED juice$4.00
- Simply Orange 8oz$2.25Out of stock
BUTTERCUP ALL DAY FOOD
Flatbreads
- Prosciutto Flatbread$11.00
The prosciutto flatbread will start with goat cheese, we will add prosciutto walnuts, and rosemary to that. Then a honey drizzle to finish it off! We can make all our flatbreads GF.
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$12.40
We are going to make this flatbread with bbq sauced chunked chicken, our house made pickled onions, cheddar cheese and cilantro to top. We can make all our flatbreads GF.
- Caprese Flatbread$10.20
Fresh mozzarella pearls, sliced grape tomatoes and basil are combined for this flatbread. We will top it with a balsamic glaze. We can make all our flat breads GF.
- Cheese Flatbread$8.09
Cheddar cheese flatbread. Always a winner. We can make all our flatbreads GF.
Toast
Grilled Cheese
- Simple Grilled Cheese$8.95
Classic and simple. We are making caramelized onions and adding those to swiss and cheddar cheese to make our simple grilled cheese. You may order without the onions to get a plain grilled cheese. Add honey mustard or ranch to dip your sandwich in! Served with our house chips and a pickle. Yes, we can make it GF.
- BBQ Grilled Cheese$10.75
We are combining BBQ pulled pork with our house made pickled onions and cheddar cheese on this one. (The pork will have bbq sauce) We will serve this with a side of our house chips and pickle spear. Also, add a honey mustard or ranch dipper. Yes we can make it GF. You’ll love the BBQ grilled cheese.
- Fancy Grilled Cheese$10.05
Girl, you fancy. Get the fancy grilled cheese with prosciutto, sliced apple, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese. All grilled cheese are served with a pickle spear and our house chips. Add a honey mustard or ranch to dip your sandwich into, if that suits your fancy. Yes, we can make if GF.
- Hawaiian Grilled Cheese$9.32
Raise your hand if you love Hawaiian pizza! We are taking the flavors from pizza to grilled cheese. Canadian Bacon, pineapple, cheddar and swiss cheese. This sandwich is already a staff favorite. All grilled cheeses will be served with house chips and a pickle spear. Add a ranch or honey mustard dip to your Hawaiian! Yes, we can make it GF.
Snacks
- Charcuterie Board$29.00
YOU CAN GET IT TO GO! We have chosen a standard board to offer and it includes: prosciutto, summer sausage, herbed goat cheese, white cheddar, pickled green tomatoes, crackers, sliced apple, jam, crackers & Callebaut chocolate. Yes, we have GF crackers! We can’t make substitutions.
- Petite Lunch Board$11.10
The adult lunchable! Of course, you can order it any time of day, not just for lunch. Pick a meat and cheese from the options. We will give you crackers and preserves to accompany. Look for a stick of Callebaut chocolate to round out the flavors.
- Cloud Cup$2.50
Buttercup signature treat! We fill up a cup with whipped cream, drizzle it with chocolate sauce, top it with sprinkles, and last we’re going to stick a chocolate chip cookie in our cloud of whipped cream.
- House chips$2.50
Y’all love our house seasoned chips and have asked to just buy a serving of them, so here it is!
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Bran Nut Muffin$3.00
- Cheese Muffin$3.00
- Fluffernutter$6.05
Dippers
- Chicken Salad Snack$8.95
A scoop of our chicken salad served with your choice of dipping item: pita chips, crackers, tortilla chips, or cucumbers.
- Tuna Snack$7.95
A scoop of our tuna salad served with your choice of dipping item: pita chips, crackers, tortilla chips, or cucumbers.
- Caprese Snack$7.95
A scoop of our caprese salad served with your choice of dipping item: pita chips, crackers, tortilla chips, or cucumbers.
- Elote Snack$7.25
A scoop of our elote salad served with your choice of dipping item: pita chips, crackers, tortilla chips, or cucumbers.
- Hummus$7.25
A scoop of our roasted red pepper hummus served with your choice of dipping item: pita chips, crackers, tortilla chips, or cucumbers.
- Chips and Guacamole$7.45
A scoop of our fresh smashed guacamole; we recommend tortilla chips but you can sub those with a different dipper.
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
A scoop of Jessie’s salsa recipe that we make here in house; we recommend tortilla chips but you can sub those with a different dipper. chips.
Oats and Parfaits
SWEET TREATS (local partners)
Halfmann's
Donutopia
MERCH
Clothing
St. Abigail Honey
Mugs & Glass
- Champagne Flute$14.00Out of stock
- Wine Glass$16.00Out of stock
- Buttercup Small Glass$14.00
- Buttercup Large Glass$16.00
- Buttercup Mug$18.00
This is our 16oz ceramic mug, with a matte finish, available in dark Grey or Ivory. The unique shape of the mug fits nicely in the palm of your hand.
- Miir x Buttercup turquoise 12oz camping mug$25.00Out of stock
- Stainless Straw$1.00
- Glass straw$2.00Out of stock
- Olive Green Buttercup Stainless Cold cup with Straw$30.00
- Pink Buttercup Stainless Tumbler$30.00
Coffee / Tea
Stickers
- Sticker passport book$5.00Out of stock
We’ve made a book to collect our monthly stickers! You can use this to collect our cup stickers, just ask for a spare one, or buy our new 2.5” circle sticker version of the cup sticker. We will release a new sticker design each month.
- Buttercup Die Cut golden 4” x 1.5”$3.00Out of stock
- Suck it up Circle golden 2.5”$3.00Out of stock
- Large Embroidery Sticker$3.00Out of stock